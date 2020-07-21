Tory MP referred to parliamentary watchdog after reports emerge of inappropriate behaviour towards staff

Tory MP Rob Roberts has been accused of asking an intern to 'fool around' with him; Rob Roberts MP website Archant

A Tory MP accused of sending inappropriate text messages to staff has been referred on to the parliamentary standards commissioner.

Rob Roberts allegedly sent a string of messages to a female intern and asked a male staffer out to dinner.

The MP for Delyn in North Wales recently split from his wife and publicly came out as gay with a statement on Twitter on May 20.

Charlotte Nichols, Labour MP for Warrington North, reported Roberts via the third party reporting line over a month ago.

She tweeted: “I called on @Conservatives to remove the Whip and refer him over a month ago.

“This is totally unacceptable conduct for an MP. The @Conservatives should immediately remove the Whip from Bob Roberts, and refer him to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards. No excuses.”

The Tory party called the MP’s actions “completely unacceptable” and said that an investigation into Roberts’ conduct is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the party said: “While Mr Roberts has apologised for his behaviour and has been undertaking safeguarding and social media protection training, we are clear such conduct is completely unacceptable.”

Roberts recently apologised for his behaviour and was rebuked by the Tory Party chairman and asked to undertake safeguarding and social media protection training.

He is understood to be fully co-operating with the ongoing investigation.