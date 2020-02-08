Latest The New European

Tracy Brabin raises thousands of pounds for charity by auctioning off 'shouldergate' dress

PUBLISHED: 08:22 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 08 February 2020

Tracy Brabin raising a point of order in the Commons on Monday follwing Downing Street's decision to order senior journalists from some of the UK's major news organisations to leave before a briefing on Boris Johnson's Brexit plans. Photograph: PA Wire.

Tracy Brabin raising a point of order in the Commons on Monday follwing Downing Street's decision to order senior journalists from some of the UK's major news organisations to leave before a briefing on Boris Johnson's Brexit plans. Photograph: PA Wire.

Tracy Brabin is raising thousands of pounds for charity after she announced she is auctioning the off-the-shoulder dress that drew criticism after she wore it in the Commons.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Brabin was forced to defend her attire after the dress slipped off her shoulder when she leaned on the despatch box due to a broken ankle on Tuesday.

The Labour MP for Batley and Spen has since decided to sell the dress for charity on eBay, claiming it had sold out on ASOS as a result of the coverage.

"Black dress worn by Tracy Brabin MP in 'shouldergate' as widely covered across the media," the listing read.

"This is an ASOS dress which has been flying off the shelves as a result of the coverage - and is now sold out!"

The money raised will go to Girlguiding, a charity for girls and young women in the UK.

"All money raised will go to Girlguiding UK to support their work helping girls build confidence and self-esteem, in the hope that they grow up to be leaders," the listing continued.

Brabin responded to criticism of her attire on social media earlier in the week.

She had tweeted: "Sorry I don't have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I'm not... A slag, Hungover, A tart, About to breastfeed, A slapper, Drunk, Just been banged over a wheelie bin.

"Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder..."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Stage review: The Welkin

Royal National Theatre, London THE WELKIN a new play by Lucy Kirkwood Director James Macdonald Set and Costume Designer Bunny Christie Lighting Designer Lee Curran Sound Designer Carolyn Downing Movement Imogen Knight Fight Director Rachel Bown-Williams of RC-ANNIE Ltd Fight Director Ruth Cooper-Brown of RC-ANNIE Ltd Dialect Coach Michaela Kennen Cast Natasha Cottriall - Hannah Rusted + U/S Sally poppy Daneka Etchells - U/S Mary + Sarah Hollis + Emma Jenny Galloway - Judith Brewer Haydn Gwynne - Charlotte Cary Zainab Hasan - Mary Middleton Aysha Kala - Peg Taylor Wendy Kweh - Helen Ludlow Philip McGinley - Mr. Coombes Cecilia Noble - Emma Jenkins Maxine Peake - Lizzy Luke Dawn Sievewright - Kitty Givens June Watson - Sarah Smith Laurence Ubong Williams - Frederick / Mr. Willis Shaofan Wilson - U/S Kitty + Peg + Hannah + Helen Hara Yannas - Anne Lavender Brigid Zengeni - Sarah Hollis Ria Zmitrowicz - Sally Poppy

Nostalgia-driven politics, misinformation and racism are the biggest problems facing Britain today

Leave support celebrates Brexit with his own fashion statement. Photo: Contributed

The EU has never been more popular among its remaining 27 countries

European Parliament President David Sassoli, center, stands with other MEPs ahead of Brexit day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Journalists have left it too late to start protesting against the Downing Street machine

Downing Street special advisor Dominic Cummings (left) and director of communications Lee Cain (right) attend Boris Johnson's press conference during a NATO summit. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/PA.

The place where there was more paranoia than pride on Brexit day

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 in west London, on September 13, 2019. - British Airways has cancelled all its scheduled UK flights for September 27, when company pilots will again strike in a long-running row over pay. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Don't blame boomers for the Brexit catastrophe

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave European and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

We must keep resisting to stop Britain becoming Donald Trump's America

(left to right) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump during the annual Nato heads of government summit. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

My visit to Parliament Square on Brexit day shows there's work still to be done

Pro-Brexit supporters in Parliament Square as the UK leaves the European Union. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The race to the bottom of the ocean

(Original Caption) Island of Guam: After Record Dive. The U.S. Navy's bathyscaphe Trieste rides on the surface of the Pacific Ocean near here, Nov. 17th, after descending to a record depth of 18,600 feet in the Marianas Trench. waiting on the craft's conning tower before being picked up by attending vessels are Dr. Andreas B. Rechnitzer, senior scientist in charge of the Navy's diving sphere, and Jacques Piccard, co-designer and builder of the Trieste.

The tiny outpost home to Europe's most unusual monarchy

Principality of Seborga. Ligury.Italy. (Photo by: Caterina Bruzzone/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The 'Trump Thing' could jeopardise the UK's special relationship with the US

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward Marine One before departing the White House on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Toledo, Ohio to attend a Keep America Great rally. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Is Poland's golden era of democracy being threatened by populism?

Polish Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski (C) attends the first session of the new Polish Parliament on November 12, 2019 in Warsaw. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Police believe continuity IRA planned Brexit day bomb attack

A view of the Stena Line Belfast to Cairnryn terminal at Belfast Harbour. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

The three photographs which sum up Brexit

French president François Mitterrand (left) with German chancellor Helmut Kohl in 1984 (MARCEL MOCHET/AFP via Getty Images)

The signs that show we must keep fighting

Pro-Brexit Leave supporters gather in Westminster on Brexit Day. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings banned from using 'B-Day' to mark Brexit

Sarah Sands, Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings all feature in this week's Mandrake. Photograph: TNE.

Mary Lou McDonald could take Sinn Féin into the political mainstream

DUBLIN, IRELAND - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald participate during the final TV leaders' debate at the RTE studios on February 4, 2020 in Donnybrook, Dublin, Ireland. The Irish general election will take place on February 8. (Photo by Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson's bluster shows UK is no closer to accepting Brexit reality

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the launch of the next COP26 UN Climate Summit at the Science Museum, London. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA.

The Brexit bubble is already bursting for Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending The Sun Military Awards 2020 held at the Banqueting House, London. Photograph: David Parry/PA Wire.

Remainers must now expose every broken promise over Brexit

Pro-Brexit supporters gather to celebrate as the UK prepares to leave the European Union. Photograph: United Kingdom/PA.

Gun found in aeroplane toilet alongside passport belonging to David Cameron

Former prime minister David Cameron during a radio interview. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Government insists it's 'committed to media freedom' despite controlling access for journalists

Boris Johnson, sitting with his Director of Communications, Lee Cain (right), with a stack of newspapers on the train. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

It's no time for cowardice over climate change, Thornberry tells ministers

Emily Thornberry MP at her constituency office in Barnsbury Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

What went wrong? Two leading Remainers on how the movement to stop Brexit failed

People's Vote demonstrators protest against Brexit in London on the second anniversary of the referendum vote, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

'Groundhog day' for investors as pound sinks again over no-deal Brexit fears

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his Unleashing Britain's Potential speech in the Painted Hall, Old Royal Naval College Greenwich. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Emily Thornberry urges local Labour parties to ensure her name appears on ballot paper

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

A City in Music - Leeds: Goth ground zero

Sisters of Mercy frontman Andrew Eldritch performs on stage at Wembley Arena, London, in 1990. Picture: Getty Images

Will Self imagines the future of post-Brexit Britain

The Sound of Music features in Will Self's imagination of post-Brexit Britain. Photograph: YouTube.

Stage Review: You Stupid Darkness!

Angie (Lydia Larson) and Jon (Andy Rush) in You Stupid Darkness! Picture: Ali Wright

Handful of arrests made on Brexit night after UK splits from EU

Union flags left discarded on the mud and grass at Parliament Square in London, following Brexit celebrations after the UK left the European Union. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

The political message behind Bridge Over Troubled Water

Simon (right) & Garfunkel during the filming of controversial documentary 'Songs of America,' which aired in 1969. Picture: Getty Images

'Liebe Briten, you'll never walk alone' - Newspapers react to Brexit

Front covers of European newspapers on February 1st. Photograph: Die Welt/El Pais.

What's it like to be young, black and Italian?

Mario Balotelli is the most high profile ethnic minority player to represent Italy. Picture: Getty Images

David Cameron banked £836,000 profit in 2019 from media and speaking appearances

David Cameron during a speech on Europe, in central London, where he promised an in/out referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

New pro-EU message appears on the White Cliffs of Dover

A message is projected on to the White Cliffs of Dover which reads 'we still <3 EU'. Photograph: Antony Hook/Twitter.

Sajid Javid mocked for claiming in tweet he was in 'north England'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid arrives at King's Cross St. Pancras Station in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Tory election strategist Lynton Crosby backs another loser

Sir Lynton Crosby, who oversaw Theresa May's 2017 general election campaign. Picture: Getty Images

GAWAIN TOWLER: Remainers should 'grow up' over Brexit 50p

The new 50p Brexit coin bears the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Picture: PA

Irish border Twitter account to make exit on Brexit day

A mock checkpoint manned by actors dressed as soldiers and customs officers constructed during an anti-Brexit rally at the Irish border near Carrickcarnan, Co Louth. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Most Read

Laura Kuenssberg and Robert Peston join journalists in boycotting Downing Street Brexit briefing

Boris Johnson delivers his Unleashing Britain's Potential speech. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Motorbike firm which said UK would thrive outside of EU goes into administration

The Duke of Cambridge (left) looks at a Norton motorbike with owner Stuart Garner. Photograph: PA/Arthur Edwards/The Sun.

Tory Brexiteer storms off TV set after argument on government cuts

Iain Dale storms off Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

European firms buy giant billboard space to troll Brits over Brexit decision

An advert from Bitpanda appears in Canary Wharf. Photograph: Supplied.

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.