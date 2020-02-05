Labour frontbencher subjected to misogynistic comments for off-the-shoulder dress

Tracy Brabin raising a point of order in the Commons on Monday follwing Downing Street's decision to order senior journalists from some of the UK's major news organisations to leave before a briefing on Boris Johnson's Brexit plans. Photograph: PA Wire.

A Labour frontbencher was accused of having been 'banged over a wheelie bin' and called a 'tart' for wearing an off-the-shoulder dress in the House of Commons.

Tracy Brabin's was responding to a Twitter user who shared a photograph of her wearing the outfit and asked: "Is this really appropriate attire for parliament?"

The shadow culture secretary replied to the tweet: "Sorry I don't have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I'm not....

"A slag, hungover, a tart, about to breastfeed, a slapper, drunk, Just been banged over a wheelie bin.

"Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder..."

Brabin was raising a point of order in the Commons on Downing Street's decision to order senior journalists from some of the UK's major news organisations to leave before a briefing on Boris Johnson's Brexit plans when she spoke at the despatch box wearing the outfit.

Claire Hunter, responding to the tweet, pointed out that it was 'everyday sexism'. She tweeted: "Perfect example of sexism and misogyny. Tracy Brabin loses 'respect' in her position as MP because the female body is so sexualised in society that a bare shoulder deems her words unworthy. Instead, she receives vile personal comments aimed to discredit her"