Brexit trade talks between US and UK delayed until next spring - reports

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) meets US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

A possible trade deal between Downing Street and the White House have suffered a major set back after talks were delayed until next spring, reports claim.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

With the US election due in November, a possible deal between the US and UK before the Brexit transition period ended was unlikely, but it now looks unachievable.

The Express reports, in a blow to Liz Truss and the UK government, the two sides have agreed to postpone a series of meetings that were due to be held in Boston until next spring, although some talks will continue this autumn.

The newspaper reports that the coronavirus pandemic has been blamed.

Last month Truss told a House of Lords select committee that it had deliberately not set a specific timetable for the talks to avoid being pressured by Washington.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “We have never publicly stated a timeframe for the US deal and that’s deliberate.

“We do not want our interlocutors to use time pressure against us.

“We won’t set a deadline and say we will meet that deadline.

A Department for International Trade statement said: “Positive progress continues to be made in many of the areas covered by an agreement.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to negotiating a comprehensive and ambitious agreement.

“In terms of the timeline of negotiations, it was agreed that they should continue at pace throughout the autumn.”

Joe Biden is said to favour a deal with the EU over a post-Brexit agreement with Britain, but experts believe an agreement with a Biden administration would be more meaningful than one with Trump.