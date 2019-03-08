Video

Brexit Party MEPs are the highest earners in the European parliament

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage poses with newly elected Brexit Party MEPs, including Annunziata Rees-Mogg, Dr David Bull (L) and Ann Widdecombe (R). (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images) 2019 Getty Images

The Brexit Party's MEPs are some of the highest earners to sit in the European parliament - earning between £1.7 million and £4 million a year from outside activities.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The 28 Brexiteers, elected after the European elections earlier this year, regularly claim to be taking on the "elite" and the "establishment".

But in a report from Transparency International, which monitors the outside activities of politicians including income from second jobs, the Brexit Party accounts for more than a quarter of the combined figure for MEPs' annual income from outside parliament.

While this figure is an estimate, based on those declarations that were made, MEPs are said to have earned a combined figure of between £5,579,441 and £14,347,109 from outside interests - on top of receiving £7,704 a month in salary and £3,985 in expenses from the European Union.

The Brexit Party's Nathan Gill said his group topped the list because they had selected candidates who were successful outside politics.

"Our MEPs are not reliant on their MEPs salaries," he said, before pointing out that Richard Tice had donated his salary to charity.

Tice is a multi-millionaire property developer in charge of a £500 million portfolio.

Transparency International points out that these numbers are just a snapshot of what MEPs earn, as some politicians within parliament have failed to declare their earnings.

Ben Habib is chief executive of First Property, a £730 million portfolio that has made millions from investments in office blocks in Central Europe.

Lance Forman is owner of luxury food company H.Forman and Son, while John Longworth is the former head of the British Chambers of Commerce.

Earlier this year it was recommended Nigel Farage faced the "highest possible penalty" for failing to declare gifts amount to as much as £450,000 in kind following the EU referendum from pro-Brexit billionaire Arron Banks.

Recently an old video was uncovered which showed Nigel Farage boasting about how MEPs can milk the system.