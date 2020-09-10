Only self-service counts for Trump

PUBLISHED: 14:55 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 10 September 2020

Mitch Benn

Donald Trump is facing a new scandal after allegedly describing an American military cemetery as 'full of losers'. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

Donald Trump is facing a new scandal after allegedly describing an American military cemetery as 'full of losers'. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

Archant

Donald Trump’s comments about the military show that he’s only interested in self-service, writes MITCH BENN.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

As I mentioned here last week, there is an ongoing deluge of tell-all books written by former associates (and indeed family members) of president Trump, detailing his various alleged excesses and misdeeds and timed, one can’t help but suppose, not only to maximise sales of the works in question but also to do as much damage as possible to the president’s chances of re-election. There’s even a glossy TV mini-series based on James Comey’s memoir, starring a very convincing Brendan Gleeson as Trump and Jeff Daniels as Comey, who while he conveys Comey’s uptight decency is a good five inches shorter than the man himself. Where was Liam Neeson, one wonders.

You might also recall that I expressed my doubts as to whether this second objective – impeding Trump’s re-election – could be achieved; that whatever depredation one might accuse the president of, his supporters will either reject it as a foul liberal calumny, or indeed applaud him on his pluck and indomitability in doing whatever he pleases.

However, since I expressed that particular ha’porth, a new scandal has emerged which actually appears to be hitting the parts of the Trump base which previous scandals could not reach. An article in the Atlantic magazine details Trump’s apparent disdain for the sacrifice made by America’s armed forces and for the whole concept of military service. According to the writer, Trump has dismissed those who volunteer to serve as “suckers” and described an American military cemetery as being “full of losers”.

The article is landing harder than previous Trump exposés if only because, while it has caused alarm and dismay, it doesn’t really seem to have surprised many people. Since the story broke, people have been searching through Trump’s utterances to find similar examples; obviously the most egregious alleged instances (such as mentioned in the article) took place “off-camera” and are, as such, deniable (and are being denied, as you can imagine).

The clip that’s been doing the most rounds is, inevitably, his public dismissal during the 2016 campaign of his old nemesis John McCain’s “heroism” because “he got shot down”, adding “I prefer people who didn’t get shot down”.

You may also want to watch:

I’ve remembered another incident from that campaign which, while not connected to military service, perfectly sums up Trump’s attitude to the whole notion of doing the right thing. You might remember, if you can bear to cast your mind back to the presidential debates between Trump and Hillary Clinton, a moment when Clinton raised the subject of Trump’s (still, to this day) unreleased tax returns, and mused on what undisclosed horrors might lie within. She mentioned that when a couple of years’ worth of Trump’s financial records had leaked, they showed that he had paid no federal income tax during that time. In response, Trump leaned into the mic and said “That makes me smart”.

Smart... Trump considers tax avoidance to the extent of getting out of paying income tax altogether as “smart”. By implication, therefore, he regards those who do not avoid tax, who pay their way, who contribute to the upkeep of the society whose freedoms and amenities they enjoy, as less smart. That those who care about the welfare of others are fools. Suckers. Losers.

So above and beyond the specific instances of Trump (allegedly) denigrating the sacrifice of those who serve in the military as the actions of “suckers” and “losers”, there we have another – televised – instance of his casting the exact same judgment on anyone who contributes to a greater good.

Trump is, it would appear, so entirely motivated by self-gratification and self-aggrandisement that he’s incapable of imagining what it would be like not to be motivated by these things. The idea that someone could just be trying to do the right thing for the right thing’s sake, perhaps even at a cost to themselves, giving no thought to their own ego or material reward, is unfathomable to him.

We Remainers (we can still call ourselves that, I think, more proudly than ever just now) caught a glimpse of this phenomenon in our interactions with the “we won, you lost, get over it” crowd. They couldn’t conceive that our increasingly frantic objections to the oncoming Brexit train wreck could be borne of a genuine concern for the fate of the nation; it was patently (to them) just a case of sore loserdom. Obviously the only thing that mattered to us was the fact that we’d lost the vote, because – it has become ever more apparent – the only thing that mattered to them was that they’d won.

I’m not sure where the latest Brexit fustercluck will be up to by the time you read this; as I type, the government is in the process of decrying its own “oven-ready” deal as intolerable (and, it would appear, the work of someone else entirely, though they’re not specifying who).

Old wounds are being reopened, and we Remainers may find ourselves being called upon to do the right thing again, whether the opposition can comprehend it or not.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

How tone deaf police misunderstand music

Dave performs at O2 Academy Brixton on November 10, 2019 in London. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferms)

Belfast and the Furious: How punk made its mark on Northern Ireland

Belfast's Stiff LIttle Fingers, 1977. From left, Henry Cluney, Ali McMordie, Jake Burns, Brian Falloon.

Corsica might be beautiful, but it’s also the murder capital of Europe

Lawyer Marc Maroselli and Anna Maria Sollacaro, daughter of murdered lawyer Antoine Sollacaro, address journalists in front of the court house in Ajaccio, the Corsican capital. Photo: AFP PHOTO / PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA

Britain’s funniest letters page is no longer in Viz, but the Sunday Express

Redundant cruise ships moored off Weymouth could be used to solve the migrant boat problem, according to a Sunday Express letter writer. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

America lies at a crossroad - and it’s more fundamental than Biden v Trump

Donald J. Trump delivers remarks live during a Trump Rally in Londonderry, NH on Aug. 28, 2020. Hundreds gathered to hear President Donald J. Trump deliver remarks live from New Hampshire Pro Star Aviation last month. Photo by Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

BONNIE GREER: This is the year the US needs to learn from

Civil Rights protesters defy US National Guard troops to march down Memphis' Beale Street on March 29, 1968. Photo: Bettman Archive

BBC comedy hasn’t lurched left - it’s the audience that has moved

Have I Got News For You's Ian Hislop, left, and Paul Merton. Picture: BBC/Hat Trick/Ray Burmiston

Is Keir Starmer more Major than Blair?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was described by Goerge Galloway as

MANDRAKE: Today programme has no time for Boris Johnson’s critics

Sarah Sands has passed on the editorship of Today to Owenna Griffiths, but in Sands' final days, the show seems defined more by who it won't allow to speak as much as who it does. Photo by David M Benett.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: We must fight to protect hard-pressed democracy

Protestations of a belief in free speech by the likes of Matt Hancock fail to show in their actions. Photo: Twitter

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson is full of sound and fury - but not much substance

Boris Johnson seems to be making a lot of Brexit-noise, but not a lot of strategy. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

The multinational make-up of the Oxford University vaccine team

At least 26% of the 383 scientists working on the Oxford University Covid vaccine team are not British. (Photo by Allan Carvalho/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Vital steps for the Covid vaccine team

To be approved, vaccines need to go through multiple rounds of testing to show they're safe and effective. Picture: PA

The bumpy Brexit Express train ride

The Daily Express campaigned vigorously for Brexit. Photo: Express

JAMES BALL: Who will Boris Johnson choose to betray next?

Boris Johnson faces an inevtable backlash over his failed 'oven ready' Brexit deal. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

ANDREW ADONIS: State aid won’t provide a solution when it comes to Brexit

Automobile executive George Turnbull (1926 - 1992), managing director of the Austin-Morris division of British Leyland, with the new Morris Marina, UK, 22nd April 1971. (Photo by Len Trievnor/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Only self-service counts for Trump

Donald Trump is facing a new scandal after allegedly describing an American military cemetery as 'full of losers'. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

Without a rejoin policy there’s little to stop pro-Europeans in the Lib Dems from moving to Labour

Sir Ed Davey speaks after he was elected as the leader of the Liberal Democrats. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Ed Davey is right to rule out the Lib Dems campaigning to rejoin the EU

Sir Ed Davey at the Conrad Hotel, Westminster, London after he has been elected as the leader of the Liberal Democrats. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday August 27, 2020. See PA story POLITICS LibDems. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Haulage boss warns 80% chance of ‘chaos in Kent’ after Brexit transition period ends

A view of the M20 motorway near Ashford in Kent. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Health secretary blames British public for shortfall in coronavirus testing capacity

Health secretary Matt Hancock in the House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Matt Hancock says we should listen to Tony Abbott’s sister when questioning his suitability for trade role

Matt Hancock is asked about Tony Abbott on Sky News. Photograph: Sky News.

Britain likened to ‘rogue state’ by veteran diplomat after No 10 threaten to tear up agreement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons.

Tory MP resigns from Boris Johnson’s government ‘for personal reasons’

Conservative party leader Boris Johnson and Simon Clarke MP speak to a steelworker during a visit to Guisborough, North Yorkshire. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/PA.

DUP insists it’s not divided on Withdrawal Agreement after Arlene Foster contradicts MP

The DUP's Arlene Foster and Jeffery Donaldson speaking to the media. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

The book which reminds us why Keir Starmer is a massive improvement for Labour

Labour's Keir Starmer out campaigning with Anneliese Dodds in Peterborough. Photograph: Twitter.

Government claims bill overriding Withdrawal Agreement will ‘protect peace in Northern Ireland’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, ahead of MPs returning to Westminster after the summer recess. Photograph: Toby Melville/PA.

Minister denies Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal was not ‘oven ready’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a freshly baked pie while wearing a 'get Brexit done' apron. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

LIZ GERARD: Number 10 must end the bullying and bluster to get us back in the office

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing the school tie he was presented with on arrival, speaks to a class of year 7 pupils on their first day back at school. (Photo by Jack Hill - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

Liz Truss confirms appointment of Tony Abbott as post-Brexit trade adviser

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. Photograph: Tristan Fewings/PA.

Michel Barnier says he will ‘never yield’ to Brexiteers attempting to ‘destroy’ the EU

Michel Barnier speaks with Marion Van Renterghem in Paris. (Photo by Li Yang/China News Service via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Going back to school in a Covid world

WILL SELF argues the pandemic has exasperated old arguments about the education system. Picture: Getty Images

Great European Lives: Victoria Fyodorova

Russian-American actress and author Victoria Fyodorova (1946 - 2012), UK, 28th September 1979. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

How a 16-year-old became a language lynchpin

Vintage illustration of Sacajawea on the Lewis and Clark Trail, from the 1804 expedition; screen print, 1933. After a needlepoint design. (Photo by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images)

Star turns: Acting Dame Eileen Atkins happy to be overlooked

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Dame Eileen Atkins during the Eileen Atkins portrait unveiling at Sardi's on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

No 10 denies push to get workers in offices despite plans for new social media activity

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

How Ayia Napa transformed from a fishing village to the heart of garage music

Ayia Napa's Nissi beach. (PATRICK BAZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Why game show hosts should be banned from high office

Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump during

JOHN KAMPFNER: Germany does do things better

The Brandenburg Gate illuminated during celebrations on the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 2014. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

How Europe’s top clubs have parked the bus

Manuel Neuer, captain of FC Bayern Munich lifts the UEFA Champions League Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Most Read

School that Boris Johnson visited to show was ‘safe’ closes due to coronavirus days after visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with year 11 pupils as he tours Castle Rock school, Coalville, in the east Midlands. Photograph: Jack Hill/The Times.

Fourth firm with links to Dominic Cummings awarded £640,000 in government work without an open tender process

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Twitter urged to ban prominent right-wing blogger David Vance over string of racist remarks

Twitter has been urged to act over David Vance's posts. Photograph: Twitter.

Britain’s billionaires see profits soar during pandemic while poorest may see wage rise scrapped

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson leave 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

These are the Tory MPs who voted against the Grenfell Inquiry recommendations

308 Tory MPs voted down recommendations by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry to improve fire safety standards in buildings. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.