Joe Biden will favour deal with EU over post-Brexit agreement with Britain

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Archant

Joe Biden could scupper a deal between Downing Street and the White House in favour of re-igniting a new deal between the EU and US, it has been claimed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

An academic has claimed that, while Donald Trump is looking for a “symbolic” gesture ahead of the US election, Joe Biden is looking for more “meaningful” negotiations and is likely to seek out a deal with the European Union first.

Dalibor Rohac, a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute at the London School of Economics, warned in one of his latest blogs “the United States is heading into an election season with the disastrous economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic”

He explained: “Meaningful trade agreements require difficult compromises on both sides, upsetting interest groups. That is not what the incumbent administration is after.

“With the announcement that the agreement ought to be completed in a year, everything suggests that president Trump is looking for an easy, purely symbolic gesture which furthermore stands no chance of getting through the current House of Representatives.”

MORE: What would a Biden presidency look like?

You may also want to watch:

And he added that Biden’s administration “would be ill-advised to tie its hands with a UK trade deal before a return to some version of updated TTIP [Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership] negotiations with the European Union.”

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Biden had advocated for the TTIP talks when he was vice-president under Barack Obama, with the president at the time warning the UK could end up “back of the queue” in talks.

Negotiations between the US and EU were halted under Trump, but Biden is said to favour a return of these talks over the offer of a Free Trade Agreement between the UK and US, with the Democratic Party in America signalling a lack of enthusiasm by Brexit.

Earlier this month it was reported Boris Johnson’s administration is “desperate” for Biden to win the US election to allow for more meaningful talks over Brexit and to make a deal more palatable.