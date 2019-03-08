BONNIE GREER: Trump is Wisconsin's gun for hire

PUBLISHED: 11:33 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 01 August 2019

US President Donald Trump attends the first anniversary of the administration's Pledge to The American Worker initiative at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2019. Picture: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump attends the first anniversary of the administration's Pledge to The American Worker initiative at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2019. Picture: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Archant

Neither Akiro Kurosawa's masterpiece Seven Samurai, nor the greatest remake ever made and not based on it, the Magnificent Seven, are about Wisconsin, says BONNIE GREER.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes
Ivanka Trump joins the US president at the G20 meeting of world leaders. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA ImagesIvanka Trump joins the US president at the G20 meeting of world leaders. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

The plot of both films is a classic one: a cowering, mind-their-own business, leave-us-alone small group of folks decide to bring an end to what they feel threatened by.

Many Wisconsin folks are what is known in the States as 'God-fearing' people: church, probably no liquor on Sundays, and all of that.

They are the good folks who cringe at 'bad words'; switch television channels at any hint of out-of-wedlock sex; pay their bills on time; work to get rid of the mortgage so that they can hand the house on to the kids; have the same job at the same factory for decades; and they are staunch pro-labour, blue collar all the way.

Wisconsin is located in the north central part of the United States and when Americans think of the state, aside from its cities, they see lakes. The lakes are the mighty Great Lakes: Lake Superior and Lake Michigan, sea-like, huge and tranquil, deep blue and ideal for holidays and for just dreaming.

Donald Trump during a state visit to the UK. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.Donald Trump during a state visit to the UK. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The state was largely settled by German and Scandinavian immigrants who created the milk industry. Milk, as well as the beer brought over by the Germans, is still what people associate with Wisconsin.

But the history is not all benign.

Andrew Jackson, the favourite president of the current American president, signed the Indian Removal Act of 1830, which in the end, removed indigenous people from their ancestral lands. It remains an American tragedy.

The influx of white miners into the state in the 19th century caused the indigenous people to fight back in the Winnebago War of 1827 and the Black Hawk War of 1832.

The mighty Algonquian language of the indigenous peoples gave English the word 'Wisconsin' itself, as well as 'Milwaukee', the state's largest city.

Ojibwe/Chippewa, Odawa, Potawatomi, and Cree peoples still live in Wisconsin. They also run a big casino in Milwaukee. A good way to make money.

Milwaukee's black and white population are almost evenly divided, statistically. A working class city with a history of racial division, it has a museum devoted to lynching. It is called the Black Holocaust Museum. The city's 'metro area' - where people do major shopping, and so on - is Chicago, Illinois, 90 miles to the south.

You may also want to watch:

Wisconsin's state capitol is Madison, considered the second highest area for state education in the country, with more PhDs per capita than anywhere in the United States. It is home to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a bastion of liberal and progressive politics. It is also called, by some, "77 square miles surrounded by reality".

Wisconsin, with its history of labour-organising - the state almost defeated a sitting governor over a labour law - was considered done and dusted in regard to the 2016 election. All of the polls showed that Hillary Clinton and her running mate Tim Kaine had no problem there. In fact, Clinton was so sure of Wisconsin that she did not even go to the state. Not once.

In the end, she won 1,382,536 votes (46.45%). Trump won 1,405,284 votes (47.22%). But most importantly, he won all of the states' 10 electoral college votes. And it is these votes that elect the president.

Wisconsin has voted in 43 elections since becoming a state. It has voted for the winner 33 times, the loser, 10. And in spite of the fact that the state voted for Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton and Al Gore, twice, it could elect Trump again.

In fact, he's counting on it.

The question, then, is: why would Obama/Biden voters vote for Trump? This same question is asked of white evangelicals, whose precepts Trump has hardly adhered to in the past. For that matter, why would traditional Republicans vote for Trump, who has hardly been an exemplar of their ideals?

The answer lies in the plot of Seven Samurai and in The Magnificent Seven. To the voters of Wisconsin, the evangelicals and traditional Republicans, they are the beleaguered villagers. They feel surrounded, overwhelmed. So they have hired a gun-slinger to take out the people who frighten them. Trump is the samurai and Yul Brynner in one. In other words, these groups - and entire states - have hired Donald Trump.

They have hired him to fight immigration; or fight Roe v Wade, which ensures the right of a woman to control her own body; or to wipe out what they see as the liberal bias on the federal bench; or any number of things.

And like the villagers in the two films, they do not have to like him. It's all about the job. Just like it will be in 2020.

There is a great clip from an American series called Trackdown, which was on television in the late 1950s. It features a con man who rolls into town and tells the frightened villagers - who are afraid of Indians and Mexicans - that he can build a wall. This way, he can keep everyone out, assuage their fears, make them feel that they are in control again, that the world is set to rights.

They are the people who see what they believe to be their world caving in, 'others' waiting to take them out. They look to a man who rolls into town with a covered wagon and the promise that he is their saviour.

The cowboy hero of Trackdown tries to convince the people that they are being hoodwinked by a conman. But the people need the assurance; they need to feel safe; they need to have the world back again in the image of themselves.

The con man is named Trump. That episode of Trackdown was broadcast in 1958.

Not much has changed. Not much at all.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

BREX FACTOR: The American who wants to fund Brexit

Peggy Grande. Picture: Contributed

Andrew Adonis: It's downhill from here

Prime Minister Boris Johnson accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, inspects the chickens during his visit Shervington Farm, in Newport, South Wales. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

LEE McINTYRE: The moment of truth has passed for Mueller probe

Former Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller III testifies before the House Judiciary Committee, Washington, DC. Picture: David Hume Kennerly/GettyImages

BONNIE GREER: Trump is Wisconsin's gun for hire

US President Donald Trump attends the first anniversary of the administration's Pledge to The American Worker initiative at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2019. Picture: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

JOHN HALFORD: Still fighting for our vote

Boris Johnson arrives at his office in London, England. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

MANDRAKE Stanley Johnson evokes the wrath of Joan Bakewell

Stanley Johnson leaves the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London where the new Conservative party leader was announced as Boris Johnson. Picture:Aaron chown/PA Wire

JOHN KAMPFNER: With hard-Brexit looming, Lib Dems have no time to take liberties

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images).

LIZ GERARD: I'm frightened this nightmare has just begun

Boris Johnson leaving the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA Wire

Canada will not save deluded Brexiteers

The Horseshoe falls, part of the Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

JAMES BALL: Boris Johnson has a campaign team - not a cabinet

Sir Edward Lister, Boris Johnson's chief of staff, arrives in Downing Street in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

MICHAEL WHITE: The cabinet's 'reckless' attitude shows they are the right tools for the job

Prime Minister Boris Johnson inspects the egg operation with local farmer Matt Shervington-Jones during his visit Shervington Farm. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Who holds the most responsibility for Brexit? Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

If the PM really believes in the Good Friday Agreement there is only one course of action to take

Doire Finn from Our Future, Our Choice NI during a People's Vote protest outside Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Boris Johnson accused of being a DUP 'gopher' after dining with party leaders

DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds in Westminster pictured with anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Sinn Féin tells Johnson he must hold Irish reunification vote should UK pursue a no-deal Brexit

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media with Sinn Fein Foyle MP Elisha McCallion (second from right) and Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill (far right). Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A Year in Music: The jazz invasion of post-war Britain marked a shift in sentiment that still resonates

The Southern Syncopated Orchestra from New Orleans took Britain by storm. Photo: Getty Images

'Don't back the Brexit Party' pleads Boris Johnson ahead of key by-election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits HMS Vengeance. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire.

Labour under Corbyn has 'been asleep on the job' - Alastair Campbell

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at a rally in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

BONNIE GREER: The holiday state of Maine could give the United States more than a summer break from Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he leaves the White House for a trip to an FBI training facility and then to Camp David, on December 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C. President Trump reiterated that there was no cooperation between his Presidential campaign and the Russians. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Boris Johnson drops investigation into Tory MP over Greenpeace protest

Mark Field manhandled a climate protester out of a banquet. Picture: PA Wire.

'The UK is completely f*cked' - US TV host's damning indictment of Boris Johnson

John Oliver on Britain's new prime minister. Photograph: HBO.

Pound hits new two-year low as no-deal Brexit planning ramps up

Nigel Farage was beaming after the referendum result when the pound started plummeting. Photograph: TNE.

MPs' plan to stop no-deal Brexit is on-going, Tory rebel says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issues a statement to the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

WILL SELF: Multicultural Man goes shopping LA style

The Beverly Center shopping complex in Los Angeles. Photo: Commons wikimedia

Jo Swinson: I'll never change my mind on Brexit - even if the public were to back it again

Jo Swinson on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Great European Lives: Vladmimir Vysotsky

French actress Marina Vlady is serenaded by her husband Vladimir Vysotsky, a Russian anti-establishment actor, poet, songwriter and singer in the Soviet Union. (Photo by James Andanson/Sygma via Getty Images)

NAOMI WOLF: Questions over 19th century justice and my trial by Twitter mob

Interior view of the Sessions House, Old Bailey, with a court in session, City of London, 1809. (Photo by Guildhall Library & Art Gallery/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Preserve us from the literary pretensions of politicians

Broderick Crawford standing amongst a group of unknown actors in a scene from the film 'All The Kings Men', 1949. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

A heatwave and Boris Johnson in Number 10 - is this what is meant by hell on earth?

Boris Johnson waves on the steps of 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson invents 'minister for the union' role and gives it to himself

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Who is on the BBC Any Questions panel this week?

Any Questions presenter Shaun Ley (Pic: BBC)

Russian news channel RT fined by Ofcom for breaching impartiality rules

George Galloway, who hosted one of the RT programmes found to be in breach of Ofcom rules. Picture: Ken Mears

MITCH BENN: It's time for Remainers to reclaim the union flag from the Brexiteers

Protestors wave a Union Jack and European Union flag as they take part in the People's Vote demonstration against Brexit outside the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Simon Dawson/Getty Images)

TIM WALKER stage review: Reptile dead on arrival

Vacationing Nazis and Clive Owen's turbulent priest in The Night of the Iguana. Photo: Brinkhoof/Moegenburg

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: My unforgettable evening with Boris and Miley

Miley Cyrus performs at the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

JENNA NORMAN: Boris Johnson's personal life raises questions about his political judgement

Boris Johnson and Kit Malthouse. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Impossible promises will come back to haunt Boris Johnson

'Introducing King Bozzie Bear' by Martin Rowson

New leader, new hope: How Jo Swinson has energised the Lib Dems and terrorised Labour

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images).

JOHN KAMPFNER: Europe is holding its breath in contempt of Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson came to Gants Hill before the general elections. Picture: Isabel Infantes

EUROFILE: An exhibition's clever pairing could signal a reversal of fortune for Freud

German-born British painter Lucian Freud. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

Most Read

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Why I no longer want to be readmitted to Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

‘The UK is completely f*cked’ - US TV host’s damning indictment of Boris Johnson

John Oliver on Britain's new prime minister. Photograph: HBO.

Brexit Party MEP says it is the fault of Remainers that the pound has dropped

(left to right) Nigel Farage, Ben Habib and Annunziata Rees-Mogg at the launch the Brexit Party's European Parliament elections campaign in Coventry. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Brexiteer rips into Nigel Farage: ‘I don’t believe in you anymore!’

Nigel Farage on LBC Radio. Photograph: Global.

The rest of the UK now knows what Wales has long known - Alun Cairns is a fool

Boris Johnson with Alun Cairns during a visit to Barry Island in South Wales. (Frank Augstein/PA)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy