Latest The New European

Trump and Johnson - the monsters we all helped create

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 December 2019

Hadley Coull and Chris Ogden say Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump are monsters of our own creation. Picture: Getty Images

Hadley Coull and Chris Ogden say Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump are monsters of our own creation. Picture: Getty Images

2019 Getty Images

Liberals may be appalled by Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, but they are merely a manifestation of our self-aggrandising age, say Hadley Coull and Chris Ogden.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Each age forms its own dominant narrative - the story we tell ourselves, of who we are, what we value and where we are heading.

Technological disruption of almost every facet of human life has created a world characterised by exponential complexity, the collapse of authority and the renegotiation of power. Modern technology has empowered huge numbers of people to connect, share, and contribute to culture and shared conversations.

The power of modern technologies to democratise access to information and platforms is rightly considered to be a good thing. But with this, traditional structures and forms of authority are now receding from our lives: The church, the state, traditional media, social class.

These structures partly serve the function of keeping us in check, protecting us from ourselves. They provide rules and principles to stop us from doing some of the things we might want to do; rules which are now being increasingly rejected and superceded by new norms.

While digital tools are indeed democratising, they have also cultivated darker aspects of human nature: Self-righteousness, narcissism, cruelty, ignorance. Hyper-individualism has gone viral, now that we are freed from the restraints of traditional authority. Online - and increasingly, offline - we can do whatever we want, say anything we want, largely without consequence or retribution.

Yet both collectively and individually, we feel ill at ease. We're losing empathy, magnanimity: Our ability to connect with others, and to work together. We prioritise ourselves over others, and we omit things which don't sit comfortably with our worldview and our needs. Lash out, delete, block, swipe right, troll, dox, swat, ghost; we do not need to suffer the consequences of our actions.

Somehow we feel more empowered, but also more vulnerable, confused, scared. People are feeling cynical, and many are tiring of the modern world. Our self-esteem and mental health are plummeting as we increasingly interface with the world through screens which present an airbrushed, stylised simulation of real life. We celebrate facile extroversion and performance, over serious concern and rumination. Don't think about things too much, we say.

You may also want to watch:

Our political leaders are projections of this narrative, larger than life manifestations of Western values and thinking. Although liberals are appalled by people such as Johnson and Trump, these leaders are symptomatic of our time: archetypes of the self-serving, hyper-individualistic digital age, of superficial celebrity culture and infotainment, and of image over substance.

Trump and Johnson are the perfect symbols of our contemporary narrative of entitlement, self-aggrandisement and self above all others. 'Do whatever you want and b**locks to everyone else' is our modern mantra: Individualism unleashed from traditional societal structures; the Id and the identity of the internet age; the dark shadow of our 'democratising' technologies.

This attitude permeates across culture. The neoliberalist ethic, populist discourse, pop culture, and everyday behaviours all orbit around this same self-righteous, cavalier, devil-may-care ideology. The hackneyed mantra of big tech, 'move fast and break things', parallels the spirit of Trump and Johnson. Tear up the rulebook, do whatever you want, have unflinching self-belief, reject all forms of authority, and never concede power or agency to anyone else.

These are the values of our digital age, which populist leaders embrace and weaponise. But the principles of transgression and the destruction of norms to achieve your purpose create a toxic narrative for a society to adopt wholesale. With the structures that kept us in check now receding, and being vilified and attacked, hyper-individualism increasingly rules our lives and informs our behaviours. Other persuasive alternatives to the old grand narratives are few and far between.

In Forbidden Planet (1956), an adaptation of The Tempest, the scientist Morbius discovers a machine which is capable of enhancing intellectual capacity. An advanced alien species called the Krell had created these machines with near limitless power. But in developing their technology, the Krell forgot one thing: Monsters from the Id. "Their own base subconscious desires, given free rein and unlimited power by the machine, brought about their quick extinction." Morbius' subconscious mind had created a hideous creature which had killed the original expedition.

Trump, Johnson, and others like them are our Monsters from the Id, our modern-day Calibans: Sinister projections of our collective psyche, who represent the dark underbelly of contemporary culture. They are caricatures of the digital age's self-righteous, tribalistic, transgressive spirit; monstrous demons we have summoned who know only how to destroy rather than create.

At the very time when we most need heroes and virtuous leaders, when we most urgently need collaboration, harmony, and to focus our energies to create positive change, we have chosen the opposite. We have chosen nativism, protectionism, isolationism, self-interest, and we have spawned leaders who live by the same mantra.

We need better leaders, urgently: Not only because we need better government, but also because leaders help us to understand ourselves. We need people to help us suppress our baser instincts, to overcome the vanity, the hubris of the Id. At the end of Forbidden Planet, Morbius accepts the truth and disowns the creature. He recognises that acknowledging his own neuroses and biases is the first step towards liberation. As individuals and as a society, we need to recognise the darker sides of our digital age, and craft ways to avoid the more pernicious effects of the marvellous technologies we have created. Only then can a more generous, just, and selfless society be created.

- Hadley Coull is an independent writer and researcher, who runs insight collective, Headz. Dr Chris Ogden is a senior lecturer in international relations at the University of St Andrews

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Nigel Farage snaps in Andrew Neil interview over Islamophobia in Brexit Party

Nigel Farage is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

Ipsos MORI: 'Hope for Labour' as one in four voters will change their mind before election

There are some reasons for Labour to be hopeful, with Jeremy Corbyns ratings improving, dissatisfaction with the governments record, the importance of the NHS rising and one in four voters saying they still may change their vote,

'It's not about sides': James O'Brien makes brilliant point on Johnson quote furore

James O'Brien has stepped into the furore over a Boris Johnson quote which the Conservative party later clarified. Picture: LBC/Channel 4 News

Punters flooding bookmakers with bets for Labour majority

After a last minute bump in the polls suggesting a rise in support for Labour, bookmakers up and down the country have seen punters rush to put their money on Jeremy Corbyn becoming the next prime minister. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Trump and Johnson - the monsters we all helped create

Hadley Coull and Chris Ogden say Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump are monsters of our own creation. Picture: Getty Images

SNP could win an extra 11 MPs at the general election, polling analysis finds

Scottish National Party candidates, including SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (centre left) and Nicola Sturgeon (centre), with a Brexit message during the general election campaign. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

John Major urges public to vote against Tories in blow to Boris Johnson

A former Tory prime minister has urged the public to vote against the Tory party in this election in a major blow to Boris Johnson. Photo: PA

Brexit Party's co-founder believes the party is finished

Catherine Blaiklock, who founded the Brexit Party. Picture: Antony Kelly/EDP

Tory candidate says disabled people should be paid less as they 'don't understand money'

The Conservative candidate fro Hastings and Rye was condemned for saying people with disabilities should be paid less as they

Why smaller pro-European parties still matter in politics

VOLT - a new pan-European political party. Photograph: VOLT.

Michael Gove compares EU citizens in a People's Vote to extra rugby players on the team

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove MP on a visit to the Thames Chase Forest Centre with Julia Lopez MP

JAMES BALL: This year's election is one everybody could lose

James Ball believes even the best-case general election outcomes could pose problems for Remainers. Picture: Getty Images

IAN DUNT: How tactical voting could prevent a brutal few years

Ian Dunt says uniting against Boris Johnson and the Conservatives is the only way to prevent a

Brexiteer says Boris Johnson is too close to Macron to deliver EU exit

Boris Johnson will fail to deliver Brexit because he is “in with Macron”, according to an irate LBC caller. Photo: LBC / PA

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Boris Johnson has stooped to a new low

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives with Home Secretary Priti Patel at the scene of the terrorist attack on London Bridge. Picture: Getty Images

New 'Liberal Party' could steal votes from Lib Dems in key marginals

Key marginal seats where the Lib Dems are most likely to win are facing a fresh threat as former UKIP members have befun standing under the ‘Liberal Party’. Photos: PA

'Embarrassing' Tory hopeful for Wells promises to improve WALES on leaflet

A Conservative candidate in Somerset has told his constituents how he will benefit a town nearly 100 miles away, and in another country. Photos: PA / Google Earth

BREX FACTOR: Horse fan Matt Hancock is taking us all for a ride

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has had a bumpy ride over the past few weeks. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Gina Miller tells Remainers tactical voting will take Boris Johnson's majority into minus figures

Gina Miller campaigns with Luciana Berger. Photograph: Julia Hines/Twitter.

Twitter moves to suspend account which claimed Jo Swinson is about to resign

Max Gapes' Twitter account. Photograph: Twitter.

Brexit Party MEP mocked for saying she wouldn't be happy if EU exit happens

Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Phillips said she would not be happy even if the UK did leave the EU. Photo: BBC

I'm standing against Boris Johnson - but I don't want any votes

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Show us your tax return, Johnson

Why won't prime minister Boris Johnson publish his tax return? Picture: Rui Vieira/PA

'Boris Johnson is a danger': The Thick of It creator calls for tactical voting

The creator of hit BBC political comedy-drama The Thick of It has weighed in on the general election, urging voters to vote tactically to prevent Boris Johnson becoming prime minister again. Photo: PA

Boris Johnson claims people won't be talking about Brexit in 2020

Boris Johnson on ITV's Peston programme. Photograph: ITV.

Labour's Jon Ashworth drops out of Question Time to prevent all male panel

The Labour candidate for Leicester South Jonathan Ashworth has dropped out of tonight’s episode of Question Time. Photo: PA

MICHAEL WHITE: Brexit crisis will dominate 2020 - regardless of election result

The ghosts of Brexmases yet to come. Picture: Martin Rowson

Four Brexit Party MEPs quit 'disappointed' Nigel Farage's party with days until vote

Nigel Farage has been snubbed by members of his own party, as four Brexit Party MEPs are set to quit the party on Thursday, with one week to go before the election. PHoto: Jacob King / PA

Sajid Javid slammed by presenter for 'pre-prepared soundbites' during car crash interview

Sajid Javid slammed by presenter for ‘pre-prepared soundbites’ during car crash interview. Photo: PA

ANDREW ADONIS: Trump's power trip goes against everything Nato stands for

US President Donald Trump at the meeting with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in London. Picture: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Priti Patel ranked as one of the worst MPs in last parliament

Home Secretary Priti Patel. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Jo Swinson apologises for welfare cuts during Tory-Lib Dem coalition

Jo Swinson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

New Statesman says Jeremy Corbyn 'unfit to be prime minister'

The New Statesman, which presents itself as a left-wing newspaper, has called Jeremy Corbyn 'unfit to be prime minister' and is refusing to endorse the Labour Party in the forthcoming election. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Dominic Cummings seen at Nato summit with Boris Johnson despite resignation

Dominic Cummings has been pictured at the Nato leaders’ summit despite having apparently resigned from his position as a civil servant three weeks ago. Photos: PA

Tory candidate blames voters for government's failure to 'get Brexit done'

A Tory candidate has been accused of treating her constituents ‘with contempt’, after she claimed they were to blame for the government’s inability to get Brexit through parliament. Photo: Twitter

Boris Johnson claimed children of working mothers 'more likely to mug you on street corners'

Boris Johnson helps with a science demonstration whilst on the General Election campaign trail. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Brexit Party sacks high-profile MEP saying he has tried to 'repeatedly undermine' Nigel Farage

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage with the Brexit party MEPs. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Police force defend decision to pull over driver of Bollocks to Brexit car

The police officer initially wanted them to remove the 'bollocks to Brexit' stickers while pulled over on the hard shoulder of the M25, claims Peter Cook. Picture: Peter Cook

'Deluded' Brexit Party MEP claims she is being 'censored' in national radio interview

Belinda De Lucy was criticised after saying Brexiteers have been shamed

Poll finds Labour Remainers back revoking Article 50 - but won't support Lib Dems

A new survey exploring Jeremy Corbyn’s neutral stance on a second referendum has shown his party’s Remain-voting supporters prefer the Liberal Democrat policy of revoking Article 50, though they can not support Jo Swinson’s party. Photo: Joe Giddens / PA

Most Read

Polling mastermind John Curtice says ‘underestimated’ Remain vote will decide election

The polling expert John Curtice has weighed in with his newest prediction on the general election, claiming the ‘underestimated’ Remain vote is what will decide who becomes prime minister. Photo: BBC Electipncast

Anti Jacob Rees-Mogg message that ‘can be seen for miles’ appears in Tory’s constituency

A series of anti Jacob Rees-Mogg messages have been placed all over the Conservative hopeful’s constituency, including one on top of a slag heap which can be seen for miles. Photo: bEUret (Twitter) and PA

Jacob Rees-Mogg runs away from voter who questions ‘shameful’ Grenfell comments

Jacob Rees-Mogg was videoed

YouGov polling expert has hopeful prediction for those who want to stop Tories

A polling mastermind has given a message of hope to those who want to stop the Conservatives. Photos: BBC

Watch these people change their minds on Nigel Farage when they hear his statements

People in Barnsley were shocked when they learned of Nigel Farage's previous statements on the NHS and Thatcher. Picture: Hope Not Hate

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.