Trump calls protests against his state visit 'fake news'

Protesters in Trafalgar Square, London on the second day of the state visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

Donald Trump has stated that the protests against him in London during the second day of his state visit are "fake news".

When asked at a joint press conference with Theresa May about the protesters, he said: "Where are the protesters?" adding that he had only seen people demonstrating in support of him.

Trump characterised what he'd seen as "tremendous support".

"There was great love," he continued.

The anti-Trump protests he saw were "a very very small group of people ... put in for political reasons," he said. "It was very small."

The Evening Standard reports that "thousands" have rallied against the US president's visit.

The demonstrations include the 'Trump blimp', a giant inflatable figure of Trump as a baby in a nappy.

The Sun reported that Trump's motorcade passed in full view of the blimp outside Parliament.

Trump is not the only one painting a very different picture of his level of support in the UK.

As Buzzfeed politics reporter Mark DiStefano noted on Twitter, Trump-supporting alt-right commenatator Candace Owens tweeted a seven-second video from two years ago of a "massive rally" supporting the US president, before quickly deleting it.