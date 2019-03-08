Donald Trump and Boris Johnson in Twitter love-in amid prorogation uproar

Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Donald Trump has been tweeting his approval of Boris Johnson as news broke of the prime minister's plan to prorogue parliament.

Would be very hard for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, to seek a no-confidence vote against New Prime Minister Boris Johnson, especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for, & will prove to be "a great one!" Love U.K. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

The prime minister will temporarily close down the House of Commons from the second week of September until October 14 when there will be a Queen's Speech to open a new session of parliament.

Despite the uproar from Remain MPs, the US president reaffirmed his backing of Johnson just days after the pair met in person at the G7 summit in Biarritz, where he said they "had a great two-and-a-half days".

Trump also gave his opinion on any move by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to seek a vote of no confidence.

He wrote that it would be "very hard" for Corbyn to seek the vote "especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for, & will prove to be 'a great one!'"

He added that he loves the UK.

Trump previously warned that Johnson may not be able to reach a Brexit agreement with Brussels because the European Union are such tough negotiators.

The prime minister earlier said he was "marginally more optimistic" about the possibility of getting a deal after talks in recent days with Europe's key players.

Speaking at the G7 summit over the bank holiday, Trump said: "They may have to get out, they may not make a deal.

"The European Union is very tough to make deals with - just ask Theresa May."

Trump also teased the prime minister over how long it had taken him to get into Number 10 and declared "it's the right time for Boris".

"I really believe that Boris Johnson will be a great Prime Minister," he said. "We really like each other. And we had a great two-and-a-half days.

"I have been waiting for him to be Prime Minister for about six years.

"I told him, 'what took you so long?'"

He added: "I think his time is right, it's the right time for Boris."

Responding to Trump, the prime minister said while the EU were tough negotiators "that doesn't mean we won't do a deal".

