Trump trolled by dwindling popularity ratings on his visit to London

Donald Trump is being trolled by the tiny approval ratings for the president as he visits the United Kingdom.

The anti-Brexit Led By Donkeys campaigners previously set up a projection of Boris Johnson's 'nasty' comments about the US president on Big Ben, and now claim to hae created a projection of the falling approval rating for Trump too.

The ratings put Barack Obama at 72% favourability with the people of the UK, compared to Donald Trump who is favoured by just 21%.

In a tweet to Trump they claim to have projected it on to the iconic Tower of London.

They included the message: "Just so you know, you're wildly unpopular here in Britain. SAD! People REALLY don't like you (though they love @BarackObama). Hope you like seeing your FAILING approval numbers projected onto the Tower of London."

The YouGov polling data - which puts Hillary Clinton, Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel and Bill Clinton ahead of the president - is likely to enrage Trump if it is seen during his state visit.