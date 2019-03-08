Trump trolled by dwindling popularity ratings on his visit to London
PUBLISHED: 14:31 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 03 June 2019
Archant
Donald Trump is being trolled by the tiny approval ratings for the president as he visits the United Kingdom.
The anti-Brexit Led By Donkeys campaigners previously set up a projection of Boris Johnson's 'nasty' comments about the US president on Big Ben, and now claim to hae created a projection of the falling approval rating for Trump too.
The ratings put Barack Obama at 72% favourability with the people of the UK, compared to Donald Trump who is favoured by just 21%.
You may also want to watch:
In a tweet to Trump they claim to have projected it on to the iconic Tower of London.
They included the message: "Just so you know, you're wildly unpopular here in Britain. SAD! People REALLY don't like you (though they love @BarackObama). Hope you like seeing your FAILING approval numbers projected onto the Tower of London."
The YouGov polling data - which puts Hillary Clinton, Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel and Bill Clinton ahead of the president - is likely to enrage Trump if it is seen during his state visit.