Latest The New European

Double standards: Boris Johnson continues to mimic Trump's poisonous playbook

PUBLISHED: 09:26 03 October 2019

BIARRITZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit on August 25, 2019 in Biarritz, France. The French southwestern seaside resort of Biarritz is hosting the 45th G7 summit from August 24 to 26. High on the agenda will be the climate emergency, the US-China trade war, Britain's departure from the EU, and emergency talks on the Amazon wildfire crisis. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

BIARRITZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit on August 25, 2019 in Biarritz, France. The French southwestern seaside resort of Biarritz is hosting the 45th G7 summit from August 24 to 26. High on the agenda will be the climate emergency, the US-China trade war, Britain's departure from the EU, and emergency talks on the Amazon wildfire crisis. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

2019 Getty Images

As they face inquiries, ZOE WILLIAMS looks at the twin-track approach being adopted by leaders on both sides of the Atlantic.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Donald Trump speaks to police officers in Brentwood, New York. Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesDonald Trump speaks to police officers in Brentwood, New York. Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"I have always been a big champion of women," Boris Johnson told the BBC this week. It is a peculiar formulation - in what role do we all, as a sex, need champions? As professionals? As wives and mothers (ew. Nauseating)? As human beings? But it's also a recognisable statement, not in general but in particular, recalling one from Donald Trump: "I am the least racist person there is, anywhere in the world".

Dense with significance, it hits all the same notes, but first, the context. It has to be rehearsed, not because we are in danger of forgetting it, merely for its extremity.

Trump came into public office with a specific and express agenda of discrimination against an entire religion - Islam - then went on to equivalise between Nazism and anti-fascism ("very fine people on both sides") and incarcerated toddlers in unsanitary and sometimes deadly conditions, on the basis of their nationality.

Johnson, meanwhile, still under the shadow of a domestic altercation loud enough that the police were called, stands accused of groping women who happen to be sitting near him. He said the allegation is untrue, but this is his standard response to female challenge, "humbug".

Boris Johnson gives a speech to police officers in West Yorkshire. Picture: Getty ImagesBoris Johnson gives a speech to police officers in West Yorkshire. Picture: Getty Images

He either had an affair or IT training from Jennifer Arcuri - history is so far undecided - but he was certainly mayor when she received public funds and went on foreign trips, for which her firms were allegedly not eligible. (The only way to establish the truth of that initial ambiguity is to give him an IT exam; perhaps this could be part of the corruption investigation, as it gathers steam.)

On the basis of the prime minister's sexual history, I couldn't say whether he was sexist or not; maybe he loved women. Maybe he shagged around because he was only happy in their company. His new incarnation as the country's leader, bludgeoning female MPs with his coarse disregard, minimising the threats to their lives, using the death of Jo Cox to preach a programme of 'do as you're told and you won't get hurt' has, along with the testimony of his would-be seduction targets (a constituency I imagine may grow), given the lie to his previous image, the jolly, consensual bumbler.

He has a woman problem. Trump has a race problem. Neither of their statements ("I have always been a big champion of women." "I am the least racist person there is, anywhere in the world") proved otherwise, because you cannot prove away actions with words.

But nor did either man intend to: rather, these were statements of impunity. To the critics, your arguments have no value here, your carefully marshalled evidence, your foundational principles of justice and reason, none of it is any good here in the land of "I say so". And a different message, if anything, a more important one, to the base: Ha! Look at them, all up on their liberal dignity. When are they going to learn the world they're in? If I'm the greatest champion of women/ the least racist person there is, it means sexism and racism, as concepts, as organising principles of behaviour, no longer exist.

When Donald Trump called Boris Johnson "Britain Trump", did he catch on faster than the rest of us? Or did he give Johnson the idea? It has been astonishing, to see how cravenly the prime minister mimics the president's playbook, warbling away with his bellicose, unplanned speeches, against a backdrop of men and women in uniform, as he did when he appeared at a police training college in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, last month.

There is nothing at all sophisticated in the imitation, no careful adaptation of American cultural symbols to their British equivalents. We have no tradition of looking at the boys in blue and yodelling at their bravery; they're more likely to awaken a kind of comic, Dixon of Dock Green affection.

You may also want to watch:

Indeed, the police themselves don't really have a tradition of supplying this kind of imagery, and one poor trainee officer nearly passed out at the effort of keeping a straight face. But the playbook is not there to tap into deep cultural resonance; it's there to tell you what you're dealing with, the politics of unfettered authority.

There are four strands to their technique: the first is preemptive framing. Johnson's obsession with prison sentencing is there to foreground the issue of knife-crime, which itself exists only to hold up Sadiq Khan as a diversionary target in any difficult conversation.

The prime minister's performance on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday was chilling for a range of reasons - one being the assertive lack of substance. Trying to find any actual statement, anything true, anything meaningful, anything that might enlighten us on the plan for the next two months, was like panning for gold in the River Wandle. You wouldn't just not find gold; you could be wading through unspeakable murk forever.

But one interesting thing was how, in a difficult spot, he would land back on Khan; the current mayor should spend more on police officers than press officers; he should look to his own laurels. It was obscure, because it was so far from the point - they weren't even talking about crime, they were talking about Jennifer Arcuri - except it wasn't obscure at all.

He will preemptively attack the London mayor until we just get used to Sadiq Khan being a legitimate locus of 'controversy', whereupon Johnson's preemptive frame will have become the frame (this, incidentally, was imported directly from Donald Trump, who hates the Muslim mayor of London with a vengeance nobody could possibly understand).

The second tactic is diversion, the well-worn 'dead cat' politics, large statements in which outrage and inanity vie to create the glorious technicolour.

The third is deflection, attacking the messenger to undermine the message, again with a side-order of dead cats. Trump, of course, has attacked so many messengers that there is barely an arm of state that hasn't been fatally compromised, in his rhetoric.

Johnson is concentrating on the Supreme Court, not unreasonably, given that they are the major spanner in his works. But - he says more in sorrow than in anger - what a shame it is that they've made our centuries-old constitution unworkable, with their actions; now we'll have to go the American route and appoint our judges politically, since the principle of judicial impartiality has died. Wait, what? He corrodes parliamentary sovereignty and it's the judges' fault? Never mind that now; the issue has been obscured; it is all about the characters involved.

Finally, the 'trial balloon' - find something truly absurd, that has never been part of our political calculations on any side, and say it often enough that it turns into a meaningful factor. For Trump, this was the nuclear capability; after decades of non-proliferation as a guiding principle, suddenly he wanted more nuclear weapons, and then he wanted to bomb hurricanes with them.

For Johnson, this is civil disorder, an entire populace ranged against its parliamentarians, erupting in riots, inconsolable until everyone agreed to do exactly what their messiah decreed. More cautious and pessimistic heads than mine are worried the true intent is to get us to a situation in which the government can use the emergency powers of the 2004 act to bulldoze legitimate dissent with the justification of this imaginary mob that they themselves raised.

I think it's stupider than that: as stupid as a nuclear bomb in a weather event. Just a trial balloon to divert attention, with no more forward planning involved than a dog chasing a car.

The useful thing is that, when the patterns are so pronounced, it gives us the opportunity to learn from others existing in the same politics. What reins in the American president, and what just makes him stronger? What brought down the Austrian right? How are people organising against Bolsonaro, in Brazil , against Victor Orban, in Hungary? We can also see the parallels in their unravelling, as Trump's lies catch up with him just as Johnson's impossible promises hit their hard deadline. I'm not saying we can't do this on our own,

I'm saying we don't have to: there's no careful architecture to Boris Johnson's project, no intricacy. Ironically, he's trying to run a campaign of hyper-nationalism with no Britishness; just your basic silverback, off-the-shelf, ten-a-penny, a strongman of nowhere.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Double standards: Boris Johnson continues to mimic Trump's poisonous playbook

BIARRITZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit on August 25, 2019 in Biarritz, France. The French southwestern seaside resort of Biarritz is hosting the 45th G7 summit from August 24 to 26. High on the agenda will be the climate emergency, the US-China trade war, Britain's departure from the EU, and emergency talks on the Amazon wildfire crisis. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

Government showcases Brexit Party MEP's company in 'Brexit readiness' promotion

A still of the 'Get ready for Brexit' campaign video featuring a Brexit Party MEP's business. Picture: HM Government

The 'Stop Stella' billboard shows how urgently we need reform in political advertising

The billboard targeting pregnant Labour MP Stella Creasy in her constituency in Walthamstow, which was later taken down. Picture: Stella Creasy

Brexit Party candidate to return from living in Italy to fight to leave EU

Supporters at a Brexit Party rally. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

DUP crowd calls for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn at Boris Johnson speech

Boris Johnson speaks at a raucous DUP event in which the crowd called for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Sky

Young doctor told she must leave the UK or face prison after Home Office letter

Mu-Chun Chiang (left) with her friend Mina Mesri. Photograph: Mina Mesri/PA Wire.

All the best tweets about that Tory coffee-related conference drama

Boris Johnson runs scared of Channel 4 news at Tory party conference

Boris Johnson has been accused of running scared of Channel 4 after refusing them an interview. Picture: Channel 4

Fact-checking Boris Johnson's '£400 million a week' claim with latest figures

Boris Johnson leaves his office in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Boris Johnson tries to claim remaining in EU would now cost '£400 million a week'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Bestway Wholesale in Manchester. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire.

Tory MP names the MPs he suggests were chosen solely because of their gender

Philip Davies has named two MPs he felt were chosen

Why the podcast is the perfect antidote to Brexit politics

The New European podcast team, Steve Anglesey, left, Geraldine Scott, and Richard Porritt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Australian PM: UK is not a 'top tier' trading partner

Former Australian PM Julia Gillard appeared to pour cold water over the UK's future trading relationship, saying it is not a

Legal experts want to know why Dominic Cummings' pal sat on Supreme Court legal team

Media gathered outside The Supreme Court in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

American TV host takes on Boris Johnson's bizarre speech to the UN

Trevor Noah at the Daily Show displays concern after Boris Johnson's speech to the UN. Picture: The Daily Show

Conservative MEPs are advertising an internship in EU parliament. Start date? November 1

The Conservatives are advertising an internship in EU parliament after October 31. Picture: Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images

Rees-Mogg accuses Bercow of damaging the standing of parliament to 'its lowest point'

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Johns Bercow has lowered the reputation of parliament. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Opposition leaders to discuss forcing earlier extension of Article 50

Opposition party leaders including Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour and Anna Soubry for the Independent Group for Change. Photograph: TNE/PA.

STAGE REVIEW: Big: The Musical

Big The Musical performed at the Dominion Theatre . Photograph: Alastair Muir.

Salt Lake City - the home of hymns and muse for the Beach Boys

UNIQUE: The world-renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir perform in Salt Lake City. Photo: Getty Images

The outsider who found a home on British screens

Herbert Lom In 'King Solomon's Mines'. Photo: Cannon Group/Getty Images

Withnail and Brexit: Why the cult classic is the perfect movie for our troubled times

English actor Paul McGann and South African actor Richard E. Grant on the set of Withnail & I, directed by Bruce Robinson. (Photo by Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Whatever happened to Hollywood's leading men?

Grace Kelly And Frank Sinatra In 'High Society'. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

ZOE WILLIAMS: Jeremy Corbyn has handed the initiative to Labour Remainers

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses conference in his keynote speech. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Friends was cr*p to begin with... it hasn't got any better

Will Self is not a fan of the American TV series Friends. Photo: Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

MITCH BENN: Labour have given the Lib Dems an early Christmas present

The audience at the 2019 Labour Party Conference. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

MICHAEL WHITE: Just who has been most ensnared by the week's events?

Michael White says Britain has become tangled in a dark web. Photo: Martin Rowson

MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson is our laziest PM yet

Tim Walker says Boris Johnson is the laziest prime minister ever. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Lame duck prime minister limps into the final battle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to appear on the BBC's Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

JAMES BALL: What the Thomas Cook collapse teaches us about a no-deal Brexit

Thomas Cook's demise has provided lessons ahead of a potential no-deal Brexit. Photo: COSTAS METAXAKIS/AFP/Getty Images

How the EU is a beacon of rights for the disabled

Dan White and his daughter Emily. Photo: Dan White

Seoul music: Why there's more to Korean pop than Gangnam Style

A dancer performs a k-pop routine for spectators on a street in the Hongdae district of Seoul. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)

Is this the greatest post-Brexit novel so far?

Charlie Connelly says Broken Ghost is one of the most important works of post-Brexit literature. Photo: Jonathan Cape

BREX FACTOR: Dominic Cummings' catalogue of cartoon errors

Special Advisor to Britain's Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings, uses his phone as he returns back to 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Tolga AKMEN / AFP.

BONNIE GREER: Could Alaska finally freeze out the Republicans?

Trans-Alaska Pipeline (Alyeska pipleline) running through landscape with Mountain range in the distance in Alaska. (Photo by: Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: How should I interpret my Brexit-frazzled dreams?

Alastair Campbell is trying to decipher his dreams. Photograph: TNE/PA.

ANDREW ADONIS: The speech I believe the Queen should now deliver

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament. Photograph: Carl Court / POOL / AFP.

Boris Johnson could be relying on EU law to ensure Brexit happens on October 31st

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire.

Jess Phillips says she feels 'frightened' after threats to 'you and your Remain friends'

Labour MP Jess Phillips. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Marketing professionals mock 'Get Ready' adverts calling them a 'communications abomination'

Trade magazine 'Campaign' has mocked the government's 'Get Ready for Brexit' ads as 'cynical and sinister propaganda', naming it their 'Turkey of the week'. Picture: UK Government

Most Read

This presenter just had the perfect introduction for Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg appears on Channel 4 News. Photograph: Channel 4.

Legal experts want to know why Dominic Cummings’ pal sat on Supreme Court legal team

Media gathered outside The Supreme Court in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Gina Miller verbally abused by strangers while out with child

Businesswoman and lawyer Gina Miller arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Queen will sack Boris Johnson if he does not seek an extension, former attorney general claims

Dominic Grieve appears on All Out Politics. Photograph: Sky News.

American TV host takes on Boris Johnson’s bizarre speech to the UN

Trevor Noah at the Daily Show displays concern after Boris Johnson's speech to the UN. Picture: The Daily Show

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy