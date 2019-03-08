Latest The New European

ZOE WILLIAMS: The truth is the Tories can't promise 'to get Brexit done'

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 01 November 2019

Zoe Williams

Recieved wisdom will not be enough to get the Tories back into power, says Zoe Williams. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Recieved wisdom will not be enough to get the Tories back into power, says Zoe Williams. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

As the party of Forever Brexit, the Conservatives will struggle to persuade voters they can simply get the job done and move on, says ZOE WILLIAMS.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

This isn't a surprising election. It was inevitable from the minute Boris Johnson said it wasn't his intention. He is far from the stopped clock that's right twice a day: He is reliable all the time, so long as you take him for the opposite of what he says. It isn't even a shocking one, despite its bizarre timing, circumstances and context, two parties slugging it out at their nadir. Compared to a regular poll, it's the difference between diving into the sea in June and falling into the sea in December: Arresting, exhilarating even, but not necessarily in a pleasant way.

The Conservatives are walking in to this with a great deal of swagger. It's possible that they are beset by doubts and keeping a monumentally impressive and coordinated poker face. But given their overall level of competence, this seems unlikely. Their assurance is based on polls and truisms; it is a fact that Labour's leader trails the Tories' to a gob-smacking degree; it is true that, in polling terms, the Liberal Democrats pose a greater threat to Labour than the Brexit Party does to the Conservatives.

Demonstrably, Labour look as or more divided than the Conservatives, 11 of their MPs voting against the party line, just as Johnson readmitted 10 of his 21 expulsions. It is true that there is no precedent for an opposition to be performing so badly against a government which is itself so unpopular, but the confidence they take from that is gating off any mature reflection on their own lack of popularity.

Conservative confidence appears immune to the substantial losses which they must have already priced in: Most if not all of their Scottish seats, many if not all of the metropolitan elite hotbeds whose residents they have castigated as arrogant and irrelevant for so long. Plainly, they think they can offset this and more by taking the Labour heartlands, whose Leave tendencies they crow about as votes in the bag.

They forget how much of this picture is their own mythologising, how this vast constituency of the angry white working class was actually manufactured rhetorically to make a point on Question Time. They are right to be confident of their Surrey pensioner vote, which appears to get more trenchant, the more outrageous the question. Yet their idealised working class, always northern, always white, always instinctively anti-immigration, and crucially, homogenous in view, doesn't exist.

Conservatives have had to portray the honest working folk as unanimous on Brexit in order to create the picture of a dichotomy between them and the inauthentic metropolitan elites; but that's all it ever was, a prescriptive image to subdue opponents, not a descriptive one of a real-life electorate. The Labour vote in those heartland areas was always mainly Remain, even where the constituency overall voted Leave.

You may also want to watch:

Other issues - austerity, the NHS, public services - have much higher saliency, which is how they came to be Labour heartlands in the first place. The Tories are trying to marshal the forces of the raging left-behind, while only speaking to the affluent. It was interesting that, as soon as the election was announced, mirror emails went round from Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson to their members, with a stack of clicks through to donate to their respective campaigns.

The Labour leader asked for £1, £3 or £8; the Conservatives, £20, £50, £100 or £250 (the £100 was highlighted: You have to admire their brass neck). They no longer conceive of any allegiance from people to whom 20 quid is quite a lot of money: and this will be a problem, not come the dark night of their souls (though that too), but when it comes to making believable statements about how they plan to ameliorate the lives of the wider voting public.

Promises of a generous Conservatism, fist-shaking about the "mess left by Labour", worked surprisingly well  in the early part of this decade, but cannot conceivably exculpate a party that has been in government for almost ten years. It is amazing how easily the political class is persuaded by declarations of largesse: The lessons of the 2017 election were that the only voters who swallow big talk of loosened purse strings from Conservative manifestos  are the ones whose wellbeing isn't riding on it.

To believe the polls as they stand today, Labour lagging by double-digits, the Conservatives must surely have made their own internal account of them: Which, no doubt, would be that Remainers are so disappointed in Corbyn that Labour's youthquake and their urban bounce of last time around have already evaporated. This is a huge "if", because where else would those Remainers go? Sure, they can vote for the Lib Dems; but, by definition, these aren't dyed-in-the-wool Swinsonites. If they were previously Labour and their main drive is to stop Brexit, they will vote tactically rather than hauling their loyalty, wholesale, over to another, quite different party.

Every party believes that the winner will be whoever makes the most convincing case that they can make Brexit go away: In this they are probably correct. It is the only thing left that both Leavers and Remainers agree on - upwards of 70% of each telling YouGov they had Brexit fatigue. But again, Johnson has swallowed his own propaganda, and chosen to believe, simultaneously, that ordinary people are bored of parliament, yet watching it closely enough to sift it for minute-by-minute decisions.

Whoever ought to have voted for what, in whomsoever's imagination of what an ideal relationship with the EU would look like, the entire project is unmistakably a Conservative one. All passion for it resides there. They have made it their own so forcefully, made it the carrier issue for so many of their other obsessions - deregulation, free-market fundamentalism, craven US-ophilia - mediated their internal power struggles through it so single-mindedly, that their "get on with it" mantra can't mask what they have become, the party of Forever Brexit.

Johnson's government, powered (in his own words) by optimism and (in everyone else's) by a conscious uncoupling from reality, may also be relying on the turn-out issue, Labour being classically hit hardest by inclement weather. In fact, this is one of those old saws repeatedly disproven, but the research never seems to stick: There is no statistically significant correlation between weather and turnout. We haven't had a winter election since the two cold(ish) votes of February and October 1974: whatever you could learn from such distant precedents - and it isn't much - Labour won both of them.

Nobody can be gung-ho about an election in these circumstances; nobody is riding high, nobody is united, nobody is perceptibly well-organised. Yet I'm looking forward to it nonetheless, because ultimately, an election has the elegance, the unforced truthfulness of a joke: You can focus-group what's funny, you can poll people on it, you can assert that it's funny, you can get your friends to laugh with you, you can get the Queen to tell parliament that it's funny, you can say that everyone who doesn't think it's funny is just the wrong sort of person. But come December, Boris Johnson will have to stop telling us what's funny, come out and make us laugh. And I don't think he can.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Topic Tags:
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Hawaii provides another drama to grip America

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Democratic presidential cadidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) speaks during the California Democrats 2019 State Convention at the Moscone Center on June 01, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Several Democratic presidential cadidates are speaking at the California Democratic Convention that runs through Sunday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: The truth is the Tories can't promise 'to get Brexit done'

Recieved wisdom will not be enough to get the Tories back into power, says Zoe Williams. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Johnson has already faced 11 defeats - could his 12th be the most significant?

Boris Johnson during a visit to Metropolitan Police training college. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

GAVIN ESLER: The last time stupidity destroyed parliament

Protestors demonstrate in Guy Fawkes masks. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

Creepy guy - the sinister work of France's true master of the macabre

Guy de Maupassant was life-long friends with Gustave Flaubert. Picture: Wikimedia

ANDREW ADONIS: Sorry Lib Dems, an orange surge will only help the Tories

A general election is set to be held on 12 December. Picture: Ken Mears

Why an election is the best bet to stop Brexit

Anti-Brexit activists' EU flags are pictured alongside the union flags of pro-Brexit activists as they demonstrate outside of the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson's last-ditch effort to deliver Brexit

Michael White says the election is another last ditch attempt by Boris Johnson. Picture: Martin Rowson

Why the People's Vote campaign needs a rethink

The People's Vote group has struggled to agree on a strategy, says James Ball. Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Review: Translations shows 'love conquers all'

Dermot Crowley and Judith Roddy in Brian Friel's Translations. Photo: Catherine Ashmore

Google's searching questions about Ann Widdecombe

Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe - unsurprisingly - has no relation to Josh Widdicombe. Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson loves Oswald Mosley's club

In June, Boris Johnson was reported to have had a secret meeting with David Cameron. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.

Calls for Keith Vaz to step down as a Labour candidate

Keith Vaz. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Nicky Morgan will not fight next election

Nicky Morgan. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Twitter bans political adverts piling pressure on Facebook to act

A mobile phone user loads up the Twitter app. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA.

The Remain camp's week of own goals

Crowds march through central London to demand a People's Vote on the government's new Brexit deal. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Colonial baggage is not the only take away from western depictions of the east

Ludwig Deutsch's 'In the Madrasa', 1890. Photo: Google

Sinn Fein plans to unseat DUP deputy and Brexit 'architect' Nigel Dodds

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle ONeill with party colleagues John Finucane (left) and Chris Hazzard (right). Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Social media giants must tackle disinformation before general election

A Mark Zuckerberg figure with people in angry emoji masks outside Portcullis House in Westminster ahead of DCMS inquiry into fake news. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Newspapers fear a general election will be scuppered by the weather

The Daily Mirror's front cover. Photograph: Twitter.

How centuries of creative freedom made the chanson city a musical mecca

French singer and songwriter Gilbert Becaud (1927 - 2001) among the audience at the Olympia Theatre, Paris, 20th March 1973, during a concert to celebrate his twenty-year career. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Great European Lives: Georges Carpentier

Georges Carpentier and his manager Francis Descamps greeting the crowd on their arrival on the liner 'La Savoie' in the port of New York City, United States. (Photo by KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Mark Francois teases John Bercow about his height as he wishes him happy retirement

Brexiteer Mark Francois in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Lib Dem MP Heidi Allen will not stand for re-election

Heidi Allen MP. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

People's Vote staff tell chairman to quit over fears he is holding back campaign

People's Vote campaigner. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

How literature's awards season descended into squabbling

Joint winners Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo during 2019 Booker Prize Winner Announcement . (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

MPs deny Boris Johnson a general election after his third attempt to force one

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his advisor Dominic Cummings, left, leave 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

WILL SELF on the two sides of Brighton

England, East Sussex, Brighton, Brighton Pier (Photo by: Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Threat of Brexit could mean no pigs in blankets this Christmas

A traditional Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day . Photograph: David Davies/PA.

Apocalypse novel: The bizarre tale of Brando's book

Marlon Brando in a military uniform with a lei around his neck and relaxing with topless, Tarita on the beach in a scene from the film 'Mutiny on the Bounty', 1962. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

December election would be 'Christmas and birthday present for PM', warns SNP MP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party Conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Little Britain to be updated for Brexit era on October 31st

One of the many Little Britain memes doing the rounds on social media. Photograph: Twitter.

David Cameron's memoirs: a disappointing book about a failed leader

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Number 10 Downing Street before making a statement on July 11, 2016 in London, England. Mr Cameron has announced he will stand aside as Prime Minister after Andrea Leadsom's decision to pull out of the Conservative leadership contest now leaves Home Secretary Theresa May as the sole contender for the position of Prime Minister. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Chairman at People's Vote accused of launching 'wrecking ball' through campaign

Roland Rudd appears on the radio. Photograph: LBC.

Is Twitter censoring its pro-Remain users?

A mobile phone user loads up the Twitter app. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA.

The political debate is about to get bigger than Brexit

James Ball says a Conservative majority will spell Game Over for those wanting to stop Brexit. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

How a freewheeling faction from the Spectator magazine took the levers of power

Then editor of The Spectator magazine Boris Johnson poses at Albert Dock during his visit on October 20, 2004 to the city of Liverpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong /Getty Images)

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson won't switch seats to ensure re-election

Jo Swinson speaking on BBC's The Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Conservative chairman brands Lib Dem-SNP general election bid a 'gimmick'

Conservative chairman James Cleverly on BBC's Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Most Read

MP opposes giving 16-year-olds a vote because it doesn’t benefit the Tories

Tobias Ellwood appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

‘You have wrecked my dreams’ - European student’s letter to Boris Johnson over Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA.

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

How would you vote in a December general election?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA.

‘This is all your fault!’ - Presenter hits out at Iain Duncan-Smith

Iain Duncan-Smith on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy