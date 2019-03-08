Boris Johnson's empty Luxembourg lectern is already a meme

Luxembourg's PM Xavier Bettel gestures to where Boris Johnson was meant to stand during a press conference. Photograph: Sky. Archant

Photoshopped pictures of Boris Johnson's empty lectern have already begun doing the rounds on Twitter after he failed to show up to his press conference in Luxembourg.

After protesters heckled the prime minister during his visit, he declined to appear alongside his Luxembourger counterpart, sparking accusations of cowardice - and the internet noticed.

Twitter account @HOOP_hawns_aff appears to be one of the first off the starting block by tweeting about two different last minute "stand ins" for the prime minister - in the form of a reclining Jacob Rees-Mogg and, of course, a chicken.

There are already, of course, too many chicken memes to count.

While @Brandy_Snap has has taken inspiration from one of the most famous memes of all time with a judicial use of Homer-Simpson-disappearing-into-a-bush.

Scarfolk author Richard Littler harked all the way back to 24 hours ago with a reference to Boris Johnson's "Incredible Hulk" comments - perching a mini-Hulk-Boris on the lectern.

Even the SNP got involved, showing Johnson peeping over the top of the lectern. "Boris Johnson is running scared. Scotland can do so much better than this."

Twitter user Benjamin illustrated "the evolution of a Brexit superhero" - showing Johnson transforming from the Incredible Hulk to the invisible man.

While 'Shaney' asked: "Too soon?" with his mock-up of the KFC logo with the prime minister as Colonel Sanders.

Live pictures from Boris Johnson's press conference in Luxembourg.#Boo pic.twitter.com/86phW8oF15 — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) September 16, 2019

No doubt further memes will keep rolling in.

#BackDoorBoris gets last minute "stand in" for Luxemburg press conference pic.twitter.com/bjaRv5yRzo — HOOP #ElectChris4NatSec (@HOOP_hawns_aff) September 16, 2019

Boris Johnson is running scared.



Scotland can do so much better than this.



It's time to choose our own future, before someone else does.



️ Register to vote at https://t.co/WRqdJacBCc pic.twitter.com/cGsU2wjOMs — The SNP (@theSNP) September 16, 2019

BREAK: live footage @BorisJohnson leaving Luxemburg after his moral victory. pic.twitter.com/bzzKpKCjZY — Confused Brexiteer (@DoWroc) September 16, 2019

