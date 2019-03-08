'There's no-one there': Twitter roasts Welsh Tory candidate for 'Brexit mood' tweet

Harvard Hughes' original tweet, showing the 'mood to get Brexit done' in Carmarthenshire. Photo: Twitter Archant

A Welsh Conservative candidate has faced online ridicule for a tweet he posted which showed the "mood to get Brexit done on the streets of Carmarthenshire" - only no-one was there.

Harvard Hughes was a Conservative candidate for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr in the 2017 general election who lost to the candidate for Plaid Cymru by over 5,000 votes.

Hughes is running again against Plaid's Jonathan Edwards - backed by Unite to Remain - and Labour's Maria Carroll.

Out canvassing on the busy streets of Carmarthenshire, the candidate paused for a quick selfie by a bridge to show the buzzing mood to get Brexit done in Wales.

He was quickly roasted by Twitter users for the lonely selfie, with The New European writer Matt Withers pointing out: "There's no-one there".

Hughes went on to block Withers on Twitter.

Other users made jokes with one person saying the picture was an "analogy of Brexit and 'getting it done' and this isolationism of a dirt track".

Another poster said: "Look behind you mate, I think they've all run away."

