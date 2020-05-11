Government’s new coronavirus awareness slogan met with a wave of online parodies
PUBLISHED: 17:23 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 11 May 2020
The government’s new coronavirus lockdown slogan has been ridiculed by Twitter users who have rehashed the ‘stay alert, control the virus, save lives’ graphics into hilarious parodies.
The new messaging was introduced ahead of Boris Johnson’s latest lockdown announcement on Sunday.
It provoked much ridicule on social media with Twitter users creating their own versions.
Here are a few that caught our attention.
