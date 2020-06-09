Video

Majority of cabinet support reducing two-metre rule despite scientists warning against move

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire).

A majority of Boris Johnson’s cabinet support reducing the two-metre social distancing rule - despite government scientists ruling against the move.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The prime minister is said to be pushing for the restriction to be dropped after the Financial Times reports a senior minister as claiming a “majority of the cabinet is definitely more inclined not to have an automatic two metre rule”.

They added: “If other countries can do one metre or 1.5 metres why can’t we? What’s so special about the UK?”

The relaxation of the rules would in theory make it easier for people to return to work, with the hospitality sector warning the current guidelines are impossible to police.

Ministers in support of reducing the rule are said to include chancellor Rishi Sunak, transport secretary Grant Shapps, and business secretary Alok Sharma.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Any reduction in the rule would contradict the advice of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

A government source told the newspaper: “The scientists have been quite firm on this.

“At the moment SAGE is definitely not inclined to reduce the guidance.”

France, Denmark and China currently use a one-metre rule whilst Germany, Australia and the Netherlands use 1.5 metres.

Spain and Canada have retained the two-metre restrictions, with America using 1.8 metres.

Health secretary Matt Hancock has defended the two metre rule and said businesses and pubs may have to work around the guidelines when they re-open.

“We keep the two metre rule under review all the time and SAGE have been doing some work on this recently,” he told the latest Downing Street press conference.

“But, ultimately, it isn’t the rule that’s the challenge to the opening of hospitality in a safe way, it’s the virus.”