Drop in EU student applications to UK universities as Brexit starts to hit

Students celebrate graduation at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Ian Burt/Archant. Archant 2017

Universities are relying on students from outside the EU to fill the void left by fewer applications from European students.

New UCAS statistics show that the number of EU applicants is now down by 2% (860 application) to 43,030.

The students will have applied before the January 15th deadline knowing that they will be attending in September 2020 when Brexit will have started to hit.

The government had tried to assure EU students about their studies by guaranteeing those starting in September will have access to the same tuition fee loans and financial support as UK students.

By contrast a record number of students from outside the EU have applied - up 14.7% from the year before.

It shows a majority of those applications comes from China, India and Hong Kong.

It means that, at the January deadline, for the first time this year, there were more applicants from China than from Wales (18,430) and from Northern Ireland (17,400).

By the end of this year's application and acceptance cycle, in the summer, the number of students from China accepted on to courses could be higher than from Northern Ireland, UCAS said.

UCAS chief executive Clare Marchant said it showed UK institutions had a "global appeal".

She said: "The global appeal of studying at our world-class universities and colleges is once again proved by record application numbers from international students."