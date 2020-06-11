Latest The New European

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Ten failures which show Johnson is gaslighting us with coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:45 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 11 June 2020

CHAOTIC: Boris Johnson and his government's inadequate response to the pandemic has served the country poorly. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

CHAOTIC: Boris Johnson and his government's inadequate response to the pandemic has served the country poorly. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

Boris Johnson is the worst Covid leader on the planet, argues ALASTAIR CAMPBELL. Here ten ways the government has failed the country are laid bare.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

A reminder of the 10-point guide to crisis management that I set out, almost three months ago, when Boris Johnson was assuring us that we should trust him and his government to “squash the sombrero” and “send the virus packing”.

1. Devise, execute but also narrate clear strategy.

2. Show strong, clear, consistent leadership.

3. Organise from the centre of government.

4. Throw everything at it.

5. Use experts well.

6. Deploy a strong team.

7. Make the big moments count.

8. Take the public with you.

9. Show genuine empathy for people affected by the crisis.

10. Give hope, but not false hope.

You really do have to be very, very bad at your job to get zero out of 10. That, however, is how I would score Boris Johnson, and even admitting my bias against him, he reminds of the old football joke: “We played so badly we were lucky to get nil.”

To go through them, one by one.

1. Strategy – What is it? What has it been? First, it was a kind of weird British exceptionalism; then libertarianism; then herd immunity; then lockdown without it ever really being lockdown; then partial easing pretending it was led by the science; now they have given up even pretending.

2. Leadership – even before he was ill, Johnson was the least visible of the leaders of the major countries of the world, with the possible exception of Vladimir Putin, and since his return he has devoted more energy to saving Dominic Cummings than defeating Covid. Donald Trump has failed on most of the 10 points too, but at least he doesn’t hide away the whole time.

You may also want to watch:

3. Strong centre – austerity, Brexit, the steady undermining of the civil service, and disregard for the devolved administrations, elected mayors and local government have combined to weaken the capacity of the centre to organise a proper crisis response. That explains why on virtually every logistical challenge they have set, they have failed.

4. Throw everything at it – Rishi Sunak got a good press for his furlough scheme, but frankly being Chancellor when the brief is to spend whatever it takes is not the hardest challenge he will face – that is to come amid the economic meltdown that our late lockdown will worsen. In most of the other big challenges, most notably PPE and testing, they have talked the talk, but relentlessly over-promised to under-deliver.

5. Use experts well – they were right to involve experts in the daily briefings, and right to say they were being guided by the science. The problem is that as time went on, the experts were too slow to realise – or worse, they willingly played along – that they were being exploited as political cover; and also, it has become clear in recent days ministers are not following the science at all. The much-vaunted Biosecurity Centre’s Alert Levels 1-4 system is being ignored. The chief scientific and medical advisers were gagged from speaking about whether Dominic Cummings broke the rules, or endangered public health messaging. Bad politics is trumping good science.

6. Deploy a strong team – where do we even start on this one? Alok Sharma or Robert Jenrick? Gavin Williamson or Priti Patel? I am sure I was not alone, when watching Johnson’s appearance at the liaison committee, in thinking that literally every single select committee chair was better informed, and politically more skilled, than any member of the cabinet. It is one of the consequences of the Vote Leave takeover of government that a thin Tory talent squad has been made even thinner. I ask of anyone who was around in the Thatcher era, would any of this current crop have made even junior ministerial ranks?

7. Make the big moments count – Johnson’s TV addresses caused as much confusion as they were designed to address, and in any event Cummings’ garden press conference, for all the wrong reasons, was a big moment likely to linger longer in the public mind.

8. Take the public with you – this should have been easy, as people tend to support the government in a full-blown crisis. They have blown it. The Cummings’ hypocrisy, and the cabinet’s defence of him, was the tipping point, but it had been a long time coming, because of basic failures on all of the above.

9. Empathy – “sadly, xxx have died, and our thoughts and prayers are with their friends and family.” Like a bunch of robots, ministers have said it day after day, and it is not true. Could they even name any of the dead doctors, nurses, care home workers, bus drivers? I spent much of last week analysing letters sent by Tory MPs to their constituents who complained about Cummings. If you want to see organised lack of empathy, visit my blog. One of the worst offenders was Matt Hancock, whose response to someone who had lost a family member was to say how hard he was working, and how we should all “move on” from Durham Dom.

10. Hope, not false hope – Johnson specialises in lies, so little surprise he specialises in false hope, and because he has a number of newspapers ready to publish any old crap, he can always be seen to be focusing on the next false hope, and have his friends in the media gloss over the last one that led nowhere.

So, all in all, a total failure. Yet still he could say, even as we finally overtook Spain and Italy in the deaths per million stakes, even as the official death toll topped 40,000, and the real one headed towards 70,000, how “proud” he is of the government record on Covid. Still he can talk of apparent success, avoiding tragedy that befell others, blah blah effing blah. Talk about gaslighting.

His defenders might just about be able to make the case that Trump, and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil have been worse, but that’s about it. Angela Merkel in Germany beats Johnson on all 10. Emmanuel Macron in France has struggled on point eight, but the French are notoriously difficult to please, and he too has been better than Johnson on all 10. Italy gets closest in terms of bad outcome, but they were taken aback by the pace at which the virus hit. We had two weeks to learn from their mistakes, but failed to do so, made the same mistakes and more.

On Monday, on the other side of the world, prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who had a 1-4 alert system from the word go, and unlike our government has followed it, announced a move to Alert Level 1, the lowest. So a normality of sorts has returned for New Zealanders. Death toll – 22. That number could be fitted, socially distant, on the bottom deck of a bus. New Zealand’s biggest rugby stadium, Eden Park, at 50,000 capacity, would nowhere near accommodate the British Covid dead.

When I tweeted this Kiwi success story on Monday, after a friend in Christchurch texted me to say he was heading out to the pub, amid the many “wish she was our PM” tweets were the usual voices saying I was comparing apples with pears. It is true New Zealand does not have our density of population. But Auckland is a city of two million. The population as a whole is the same as Scotland’s. And the point is they had to make exactly the same choices as every other country in the world. Close borders? They did, we didn’t. Early into lockdown? They did, we didn’t. Honesty with the public about the choices faced? Ardern was, Johnson is incapable of it.

To those who say, “it’s only New Zealand”, take a look at the State City of Singapore, 5.63 million people crammed together, death toll 25.

Or how about Japan, so close to the place where the virus first emerged – population 126.5 million (almost double ours), Covid deaths 916 (roughly 50 times more British deaths than Japanese.) South Korea, population 51.2 million, Covid deaths 273; or Taiwan, population 23.8 million, Covid deaths seven.

Countries all over the world have done better than the UK, is in so small part down to the fact so many of them have better leadership and a better cabinet.

Talking to another Kiwi pal, film-maker Steven O’Meagher, I asked why he felt Ardern had done so well. Here is a selection of the words and phrases he used in our chat: “hard-working… honest… serious… really smart… speaks like a human being… tells it like it is… doesn’t sugar-coat… doesn’t bulls**t… isn’t scared to spell out hard truths… masters the detail, explains the detail… sets out a journey, takes you with her… really gets the sacrifice people have to make… cares about them…”

Looking at that analysis, I see how special Ardern is, but I also see how many of those words can apply to other leaders around the world. Not one of them, however, applies to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, by some distance the worst prime minister of my lifetime, and making a good claim to be the worst-performing Covid leader on the planet. It is a real tragedy for the country, that in his hands, Covid, Brexit and all, lies our present and our future.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Ten failures which show Johnson is gaslighting us with coronavirus

CHAOTIC: Boris Johnson and his government's inadequate response to the pandemic has served the country poorly. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

ANDREW ADONIS: ‘Starmer needs Lib Dem pact to become PM’

Tory peer criticised for ‘unacceptable’ comments about same-sex marriage

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne; Youtube

James O’Brien says Boris Johnson comments ‘most remarkable thing ever heard in the Commons’

James O'Brien described Boris Johnson's PMQs performance as the most 'remarkable thing' he'd ever heard; LBC

My charity is supporting 18,000 children every day - here’s why schools must re-open now

Children social distancing at school after some primary schools partly reopened. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Customs expert warns Britain’s borders are unprepared for Brexit transition cutoff

Trade expert Dr Anna Jerzewska giving evidence at a Brexit select committee; ParliamentLive

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of lying over Labour involvement in return to school plan

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and prime minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs); ParliamentLive.com

PMQs: Starmer demands action on ‘haunting’ coronavirus death toll as Johnson says international comparisons must wait

Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Labour presses cabinet minister to explain how a Tory donor was granted a lucrative property deal

Housing minister Robert Jenrick arrives in Downing Street, London. PA photo; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

James O’Brien questions ‘believability’ of PM’s Black Lives Matter message

James O'Brien said Boris Johnson had a 'track record' of using racist language; LBC

Doctors use European law to take government to court over lack of PPE during coronavirus outbreak

Health secretary Matt Hancock updates MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Labour MP accuses Priti Patel of ‘silencing’ BAME colleague over racism claims

Home secretary Priti Patel and Labour MP Florence Eshalomi (R) during a debate in the Commons; ParliamentLive

How Putin’s downfall could come sooner than many expect

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (on the screen) during a video conference meeting on opening medical facilities for COVID-19 patients built (Photo by Alexei Yereshko\TASS via Getty Images)

We are being fattened up for a one-way trade deal with Trump

A cargo ship keeps trade going during the Covid-19 lockdown. The government is preparing to complete a trade deal with this US that will hit food standards and British farmers. Photo: Burak Kara/Getty Images

Boris Johnson: Britain is not a racist country

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Tory politician readmitted to the party after claims holocaust was ‘fabricated’

Ryan Houghton, a Tory councillor in Aberdeen. Photograph: YouTube.

Brexiteer provokes fury after claiming Dominic Cummings could receive an honour

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Heart of smartness – DR Congo’s city united in music

Adherents of La Sape (an abbreviation of The Society for the Advancement of Elegant People pose in Kinshasa) . Photo: Junior D. Kannah/AFP via Getty Images

Great European Lives: Joseph Bologne, Chavalier de Saint-Georges

Monsieur de St. George, April 4, 1788. Artist William Ward. (Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Now is a big moment for a new women’s equality movement

Mandu Reid's Women's Equality Party remains firmly anti-Brexit, but the party's leader wants to emulate Nigel Farage's ability to create a groundswell of support for a cause. Picture: George Torode

Donald Trump’s Disunited States threaten the free world

Police hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd in the morning hours on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

How Boris Johnson’s book on driving was a warning to the public

Boris Johnson MP emerges from a sports car after it performed 'donuts' during a visit to Ginetta Sports cars as part of the Brexit Battle Bus tour in 2016. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The death of Charles Dickens and its curious aftermath

(Original Caption) Photograph of Charles Dickens (1812-1870) seated. Photo: Bettmann Archive

How the press turned the tide at Dunkirk

Children rush up to a train carrying Troops of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF), who have been repatriated in the Dunkirk evacuation, 26th May - 4th June 1940. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Coronavirus pandemic has reversed progress made in women’s equality

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. Mary Honeyball says women's equality has suffered due to measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

The ultimate endurance of Steve McQueen’s masterpiece Le Mans

American actor Steve McQueen (1930 - 1980) as racing driver Michael Delaney in 'Le Mans', directed by Lee H. Katzin, 1971. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

The recovery option that compounds the coronavirus crisis

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

Could Donald Trump delay the election to save himself?

US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington DC. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

How the UK’s independence parties came to embrace Europe

Saltires and European Union flags flutter in the breeze during a protest by anti-Brexit activists in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 31, 2020. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

WILL SELF: Interpretations of art, and why artists tend to resist them

Bulgarian artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, better known as 'Christo', unveils his artwork 'Mastaba' on the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park in London on June 18, 2018. (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

STAR TURN: Running marathons in instalments – the life and career of Michael Hordern

English actor Michael Hordern (1911 - 1995) as Christopher Williams, head of the National Atomic Board, in the stage adaptation of the television play 'Party Manners', by Val Gielgud, October 1950. Photo: George Konig/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Tearing up the rule on split infinitives

Peter Trudgill advises you to boldly go and continue to use split infititives. Photo: Getty Images

Scotland reports no coronavirus deaths for the first time since lockdown

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Why Boris Johnson is the prime minister who can’t ‘Get Covid Done’

Boris Johnson makes a speech to Conservative Party supporters. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

James O’Brien says government ministers are ‘backtracking’ on Brexit pledges

James O'Brien on LBC radio; LBC

How TikTok got political

An iPhone user opens TikTok on their mobile phone. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The coronavirus recovery will offer a unique opportunity to revive Europe

European flags fly in Parliament Square. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Polling shows more people believe Boris Johnson tells the truth now than before the 2019 election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a rally during the election campaign. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Tommy Robinson arrested on suspicion of assault

Tommy Robinson arrives at arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to support Britain First leader Paul Golding in May 2020. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Will anyone be held responsible for the UK’s dismal response to coronavirus?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivering a speech to the Global Vaccine Summit from the White Room of No10 Downing Street. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Most Read

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Public backlash after footage of Tory MPs laughing at slavery joke resurfaces

Tory MP Lucy Frazer joking that Scots should be sent to the 'colonies' as slaves, a comment she later apologised for. (Photograph: Twitter)

UK government’s ‘world-beating’ coronavirus response ranked the worst globally

Boris Johnson poses for a photo at the Wight Shipyard Company at Venture Quay during a visit to the Isle of Wight. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Brexiteer provokes fury after claiming Dominic Cummings could receive an honour

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Leave doesn’t mean leave as Nigel Lawson plans UK return after failing to gain French residency

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.