UKIP mocked after saying it will not stand full slate of election candidates

A UKIP supporter in Middlesbrough. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

UKIP has claimed it will not field a full list of candidates in the general election - not because of claims it is low on support - but because it now backs Boris Johnson's deal.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

UKIP's Richard Braine. Photo: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images) UKIP's Richard Braine. Photo: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

In a tweet from the political party it says that it has made the decision in the "interests of Brexit at heart".

Despite claiming that "Boris' deal is not true Brexit in any way" it says it is a "step closer to Brexit than we would be under Labour or the Lib Dems".

They said consequently they will not field a full list of candidates in the 2019 general election.

It comes as there was speculation the party was "on its last legs" and would struggle to field any candidates.

Its leader Richard Braine resigned hours after the election was announced.

The announcement was quickly mocked by Twitter users.

You may also want to watch:

"I've decided not to fly to the moon..." wrote Fraser Forsyth.

MORE: Farewell to UKIP's Dick Braine and the ministry of silly names

"I have decided to rule myself out of the final for the Worlds Strongest Man this year" tweeted @LewisPolitics93.

"I have decided not to enter Mr Olympia this year" joked user @mcfc_j.

"I've decided not to be Sheffield Wednesday's star striker." said Adam Allcroft.

"I have decided not to take up my place in strictly come dancing due to not wanting to dominate. Let the lesser known's have a chance," replied @jesuiscanard.

Hans Niesund replied: "I too have decided not to field a full list of candidates in the upcoming #GeneralElection. For the same real reason as you."

Another tweeted: "I have just sent Kylie Minogue an email telling her I wont be pursuing a relationship with her..for the same reasons as you."