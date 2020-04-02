Union calls for free public transport for NHS heroes
PUBLISHED: 10:36 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 02 April 2020
A leading union is calling for all NHS workers and other essential staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic to be given free travel across public transport.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said other parts of the UK should follow the example of Transport for Wales, which is making travel by rail and bus free for NHS workers.
You may also want to watch:
TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Heroes have to be treated as heroes and the least we can do is allow them to travel freely to and from work at this time.
“This is already happening in other countries, such as Italy and Spain. The Westminster Government must do likewise and make sure this happens here.
“Ministers need to specify that only essential workers should travel on public transport at this time and this should be made free because these are the people saving lives, as well as keeping our country moving and supplied during an unfolding and unprecedented health emergency.
“The time for action is now. Not days from now.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter