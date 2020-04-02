Latest The New European

Union calls for free public transport for NHS heroes

PUBLISHED: 10:36 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 02 April 2020

A sign showing support for the NHS outside The Commodore pub in Bournemouth. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

A sign showing support for the NHS outside The Commodore pub in Bournemouth. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

A leading union is calling for all NHS workers and other essential staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic to be given free travel across public transport.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said other parts of the UK should follow the example of Transport for Wales, which is making travel by rail and bus free for NHS workers.

You may also want to watch:

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Heroes have to be treated as heroes and the least we can do is allow them to travel freely to and from work at this time.

“This is already happening in other countries, such as Italy and Spain. The Westminster Government must do likewise and make sure this happens here.

“Ministers need to specify that only essential workers should travel on public transport at this time and this should be made free because these are the people saving lives, as well as keeping our country moving and supplied during an unfolding and unprecedented health emergency.

“The time for action is now. Not days from now.”

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

The EU’s underlying health conditions have been exposed by the virus

Belgium, Brussells. Photo: Walter Bibikow / Getty Images

Coronavirus: If Europe fails, who will succeed?

Two migrants from Sri Lanka with protective masks pass by a graffiti against European Union on the building of the Athens university during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 on March 27. Photo: Getty Images

20 reasons to look on the bright side of this crisis

A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station in London that thanks the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire.

Coronavirus is the world’s war... this is how we tackle it together

IDLIB, SYRIA - MARCH 24: Members of the Syrian Civil Defence (White Helmets) disinfect buildings and tents where families live collectively as a preventive measure against coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Idlib, Syria on March 24, 2020. (Photo by Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ANDREW ADONIS: Global cooperation is the real herd ‘immunity’

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in Canary Wharf, London during rush hour, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Victoria Jones / PA

Newsreader left baffled by government announcement of just 30 ventilators for NHS

Jane Hill, a BBC newsreader, announces the number of ventilators for the NHS to tackle coronavirus. Photograph: BBC.

ANDREW ADONIS: Why we must prepare now for life after lockdown

A cyclist passes street art in Stokes Croft, Bristol, as the UK enters the second week of lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Reader survey: How well do you think Boris Johnson has dealt with coronavirus?

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Coronavirus panic buying is a sign of what could happen after no-deal Brexit

Supermarket shelves stripped bare amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

What will the world be like after coronavirus? Four possible futures

Motivational posters for NHS workers are a sign of a more passionate response to the coronavirus outbreak Photograph: Andy Leek/PA Wire .

Government doing everything it can to follow its own coronavirus rules, insists Gove

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairing the morning Covid-19 Meeting in 10 Downing Street from No 11 Downing Street, after self isolating after testing positive for the Coronavirus. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire.

Stage review: On Blueberry Hill

Niall Buggy and David Ganly in 'On Blueberry Hill' at Trafalgar Studios, London. Picture: Marc Brenner

A city in music: Rome - singing for a country’s soul

Italians join the flash mob call to perform

The art of advertising

A 1920s advert for Craven A cigarettes. Picture: Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford

The story behind ‘the greatest scoop in the world’

Men of the First Battalion Scots Guards marching over the Hohenzollern Bridge during the British occupation of Germany after the First World War. Picture: Getty Images

The shadow hanging over China’s coronavirus recovery

A Chinese tourist visits the reopened Great Wall on Marc 24. It had been closed from January 25 following the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty Images

Pack leader: The lowdown on the Liberal Democrats’ low-key boss

Mark Pack is co-leader of the Liberal Democrats following Jo Swinson's departure from parliament. Picture: markpack.org.uk

Why Boris Johnson must now channel his inner Churchill

Leighton Andrews believes Boris Johson must channel his inner Winston Churchill during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

How the logic of shopping local made a crisis comeback

Supermarket shelves stripped bare amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock watches Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus and the challenges of home-schooling

A closure notice outside a school in Hackney, London, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

LAYLA MORAN: Government’s u-turn over EU ventilator scheme should be welcomed

Health Secretary Matt Hancock (right) and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty arrive at the Cabinet Office, Whitehall, London, for a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Coronavirus: Italy’s united front against a common foe

Nabil Zouhir, who is locked down in Florence due to coronavirus, says small moments are holding neighbourhoods together across Italy. Pictured is a view of Tivoli, near Rome. Picture: PA

Paris: A city silenced by COVID-19

A man rides his bicycle past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, with the city in lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Johnson must be less Trump and more Cuomo amid coronavirus crisis

Prime minister Boris Johnson alongside chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance (right) and chancellor Rishi Sunak during a daily news conference amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES BALL: There is no turning back for Britain after the coronavirus

A train approaches Victoria Station in London during the week the government suspended rail franchise agreements to avoid rail companies collapsing due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Getty Images

Government criticised for not participating in EU scheme to boost number of ventilators

Prime minister Boris Johnson takes questions about the continuing coronavirus pandemic from journalists over a videolink. Photograph: 10 Downing Street / Crown copyright / Andrew Parsons / PA Wire.

MICHAEL WHITE: We’re gonna need a bigger bloke

Prime minister Boris Johnson gives a daily COVID-19 press briefing at Downing Street. PIcture: Getty Images

Downing Street denies ordering 10,000 ventilators off Dyson

Billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Chancellor says it will take time for government to provide right support for self-employed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking in the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

20 things Boris Johnson needs to do at his next coronavirus update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Why the UK needs a basic income for all workers

A demonstrator protests about the level of financial support for freelance and self employed workers during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Could the world have prepared better for a pandemic?

A deserted High Street in Leicester, the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Britain should look to France to see real leadership

French president Emmanuel Macron leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

‘More people will die’ from coronavirus if Londoners don’t stay at home, says Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday March 22. Picture: Cash Boyle

The life and death of Johan Cruyff

Dutch midfielder Johann Cruyff dribbles past Argentinian goalkeeper Daniel Carnevali on his way to scoring a goal. Photo: STF/AFP via Getty Images)

How the coronavirus pandemic has changed our perspective forever

A person wearing a face mask in front of an underground sign in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Blithe Spirit: Stage Review

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit. Credit: Nobby Clark.

The seaside saga as sun sets on an era

Photograph of tourists at the West Pier at Brighton on the eve of the August Bank Holiday. Dated 20th Century. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Tracking the ‘original source’ of coronavirus should be top priority for scientists worldwide

A police officer stands guard outside of Huanan Seafood Wholesale market where the coronavirus was detected in Wuhan. Photograph: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Most Read

Newsreader left baffled by government announcement of just 30 ventilators for NHS

Jane Hill, a BBC newsreader, announces the number of ventilators for the NHS to tackle coronavirus. Photograph: BBC.

Reader survey: How well do you think Boris Johnson has dealt with coronavirus?

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Michael Gove says UK doesn’t need EU ventilator scheme as ‘an independent nation’

Michael Gove appears on the BBC's Andrew Marr show. Photograph: BBC.

Brexit Party chairman says he would rather not rely on Chinese ventilators during coronavirus outbreak

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice said Nigel Farage is

Dominic Cummings self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

Dominic Cummings is questioned by reporters as he leaves his home in London. Photograph: Sky News.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.