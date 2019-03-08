Full list of 60 seats where pro-EU candidates are uniting for Remain

Unite to Remain is an initiative led by former MP Heidi Allen. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

A cross-party anti-Brexit initiative has banded together to agree on 60 seats in which pro-EU candidates will not run against each other in England and Wales.

Unite To Remain, led by former MP Heidi Allen, is a collaboration between the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, and Plaid Cymru.

Here is the full list of constituencies and the parties that will field a candidate:

England

Green Party

Brighton, Pavilion

Isle of Wight

Bristol West

Bury St Edmunds

Stroud

Dulwich and West Norwood

Forest of Dean

Cannock Chase

Exeter

Liberal Democrats

Bath

Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Buckingham

Cheadle

Chelmsford

Chelsea and Fulham

Cheltenham

Chippenham

Esher and Walton

Finchley and Golders Green

Guildford

Harrogate and Knaresborough

Hazel Grove

Hitchin and Harpenden

North Cornwall

North Norfolk

Oxford West and Abingdon

Penistone and Stocksbridge

Portsmouth South

Richmond Park

Romsey and Southampton North

Rushcliffe

South Cambridgeshire

South East Cambridgeshire

South West Surrey

Southport

Taunton Deane

Thornbury and Yate

Totnes

Tunbridge Wells

Twickenham

Wantage

Warrington South

Watford

Wells

Westmorland and Lonsdale

Wimbledon

Winchester

Witney

York Outer

Wales

Green Party

Vale of Glamorgan

Liberal Democrats

Brecon and Radnorshire

Cardiff Central

Montgomeryshire

Plaid Cymru

Arfon

Caerphilly

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr

Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Llanelli

Pontypridd

Ynys Môn