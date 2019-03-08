Full list of 60 seats where pro-EU candidates are uniting for Remain
PUBLISHED: 10:57 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 07 November 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
A cross-party anti-Brexit initiative has banded together to agree on 60 seats in which pro-EU candidates will not run against each other in England and Wales.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Unite To Remain, led by former MP Heidi Allen, is a collaboration between the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, and Plaid Cymru.
WATCH: 'Unprecedented' - Pro-Remain parties agree not to contest each other in 60 seats
Here is the full list of constituencies and the parties that will field a candidate:
England
Green Party
Brighton, Pavilion
Isle of Wight
Bristol West
Bury St Edmunds
Stroud
Dulwich and West Norwood
Forest of Dean
Cannock Chase
Exeter
Liberal Democrats
Bath
Bermondsey and Old Southwark
Buckingham
Cheadle
Chelmsford
Chelsea and Fulham
Cheltenham
Chippenham
Esher and Walton
Finchley and Golders Green
Guildford
Harrogate and Knaresborough
Hazel Grove
Hitchin and Harpenden
North Cornwall
North Norfolk
Oxford West and Abingdon
Penistone and Stocksbridge
Portsmouth South
Richmond Park
You may also want to watch:
Romsey and Southampton North
Rushcliffe
South Cambridgeshire
South East Cambridgeshire
South West Surrey
Southport
Taunton Deane
Thornbury and Yate
Totnes
Tunbridge Wells
Twickenham
Wantage
Warrington South
Watford
Wells
Westmorland and Lonsdale
Wimbledon
Winchester
Witney
York Outer
Wales
Green Party
Vale of Glamorgan
Liberal Democrats
Brecon and Radnorshire
Cardiff Central
Montgomeryshire
Plaid Cymru
Arfon
Caerphilly
Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
Dwyfor Meirionnydd
Llanelli
Pontypridd
Ynys Môn
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter