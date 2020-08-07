Liz Truss urged to explain what she knew about government contract with adviser for 50 million unusable face masks

PUBLISHED: 21:32 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:36 07 August 2020

International trade secretary Liz Truss. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

International trade secretary Liz Truss. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

International trade secretary Liz Truss must confirm if she knew one of her advisers approached the government about a deal which resulted in purchasing 50 million unusable face masks, Labour has said.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

In a letter to Truss, shadow international trade minister Bill Esterson has demanded to know whether trade adviser Andrew Mills discussed a deal regarding the masks, which were supplied to the UK government in April but cannot be used in the NHS because of safety concerns.

The masks were bought for NHS England from Ayanda Capital as part of a £252 million contract, but the government says because they use ear-loop fastenings rather than head loops, they may not fit tightly enough for clinical use.

The government disclosed in court papers that the original approach for the PPE contract came from a businessman called Andrew Mills who was a director at a company called Prospermill, which said it had secured exclusive rights to the full production capacity of a large factory in China and could offer a large quantity of masks almost immediately.

The legal document revealed Mills requested DHSC’s contractual counterparty should be Ayanda rather than Prospermill, because Ayanda already had an established international banking infrastructure that could be used for the necessary payments overseas, whereas Prospermill’s own bank had indicated it could take some time to set this up on its own account.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The government also said in court papers that Mills is an adviser to the UK Board of Trade and a senior board adviser at Ayanda.

Mills told the BBC his position with the trade board played no part in the awarding of the contract.

The government has confirmed in court papers that the masks, which are now in the Department of Health and Social Care’s (DHSC) logistic chain, will not be used in the NHS.

The Good Law Project and EveryDoctor, which are suing the government over its Ayanda contract, estimate the 50 million masks would have cost more than £150 million.

Boris Johnson told reporters: “I’m very disappointed that any consignment of PPE should turn out not to be fit for purpose” - but would not comment further due to legal proceedings.

In his letter to Truss, Labour’s Esterson says he is “very concerned” about the matter and asks whether Mills is still a member of the UK Board of Trade.

You may also want to watch:

“At a time when safe PPE is so necessary for frontline health and care workers but money is so scarce, it is extremely worrying that the government should waste money purchasing unsuitable equipment which cannot be put to use in the fight against Covid-19,” Esterson said.

Court papers show the government awarded the £252.5 million contract to Ayanda on April 29, with £41.25 million payable on commencement to secure the manufacturing capacity.

Ayanda Capital also supplied 150 million masks of another type, which the government says are unaffected but will be subject to further testing in the UK before any are released for use in the NHS.

Jolyon Maugham, director of the Good Law Project, said: “Good Law Project wrote to government on three contracts each worth over a hundred million pounds – with respectively a pest control company, a confectioner and a family hedge fund.

“Each of those contracts has revealed real cause for alarm – including, on Ayanda, that around £150 million was spent on unusable masks. What other failures remain undiscovered?”

A government spokesman said: “Throughout this global pandemic, we have been working tirelessly to deliver PPE to protect people on the front line.

“Over 2.4 billion items have been delivered and more than 30 billion have been ordered from UK-based manufacturers and international partners to provide a continuous supply, which meets the needs of health and social care staff both now and in the future.

“There is a robust process in place to ensure orders are of high quality and meet strict safety standards, with the necessary due diligence undertaken on all government contracts.”

Tim Horlick, chief executive of Ayanda Capital, insists the masks are not unsafe or unusable, adding that none of his company’s products have ever been rejected by the DHSC for any reason.

“The masks met all government specifications and standards, the masks are not unusable or unsafe and the government has not wasted any money in purchasing these masks,” Horlick told the PA News Agency.

He said his company had supplied the DHSC with the masks they requested, approved and ordered, adding that it may be that the internal NHS requirements changed because of the fast-moving situation at the time.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Democracy for sale: How dark money infiltrated British politics

Boris Johnson MP, Labour MP Gisela Stuart and UKIP MP Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave, Brexit Battle Bus tour on May 17, 20016 in Stafford, England. Boris Johnson and the Vote Leave campaign are touring the UK in their Brexit Battle Bus. The campaign is hoping to persuade voters to back leaving the European Union in the Referendum on the 23rd June 2016. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

‘Astonishingly offensive’: Charity built in wake of Warrington bombing slams Boris Johnson’s peerage for Claire Fox

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA.

Tory politician called on to resign after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules

Kelham Cooke, second from right, appears to flout coronavirus lockdown rules. Photograph: Instagram.

Government sets up £650m fund to help Northern Ireland firms cope with bureaucracy caused by Brexit

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives in Downing Street, for a cabinet meeting, for the first time since the lockdown, to be held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London; Kirsty O'Connor

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Farage ally who said it took ‘democratic principle’ to turn down peerage set to join Lords

Claire Fox with Nigel Farage and former Brexit Party MEPs ahead of the last European elections. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Priti Patel derided over Royal Navy threat towards France as Home Office’s approach to migrants is questioned

Home secretary Priti Patel. The government has been accused of a

Couple ‘100% certain’ Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules twice and issue challenge to prove them wrong

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over the Durham trip taken by prime minister Boris Johnson's top aide continues; PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

Boris Johnson should beware as the stench of sleaze is hard to shift

Boris Johnson tries out a North Yorkshire Police Rural Taskforce bike. Photo: Charlotte Graham - WPA Pool/Getty

‘Too many were after Theresa May’s blood’ - Former cabinet minister on how Tories ‘sabotaged’ her leadership

Ex-justice secretary David Gauke said former prime minister Theresa May was standing on a rock in the middle of a minefield after Chequers and knew she could not keep standing; Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Renewed calls for Dominic Cummings to be sacked after rise in lockdown rule-breaking following Durham trip

Senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, whose trip to Durham at the height of lockdown while suffering from Covid-19 drastically undermined public trust in the Governments handling of the pandemic, according to new research; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Alastair Campbell selects his three greatest sporting memories

Alistair Campbell waves to the crowd during the 2003 Flora London Marathonat the Mall in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Brutal film Painted Bird does not hide the horrors - but it is a must-watch

A still from the movie trailer for The Painted Bird.

Why Princess Anne is the ultimate royal

Bonnie Greer says Princess Anne is the ultimate royal. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Rulers of the road: the story of Pat Moss and Ann Wisdom

Pat Moss (L) with her partner, Ann Wisdom (R), winners of European Women's Championship Auto Rally. (Photo by Brian Seed/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: The life of Klaus Nomi

UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 05: Photo of Klaus NOMI; Klaus Nomi in London 5 March 1982 (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

Boris Johnson’s audacity during this crisis continues to amaze

The House of Lords. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Lucky Dube, the man who planted roots in Africa

South African singer Lucky Dube. (photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

STAR TURNS: Rod Steiger, a tough guy actor close to despair

American actor Rod Steiger. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Inside Tory HQ - where they are quietly preparing for a drop in support

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives back at 10 Downing Street after the election. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Peculiar plurals - the words which break the rules

Lavenham church in Suffolk. East Anglia returns in Peter Trudgill's latest column. Photograph: Gregg Brown

Boris Johnson’s Brexit payback peerages

Martin Rowson's illustration for The New European on the new peerages in the House of Lords.

WILL SELF: Just what is it with the government’s ‘ramping up’ mantra?

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Esther McVey and the Tories’ new normal that’s deeply odd

Esther McVey has baffled Twitter users with her latest video post. Photograph: Twitter.

MANDRAKE: Peers thought of quitting over Johnson’s ‘dishonours’ list

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

What would a Biden presidency look like?

Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden stops to talk to residents as he tours his old neighborhood in Scranton, Pennsylvania. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

A city in music: Novosibirsk, the home of chill-out tunes

The Novosibirsk state opera and ballet theatre. Photograph: Summ/Wikimedia.

How to lose friends who alienate people - how populism has taken over right-wing politics

Right-wing insiders like Laura Ingraham have been criticised by former friend Anne Applebaum. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson missed a trick in not giving peerage to Stanley

Boris Johnson sits next to his father Stanley (left) on the Bakerloo Line while mayor of London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

How healthcare is up for grabs during Brexit talks

The UK's healthcare system is a deeply pressing issue in Brexit trade talks Matt Wood explains. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

The price Boris Johnson will need to pay to keep Scotland

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon with prime minister prime minister Boris Johnson outside Bute House in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Boris Johnson defends decision not to suspend Tory MP accused of rape

Boris Johnson speaking outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

How the return of sleeper trains will keep Europe connected

Sleeping car in the Nightjet train NJ 401 for Zürich at Hamburg-Altona in Germany. Photograph: Leif Jørgensen/Wikimedia.

Boris Johnson’s sister casts doubts on his staycation claims

Handout photo issued by 10 Downing Street of Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 23, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Government ‘wastes’ millions on faulty coronavirus face masks that cannot be worn by the NHS staff

An example of the correct personal protective equipment (PPE) used to shield people from infections like coronavirus; Victoria Jones

My charity is on the ground in Lebanon - we are seeing ‘crisis upon crisis’

This photo shows a general view of the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Probe into England’s contact tracers finds many make only ‘a handful of calls’ a month

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street; Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Video resurfaces of Iain Duncan Smith trying to stop MPs scrutinising Brexit agreement he now wants rewritten

Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith in the House of Commons debating against giving MPs more time to scrutinise the Withdrawal Agreement; Twitter

SAGE scientist says England’s track-and-trace system isn’t even ‘virus-beating’ let alone ‘world-beating’

SAGE advisor John Edmunds appeared on BBC's Newsnight; Twitter

PR firm with links to Tory Party given £3m government contract without open tender

The front door of number 10 Downing Street in London; Dominic Lipinski

James O’Brien’s epic monologue slams Iain Duncan Smith for ‘utter idiocy’ over Brexit comments

James O'Brien on LBC radio; Picture: LBC

Most Read

‘Boris Johnson couldn’t direct sh*t into a paper bag’ claims actress Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes slams Boris Johnson. Photograph: Channel 4.

Daily Mail urges ‘workshy’ to get back to office, after praising journalists for working from home

A masthead for a former edition of the Daily Mail. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Video resurfaces of Iain Duncan Smith trying to stop MPs scrutinising Brexit agreement he now wants rewritten

Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith in the House of Commons debating against giving MPs more time to scrutinise the Withdrawal Agreement; Twitter

Polls show level of Brexit regret is increasing again

European flags appear alongside the union flag as campaigners fight against Brexit. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Iain Duncan Smith complains Brexit deal he voted for ‘denies true national independence’

Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith; PA Images.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.