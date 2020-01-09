Latest The New European

Uri Geller calls for Dominic Cummings to hire him to secure post-Brexit trade deals

PUBLISHED: 15:20 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 09 January 2020

Spoon-bending psychic Uri Geller has put his name forward for a role in Boris Johnson's administration. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Spoon-bending psychic Uri Geller has put his name forward for a role in Boris Johnson's administration. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Spoon-bending psychic Uri Geller has called on Dominic Cummings to hire him - because he thinks he can secure post-Brexit trade deals.

The 73-year-old illusionist has put his name forward for a role in Boris Johnson's government after Cummings' blog post calling for "weirdos" to apply.

The prime minister's key adviser posted an apparent job advert last week saying Number 10 wants to hire an "unusual set of people with different skills and backgrounds" to work as special advisers and potentially officials.

He called for "weirdos and misfits with odd skills", data scientists and policy experts to apply to a Gmail account if they think they fit the bill.

Speaking from Old Jaffa in Israel, Geller told the PA news agency he would ensure the UK gets a deal with the EU by the end of 2020 by using his "psychic powers" and "telepathic abilities" - as well as his "charisma, chutzpah and contacts".

"With my energies, with my mind power, with my know-how, with my connections to world leaders, I can definitely help with the Brexit negotiations," he said.

He continued: "When I saw the very strange words that Dom came out with - that they were hiring data scientists, project managers, policy experts and assorted weirdos - I thought to myself 'wow', what a bizarre word to use.

"But in the last 50 years I've been called everything under the sun - from paranormalist, to a miracle worker, to a magician and a weirdo, so I thought 'Now I think I can really help Boris's administration' because - I know I'm now boasting a bit - but I have a very, very impressive track record.

"I've done amazing negotiations for major, major countries."

Geller said he saw himself as an "international ambassador" - able to help solve the crisis in the Persian Gulf and bring about a nuclear deal that both Iran and the US would agree to.

"I believe I can also negotiate with Iran and get the peace agreements much faster than anyone else can do."

However, he added: "I'm not commenting on whether I have begun to do that or I haven't.

"But I know exactly what's going on and I'm in touch with the right individuals."

Geller claimed his work with intelligence agencies meant he would have the required security clearance for jobs in Number 10.

He cited his negotiating experience - including his claim that he helped the US secure a nuclear arms reduction treaty with Russia and assisted the Israeli and Palestinian Red Cross organisations in gaining recognition - as reasons why he would be good for the role.

He said he had not yet heard back from Cummings after putting in the application, but he believes it is being considered seriously.

He said he was "confident" of being brought into the team, but acknowledged he is a "very controversial figure" and that there are "many other sources involved" in the selection process.

Geller previously said he was able to stop Brexit, but decided to back Boris Johnson in the general election after deciding Jeremy Corbyn should not be allowed in Number 10.

