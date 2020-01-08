Latest The New European

Uri Geller wants to be one of Dominic Cummings' 'weirdos' in government

PUBLISHED: 10:35 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 08 January 2020

Dominic Cummings and Uri Geller. Photograph: PA.

Dominic Cummings and Uri Geller. Photograph: PA.

Archant

Uri Geller has revealed he has responded to Dominic Cummings' call for 'talented weirdos' to join the Downing Street team.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The spoon-bending psychic said he has expressed interest in working for Boris Johnson - claiming his special powers would be an asset to the government.

It is in response to a post from special adviser Cummings, who posted a rambling job advert of almost 3,000 words to his personal blog calling for "unusual set of people with different skills and backgrounds" to work in Downing Street.

Under a subsection on hiring "super-talented weirdos", he wrote that the government needs "some true wild cards, artists, people who never went to university and fought their way out of an appalling hell hole".

According to the Telegraph, Geller has written an extensive covering letter listing some of his talents.

He referenced claims from 2013 that he was a "psychic spy" for the CIA and had been an "official secret agent" in Mexico.

Geller also reportedly claims to have erased floppy disks belonging to the KGB in Moscow by chanting the word "erase".

It follows a string of strange interventions in British politics in recent years since the EU referendum vote.

In 2019 he promised that he would stop Theresa May leading the UK out of the EU by using telepathy - something she did not manage to do during her leadership.

He claimed before Christmas that he influenced the election result by gifting the prime minister a spoon he had energised with positivity to ensure that Jeremy Corbyn does not make it to 10 Downing Street.

Now it appears Geller has gone one step further - by applying to work in Johnson's government.

A source told the Telegraph: "Uri is 100% serious about taking up a role in government.

"He concedes that his application might be one of the more unusual received by Dominic Cummings, but hopes that he can see the potential value of having Uri on board.

"He is particularly keen on using his powers to tackle growing tensions in the Middle East."

Earlier this week Downing Street said that Dominic Cummings has no powers to recruit to the civil service and that the usual channels for applying for jobs applies.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson expected to make first public appearance in 12 days for PMQs

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

Jeremy Corbyn given '10 out of 10' rating by Rebecca Long-Bailey

Rebecca Long Bailey speaks to ITV News about Jeremy Corbyn's leadership. Photograph: ITV News.

Warnings that ministers could make 'power grab' in devolved areas after Brexit

Protestors during the March to Remain in the EU for Peace and Climate Action in Edinburgh. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Jess Phillips would not support another Scottish independence referendum as leader

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips has stepped up with a bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Jess Phillips

STAGE REVIEW: Three Sisters at the National Theatre

The cast of Three Sisters. Photograph: Richard Davenport.

How memes have the power to change the political conversation

The This Morning presenters were criticised for having the opportunity to grill Boris Johnson, and instead going easy on the prime minister. Photo: Twitter

Liverpool organises rave in protest against Boris Johnson and the Tories

A 'fuck the Tories' rave in Liverpool. Photograph: Twitter.

Britons jailed in Iran fearful over rising tensions in Middle East

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Living with a Brexiteer mother causes 'friction', admits actor Rupert Everett

Rupert Everett. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

Will relations between the UK and EU improve in 2020?

French president Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with German chancelor Angela Merkel (2-R) and British prime minister Boris Johnson (R) at the United Nations headquarters. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP).

David Lammy rules himself out of Labour race because of his Remain stance

MP David Lammy at a People's Vote march. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Gary Neville: The political pundit

Sky Sports pundit and Salford co-owner Gary Neville gestures before the Carabao Cup First Round match between Salford City and Leeds United. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Chris Grayling was robbed of a New Year's honour

Former government minister and transport secretary Chris Grayling. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Jeremy Hunt: US and Iran playing a 'game of chicken'

The US national flag waves in front of the US consulate in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Putin's plans to destabilise politics around the world in 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow on December 19, 2019. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Symone Sanders: The woman who puts 'radical' at the centre

Symone D. Sanders onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem in Washington, DC. (Photograph: Paras Griffin/Getty Images).

Recent political events have led the UK to a dark place

Anti-semitic graffiti in the form of numbers, 9 11, and a Star of David, on a shop window in Belsize Park, North London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Why Keir Starmer is the right person to lead Labour

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Why in 2020 I'll continue to resist Brexit

Boris Johnson walks past a Union flag-themed JCB, after driving it through a fake wall emblazoned with the word

MANDRAKE: Dacre dread at Daily Mail

Paul Dacre, former editor of The Daily Mail, arrives to give evidence to the Leveson Inquiry. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

10 New Year's resolutions for Remainers

A European flag is lit up by anti-Brexit campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Government earmarks £3 billion for farmers to help with loss of EU subsidies after Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Petition calling for Iain Duncan Smith not to get a knighthood hits nearly 200,000

Iain Duncan Smith. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rebecca Long-Bailey 'considering' Labour leadership run as other Corbyn allies eye bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer Iain Duncan-Smith to receive knighthood in New Years Honours

Brexit Bogeyman Iain Duncan-Smith in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons.

Two thirds of my staff are EU nationals. This is what I'm worried about.

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

George Osborne compares Boris Johnson to Dr Jekyll and Hyde character

George Osborne appears on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC.

Ed Davey's Christmas message urges people to love their neighbours - 'even those who believe in unicorns'

Ed Davey delivers his Christmas message. Photograph: PA/Lib Dems.

Boris Johnson wants to 'reunite the country' - here's my plan for doing it

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Only democratic change will help us rejoin the EU

Campaigners fighting to stay in the EU. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images.

How boomers created the magic of Christmas childhoods

It's A Wonderful life (1946) Photo: Contributed

Lessons from history that Labour need to learn

Jeremy Corbyn will stand down as Labour leader. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA IMAGES

The big Lib Dem mistake was not to focus on the Tories

Former Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images.

Labour's failure was not to explain the consequences of Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after casting his vote in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire

My appeal to Remainers fighting Brexit - don't give in

Anti-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

UK is becoming 51st state of America under Tories, claims SNP MP

Boris Johnson with US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images.

Woman who lost wedding ring in ballot box reunited with jewellery item

Charlotte, 22, reunited with her wedding ring and the ballot box after it slipped off her finger while casting her vote in Thursdays general election. Photograph: Trafford Council /PA Wire .

Complaints into former Welsh secretary not upheld

Boris Johnson with Alun Cairns during a visit to Barry Island in South Wales. (Frank Augstein/PA)

Labour MPs rebel against leadership to support Brexit deal

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Brexit debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Labour MP says she will back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Emma Lewell-Buck in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Most Read

Mark Francois’ bid to get Big Ben ringing on Brexit day is scuppered

Mark Francois. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Downing Street quizzed over Boris Johnson’s 11-day disappearance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at St Pancras Station, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

SDLP tables Brexit amendment reserving right for Northern Ireland to rejoin EU

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood (left) and deputy leader Nichola Mallon speak to the media in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings Stormont. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA.

Remainers reveal what they will be doing at 11pm on 31st January

Anti-Brexit demonstrators fill Parliament Square in central London. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

The moment that left me feeling unwelcome in Boris Johnson’s Britain

Pro-Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.