Uri Geller wants to be one of Dominic Cummings' 'weirdos' in government

Dominic Cummings and Uri Geller. Photograph: PA. Archant

Uri Geller has revealed he has responded to Dominic Cummings' call for 'talented weirdos' to join the Downing Street team.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The spoon-bending psychic said he has expressed interest in working for Boris Johnson - claiming his special powers would be an asset to the government.

It is in response to a post from special adviser Cummings, who posted a rambling job advert of almost 3,000 words to his personal blog calling for "unusual set of people with different skills and backgrounds" to work in Downing Street.

Under a subsection on hiring "super-talented weirdos", he wrote that the government needs "some true wild cards, artists, people who never went to university and fought their way out of an appalling hell hole".

According to the Telegraph, Geller has written an extensive covering letter listing some of his talents.

He referenced claims from 2013 that he was a "psychic spy" for the CIA and had been an "official secret agent" in Mexico.

Geller also reportedly claims to have erased floppy disks belonging to the KGB in Moscow by chanting the word "erase".

It follows a string of strange interventions in British politics in recent years since the EU referendum vote.

In 2019 he promised that he would stop Theresa May leading the UK out of the EU by using telepathy - something she did not manage to do during her leadership.

He claimed before Christmas that he influenced the election result by gifting the prime minister a spoon he had energised with positivity to ensure that Jeremy Corbyn does not make it to 10 Downing Street.

Now it appears Geller has gone one step further - by applying to work in Johnson's government.

A source told the Telegraph: "Uri is 100% serious about taking up a role in government.

"He concedes that his application might be one of the more unusual received by Dominic Cummings, but hopes that he can see the potential value of having Uri on board.

"He is particularly keen on using his powers to tackle growing tensions in the Middle East."

Earlier this week Downing Street said that Dominic Cummings has no powers to recruit to the civil service and that the usual channels for applying for jobs applies.