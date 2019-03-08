From left field: How vegetarianism sprouted from radical politics

PUBLISHED: 13:00 15 June 2019

Vegetarianism has long been a strand of left-wing politics, according to Sky Duthie. Picture: PA Wire

Vegetarianism has long been a strand of left-wing politics, according to Sky Duthie. Picture: PA Wire

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Far from being a new fad, vegetarianism has long been a strand of left-wing politics, says Sky Duthie.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

The rise of the vegetarian and, more recently, the vegan diet is generally perceived to be a new phenomenon. So, too, is their association with contemporary progressive ideas, politics and lifestyles. But plant-based diets have deep historical roots, and a longstanding connection with the political left.

From the time of the 1789 French revolution, when radical ideas were sweeping Europe, a political, ethical vegetarianism has grown alongside  the British left. Advocated by major figures from the poet Percy Shelley to playwright George Bernard Shaw - as well as many more in pioneering leftist organisations and communities - contemporary writing demonstrates how a plant-based diet developed as an element of left-wing ideology, activism and identity.

During the 1790s, several British radicals adopted vegetarianism as part of their broader attempts to overturn the existing orthodoxy. Influenced by philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau's ideals regarding a "natural state" of freedom, peace and equality, people such as the Anglo-Jacobin revolutionary John Oswald, the radical scholar Joseph Ritson, and the publisher George Nicholson promoted the diet as a central element of their far-reaching arguments for justice and fellowship.

The diet had a significant presence in the Romantic period, especially within the circle of Percy and Mary Shelley. Percy Shelley wrote two essays advocating vegetarianism, one of which - A Vindication of Natural Diet (1813) - was appended to his influential revolutionary poem Queen Mab.

Queen Mab looked forward to a "paradise of peace", a state of fellowship between all living beings, in which "man has lost / His terrible prerogative" to rob others of life. Depicting a simple, fulfilling existence led in harmony with nature, it illustrated a world "equal, unclassed, tribeless, and nationless", devoid of needless conflict and division.

Vegetarianism continued its association with the nascent left throughout the early to mid-19th century and became a common feature of socialism by the century's close.

Although largely grounded in ethics, arguments were also developed about its health and ecological benefits. These stressed the environmental burdens of meat production, and sought to counter a growing industrial-capitalist society of damaging over-consumption.

Veganism was often acknowledged as the ideal, including by the fin-de-siècle socialist, humanitarian campaigner  and pioneering animal rights advocate Henry Salt. Influenced by the ideas of Shelley, as well as the anarcho-communism of Peter Kropotkin and the evolutionary theories of Alfred Russel Wallace - both of whom stressed the importance of cooperation, as opposed to competition, in nature - Salt outlined a vegetarian-leftist outlook typical of the period.

Arguing that all forms of oppression were interconnected, he advocated "not this or that humane reform, but all of them" simultaneously, for it was not a single specific symptom, but the root "disease" - society's underlying ethic - that required treatment.

Salt identified this as one of selfish exploitation, and so advocated a consistent principle of humaneness to oppose it, campaigning for the causes  of socialism, women's liberation, pacifism, vegetarianism and animal rights.

All were, he asserted, "inseparably connected" and none could "be fully realised alone". He thus promoted the extension of "compassion, love and justice" to "every living creature", as part of a comprehensive ethical creed. He wrote:

You may also want to watch:

"I wholly disbelieve in the present established religion; but I have a very firm religious faith of my own - a Creed of Kinship, I call it - a belief that in years yet to come there will be a recognition of the brotherhood between man and man … when there will be no such barbarity as warfare, or the robbery of the poor by the rich, or the ill-usage of the lower animals by mankind."

He was not alone in outlining such a vegetarian-leftist vision. Edward Carpenter, the influential LGBT pioneer, shared a similar outlook, and many other significant figures likewise incorporated the diet into their broader politics.

Throughout this history, vegetarianism has been most associated with more holistic forms of leftist thought - those which look beyond economics to focus on the personal, moral and spiritual aspects of socialism. These 'alternative' strands were particularly popular in the 19th century. Typically labelled 'libertarian' or 'ethical', they emphasised the interconnection of individual and societal change, anti-authoritarianism and ideas of all-embracing liberation.

Many adopted the vegetarian diet because they recognised that violence towards other animals, and meat-eating in particular, was part and parcel of the violent, exploitative society surrounding them. A society, as described by Salt, characterised by predatory consumption and wherein individuals, particularly the elite, became "almost literally cannibals… devouring the flesh and blood of the non-human animals so closely akin to us, and indirectly cannibals, as living by the sweat and toil of the classes who do the hard work of the world."

In the view of Salt and others, meat-eating habituated predatory behaviours and attitudes, eroded humanity's benevolent instincts, and undermined the very basis of an ideal peaceful, cooperative society. To oppose meat-eating was thus to challenge existing society, and to attempt to change its underlying ethic of exploitation and predation to one of compassion and cooperation.

What was needed was the widespread awakening of a new mindset: A "compassionate consciousness" which combined an instinctive sense of compassion and fellowship with a freethinking rationalist outlook.

Through the cultivation of this active ethic of fellowship and love - both the means and ends of social advance - a new sense of universal kinship would naturally develop. To be vegetarian was to attempt to embody and progress a particular vision of the future by enacting it in everyday life.

Epitomising universal peace and fellowship, vegetarianism represented a new way of being. For this reason, its practice by key figures in the history of non-violence, from Percy Shelley to Leo Tolstoy and Mahatma Gandhi, comes as little surprise.

Equally, meat-eating came to embody a counter-form of this ideology, with meat consumption frequently associated with masculine, militaristic and nationalist politics - as exemplified by the 19th-century symbolism surrounding John Bull, the patriotic beef-eating English everyman.

In this light, the diet's particular adoption by numerous pioneer feminists and suffragettes, especially those who also identified as socialists, such as Charlotte Despard and Isabella Ford and, in the US, Charlotte Perkins Gilman, served not only as a rejection of the exploitative violence of an unjust social order, but of patriarchy itself.

Through the 20th century, vegetarianism's association with the left continued, with numerous prominent Labour MPs, including Fenner Brockway and Tony Benn, practising the diet. And today, to knowingly mention Jeremy Corbyn's vegetarianism is almost a cliché.

But now it is gaining ground among younger generations, too. Against the backdrop of the climate crisis, and with a growing appetite for a new politics of tolerance, compassion and cooperation, which seeks to demolish blinding barriers and divisions, vegetarianism and veganism appear increasingly relevant.

- Sky Duthie is a PhD candidate in history at the University of York; this article also appears at theconversation.com.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

Tory leadership contest: A good moment to draw a line

Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove, who confessed to having used cocaine. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

What Boris Johnson's leadership push tells us about the state of the Tory party

Conservative MP and leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson leaves his London home. Picture: Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Labour shouldn't be bystanders to Tory farce

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his North London home on local election day on May 02, 2019 in London, England. Elections are being held in 248 councils across England and Northern Ireland today. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)

From left field: How vegetarianism sprouted from radical politics

Vegetarianism has long been a strand of left-wing politics, according to Sky Duthie. Picture: PA Wire

Stage Review by Tim Walker: Wife

Karen Fishwick (Clare), Joshua James (Finn), Calam Lynch (Cas) and Richard Cant (Ivar) in Wife. Picture: Marc Brenner

Why the V-2 rocket was one of the 20th century's most influential inventions

A captured German V-2 Rocket takes off in a test held in New Mexico. Picture: PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Boris Johnson caves to pressure and agrees to TV debate

Former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

'Theatre must never shy away from tackling important issues' - Michael Longhurst on production of Europe

A promotional poster for the stage production of Europe at the Donmar Warehouse. Photograph: Twitter.

Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

File photos of (left to right, top row) Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart, Sajid Javid, (bottom row) Esther McVey, Matt Hancock, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Mark Harper. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is the latest to come out of the Conservative Leadership contest, as he withdrew on Friday morning. Photograph: PA/PA Wire.

This nurse on Question Time makes a compelling point about politicians' drug use

This Question Time audience member noted that nurses are held to higher standards than politicians. Picture: BBC

Boris Johnson on the 'contempt' of leaders becoming PM without a general election

Boris Johnson (right) in 2007, when he wrote about the

The ghost of Dreyfus: History's lesson to France and the trauma of nationalism

'Zola, Insulted' by Henry de Groux, 1898. It shows gauntlet of crowds after the publication of J'Accuse and his trial for libel. Picture: Getty Images

Sajid Javid baffled by Trump state banquet snub

Sajid Javid has said his not being invited to the state banquest during Donald Trump's visit was 'odd'. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Rory Bremner treats Twitter to a pitch-perfect Boris Johnson impression

Rory Bremner has tweeted a pitch-perfect impression of Boris Johnson's leadership bid. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

MICHAEL WHITE: The lines separating the list of Number 10 hopefuls

Michael Gove, the

Eight Labour MPs vote against Commons bid to block no-deal Brexit with more abstaining

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Labour MP says he 'made a mistake' in not voting for Theresa May's Brexit deal

Gareth Snell in Stoke-on-Trent Central. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Boris Johnson accused of 'Trumpian tactics' as he kicks off leadership bid

Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister. Photograph:: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

MPs reject calls to 'take back control' of agenda to halt no-deal Brexit

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Mark Francois issues bizarre warning to Mr Stop Brexit protester

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Great European Lives: German silent film actress Brigitte Helm, 1906-1996

Brigitte Helm studies herself in the German silent film 'The Burning Mill'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Labour MP 'genuinely wondering' if the party can survive Brexit

Lisa Nandy MP said she 'genuinaly wondered' if the Labour Party can survive Brexit in a frank radio interview. Picture: BBC 5 Live

PMQs review: Theresa May welcomes the unicorns

Theresa May welcoming the unicorns during prime minister's questions. Picture: Parliament TV

Northern leaders must demand a People's Vote to secure the region's future

The Mersey Ferry on the River Mersey in front of the Liverpool skyline. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Roger Casement: BENJAMIN IVRY on the enigma who went from imperialist to revolutionary

Picture shows Sir Roger Casement, British Consular Agent and Irish rebel patriot, who was hanged as a traitor. (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)

Politics professor debunks poll with the runaway Boris Johnson lead

Conservative MP Boris Johnson leaves his home in London on the day he launches his leadership campaign. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

Europe on the brink: The spellbinding film that shows a continent slipping into an abyss

Vlad Ivanov as Oskar Brill. Photo: Laookon Filmgroup

Brexit Party MEP mocked for appearing to claim that EU parliament voting machines are rigged

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

No, really. You can't renegotiate May's Brexit deal, EU leaders tell Tory hopefuls

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, has stated there will be no renegotiation of the Brexit deal. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Labour in Commons push to make vote against a no-deal Brexit binding

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer at Labour Party conference. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Car industry is 'crystal clear' with government about no-deal Brexit impact, says minister

The car industry has made plain its feelings about a no-deal Breixt. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Channel 4 News blames 'Brexit fatigue' for fall in viewers

Channel 4 headquarters. Photograph: Philip Toscano/PA.

MITCH BENN: What Blake's 7 taught me about politics

Actor Paul Darrow in a scene from the television show Blake's 7. Photo: Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

Gyimah: Tory leader will be a 'do-nothing PM' unless they face realities of Brexit

Former Tory leadership candidate Sam Gyimah. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Brexit contributes to 'huge shortages' of NHS and social care staff: new report

Public services are facing massive Brexit-related recruitment gaps as organisations such as the NHS struggle to replace EU workers leaving the UK, says a new report. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Sturgeon brands the Tory leadership contest a 'horror show'

Effigies of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and David Davis, are driven past the Houses of Parliament, London, ahead of the House of Commons. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Brexit 'already causing serious and lasting damage to our economy' as it contracts by 0.4%

Flags waving as as protesters take part in an anti-Brexit rally. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

Esther McVey's launch event stormed by angry protester shouting 'fake Tories'

Protester Graham Moore storms onto the stage during Conservative leadership hopeful Esther McVey's speech. (David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)

Jeremy Hunt's abortion views 'a poor way to show leadership', say campaigners

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt said he would like to reduce the abortion time limit to 12 weeks. Picture: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP/Getty Images

Most Read

Lorraine Kelly remembers working with Esther McVey and this clip says it all

Lorriane Kelly is asked about Esther McVey. Photograph: Good Morning Britain.

Have I Got News For You shares the footage it couldn’t air during Boris Johnson misconduct case

Ian Hislop made his feelings clear during a segment of Have I Got News For You discussing the Boris Johnson misconduct case. Picture: BBC/Hat Trick

Eight Labour MPs vote against Commons bid to block no-deal Brexit with more abstaining

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Viral 90-second rant nails exactly how our politicians ignore Brexit reality

Rafael Behr's answer on BBC Politics Live has gone viral, outlining in just 90 seconds how politicians are ignoring Brexit reality. Picture: BBC

Mark Francois issues bizarre warning to Mr Stop Brexit protester

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy