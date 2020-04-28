Veteran Labour MP to step down from Keir Starmer’s frontbench to recover from coronavirus

Veteran Labour MP Tony Lloyd. Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

A veteran Labour MP has stepped down from the Labour frontbench to focus on his recovery from coronavirus.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Tony Lloyd had served as shadow Northern Ireland secretary for two years but will now be replaced by shadow policing minister Louise Haigh, who had been covering in his absence.

The 70-year-old was discharged from intensive care at Manchester Royal Infirmary last week.

You may also want to watch:

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I want to thank Tony for his service during his time in the shadow cabinet and on the front bench.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“The whole of the Labour Party wishes him and his family the very best as he continues with his recovery.”

Lloyd has been the Labour MP for Rochdale since 2017 after serving as MP for Stretford between 1983 and 2012.

He also served as the MP for Manchester Central between 1997 and 2012.