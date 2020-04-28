Veteran Labour MP to step down from Keir Starmer’s frontbench to recover from coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 11:16 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 28 April 2020
Archant
A veteran Labour MP has stepped down from the Labour frontbench to focus on his recovery from coronavirus.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.
Tony Lloyd had served as shadow Northern Ireland secretary for two years but will now be replaced by shadow policing minister Louise Haigh, who had been covering in his absence.
The 70-year-old was discharged from intensive care at Manchester Royal Infirmary last week.
You may also want to watch:
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I want to thank Tony for his service during his time in the shadow cabinet and on the front bench.
“The whole of the Labour Party wishes him and his family the very best as he continues with his recovery.”
Lloyd has been the Labour MP for Rochdale since 2017 after serving as MP for Stretford between 1983 and 2012.
He also served as the MP for Manchester Central between 1997 and 2012.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter