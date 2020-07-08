Tory MP accused of ‘ideological war’ by claiming free school meal vouchers spent on alcohol

A Tory MP has been accused of stoking ‘ideological warfare’ after suggesting free school meal vouchers were being spent on alcohol and cigarettes.

Conservative MP Vicky Ford, who is also the children’s minister, tweeted that parents were misusing the vouchers introduced to help feed school children over the summer break.

“Saddened to hear of incidents of some parents using free school meals vouchers for alcohol & non food products despite clear restrictions & also threatening supermarket staff,” she wrote.

“Am speaking to all supermarkets on what more can be done to protect staff and make sure kids get food.”

But the Chelmsford MP has been accused of stoking ‘ideological warfare’ after basing her claims on a newspaper report of ‘anonymous’ supermarket staff saying parents were trying to exchange the coupons for alcohol, cigarettes or lottery tickets.

Workers alleged it has become a “big issue” in several supermarkets and have received abuse for refusing parents.

But many on Twitter are questioning those sources, calling Ford’s rhetoric ‘Trumpian’ in style.

Writer Carol Hedges wrote: “Proof? Or if not proof, how very nasty. How much of your salary are you donating to food banks? Are you volunteering in one? Or are you just parroting the old old ‘feckless poor’ rhetoric so deeply bedded into the #tory psyche? #saddened.”

@Scott1984FP said: “Sadden To Here We’ve Become Mini America :/ :(“, while a user by the name Andy wrote: “Hark, it’s another lying tory MP.”

Angela Haggerty left no stone unturned in her criticism of the minister: “TRANSLATION: I’m on Twitter taking an easy pop at poor people under the guise of WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN when the truth is that it’s nothing short of a miracle that poor families have kept their children alive under the brutal, inhumane policies of my government.”

Others felt Ford has been pandering to the right-wing media. One user said: “That’s right, stoke the division between the haves and have nots; and hand the Express a headline, you horrible woman.”

One supermarket worker said this: “I work on the till yes may be the odd one bought junk food but 99% bought food and cleaning items [and] some had to choose and put back items as they had no other money.”

Despite more than 3,000 responses since tweeting on Tuesday evening, the MP has failed to clarify her remarks.