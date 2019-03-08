Video

100-year-old veteran gives impromptu anti-Brexit speech on live TV

In an unprompted speech on BBC Breakfast, 100-year-old veteran Victor Gregg said Brexit is breaking his heart after all the sacrifice of the Second World War. Picture: BBC BBC

A Second World War veteran celebrating his 100th birthday on breakfast television made an unexpected speech on live TV condemning Brexit, which he said was breaking his heart.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Victor Gregg was on BBC Breakfast, where he regaled presenters with stories from his long life and military service, which are recounted in a recently-reissued memoir.

But just as the interview seemed to be winding up, Gregg took the discussion in a completely different direction.

"I wish everybody well. I wish the world well," he said.

He continued: "It's breaking my heart, what's happening. It really is, after all that struggle and all the sacrifice. And to see how we're even in danger of losing our community as a united kingdom.

"No, no. I'm against it all. And I think it's terrible. It's terrible. It makes me want to cry to think about it. Thinking that we should go it alone. We can't.

"But there you are, that's only an old geezer talking."

"Don't you dare put yourself down," said presenter Dan Walker.

The unexpected moment has had a huge response on social media and comment boards.

"To all the Brexit supporters using past wars and war veterans as their totem for why we should leave the EU, they don't want it," said Twitter user Stephen McKnight.

Twitter user Paul Johnson said: "Without being prompted in any way Victor made the biggest indictment of the brexit campaign yet. He fought to bring Europe together not to isolate a broken UK.

"Warlike language users of Brexit take note."

But over on the Daily Express website, commenters were quick to condemn the veteran, calling him a heartless "old codger" speaking "utter tripe".

"Don't think that it's Brexit breaking his heart. It's the lack of it?," said commenter Robert Sandel.

"Stage managed old codger obviously given a prepared BBC anti-Brexit script," said another commenter.

Commenter Sam McCarthy said his veteran granddad "would never have bowed his head to the Germans or the French ... what utter tripe".