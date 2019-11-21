'Don't trust the billionaires' - Viral anti-Tory campaign criticises right-wing press

A new 'guerilla' anti-Tory propaganda campaign tells people not to believe everything billionaires tell you. Archant

A new anti-Tory propaganda campaign tells people not to believe everything told to them by billionaires.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Props to whoever is making these and putting them up around the place pic.twitter.com/ltp4Rrz3LS — Bands FC (@_Bands_FC) November 20, 2019

Posters have started appearing on bus stops around London which read "Don't believe everything billionaires tell you" in the typeface of the Telegraph, Daily Express, Daily Mail, Metro and The Sun.

It is the latest project by Darren Cullin, a political artist and activist who has designed a number of similar posters, such as a design blending the Conservative Party's logo with the mushroom cloud from a nuclear bomb that says "Our plan for Britain".

The posters are being put up on bus stops, on the tube, and elsewhere in the city centre in a guerilla war style without permission.

Cullen says on his website: "I've designed some anti-Tory posters and leaflets prior to this most important of general elections. If you need a poster redesigned into a different format, just let me know.

"Recently, citizens have been clandestinely installing these posters in bus stops and tube trains around London. While I couldn't condone potentially illegal behaviour, I do support the subvertising movement and take my hat off to whoever has been printing these 6 sheet posters (as they are known by printing companies) and getting them into the eyeballs of the general public."

The posters are beginning to go viral as voters spot them across the capital.

One person tweeted: "This poster is pure genius, marvellously clever and simple."

Another said: "Props to whoever is making these and putting them up around the place."

If I were a billionaire I would simply buy a newspaper to control the narrative over how much tax I should pay pic.twitter.com/UUMy3E1A48 — Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives (@darren_cullen) November 19, 2019

On his website Cullen notes that during an election any printed material promoting or criticising a political party must include the promoter and printer's name and address by law.

You may also want to watch: