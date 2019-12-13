Voter fraud allegations being investigated by police

Cases of suspected voter fraud in several constituencies have been reported to police.

Glasgow City Council reported three cases of alleged "personation" following Thursday's poll while one incident was reported in Paisley and Renfrewshire North, the PA reports.

The offence occurs when a person votes as someone else.

It is understood one instance is being investigated in each of the Glasgow North, Central and South seats.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said the authority is "co-operating with the police" on the matter.

Renfrewshire Council has also reported an incident to police.

A council spokesman said: "We have been made aware of an incident earlier today (Thursday) in the Paisley and Renfrewshire North constituency where a member of the public arrived at a polling station to place a vote to find that it had already been cast by another member of the public.

"The matter was reported to Police Scotland and as such is now subject to a police investigation."

BBC Scotland reported a further possible case of voter fraud in Stirling.