Pensioner goes viral after being filmed creating anti-Brexit graffiti

'Grafitti Grandma' in action in Wakefield in West Yorkshire. Photograph: Facebook. Archant

A pensioner who has been nicknamed the 'graffiti grandma' for scrawling anti-Brexit slogans on a wall has gone viral on social media.

Video footage showed 71-year-old Hazel Jones chalking anti-Brexit messages into walls and fences across Wakefield in West Yorkshire.

Footage posted ot social media by a local resident showed the retired teacher using chalk to write the message: "Brexit is based on lies. Reject it."

In the video the pensioner is seen putting the chalk back in her pocket and leaving the scene using a walking stick.

Carla Petts posted the footage to Facebook.

"Keep seeing this message appear on this wall. Thought it must be some youths writing it. Today I spotted the culprit. What a woman!" she wrote.

Jones was unmasked in the Times and explained she was doing it for her grandchildren because her generation had "fouled up the prospects of younger people".

"My children are worried there may be reprisals but it really never occurred to me that it was an offence. It's just chalk after all," she added.

"But if the government chooses to deliberately impose on its own population food shortages, job losses and disruption of medical supplies, they really need not fear old ladies pointing this out."

She joked: "Had I known I was being filmed I would have dressed up a bit more."