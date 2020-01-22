Welsh assembly joins Stormont and Holyrood in rejecting Brexit bill

Politicians in Wales have joined those in Northern Ireland and Scotland to reject Boris Johnson's Brexit bill.

On Tuesday, 35 assembly members from Labour and Plaid Cymru rejected the Bill, while 15 backed it.

First minister Mark Drakeford told the assembly: "It is a bad deal for Wales because it would clearly damage our economy, above all our manufacturing and agri-food sectors.

"It is a bad deal for Wales because there are no legally binding commitments to maintaining employment, environment and consumer rights and protections."

He added that arrangements for Northern Ireland would result in a "hard border in the Irish sea" and amount to "a huge breach in the economic integrity of the United Kingdom".

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price claimed that the politics of the United Kingdom had been "forced to the edge of a precipice by one of the most irresponsible, reckless governments that we've ever seen."

"Instead of politics proceeding through cool reflection, effective scrutiny, what we're having is politics working through bitter arguments and threats."

He added: "It's completely unacceptable".

Welsh Conservative AM Andrew RT Davies said following the vote: "The people of Wales continue to get two fingers from the Labour-Plaid-Lib leftie establishment in Cardiff Bay."

Though none of the devolved institutions have granted permission for Westminster to go ahead with the legislation, their actions cannot prevent Brexit from becoming law.