We need to do more to tackle the lies and electioneering from Boris Johnson's government

Readers react to the latest electioneering from Boris Johnson - and the lies to come from his cabinet.

There is talk of Boris Johnson and his Brexiteer cabinet planning an enormously expensive advertising campaign to promote their choice of Brexit. I suggest that we preempt them with our own campaign, placing full-page advertisements in all the national press and any other widely-read publications.

The message should be bold, clear, upbeat and positive - no gloom, no doom. The aim is to demonstrate that Britain

is already a great nation, outward looking, confident, successful and compassionate, all achieved while a member of the EU.

This campaign would be very costly, so why not crowdfund for what may be our last chance to make our voices heard?

Angela Ricards, Wadebridge

Have you realised that whenever you go for a walk anywhere in England or Wales, for every 500 people you see, only one on average will have voted for Johnson to be prime minister? I just laughed when I worked that out the other day. Not from joy, of course, but sheer frustration.

Why don't we turn the Brexit slogan 'Take Back Control' against the no-deal extremists in number 10? We could easily hijack it and say 'Take Back Control From The 0.2%'s Choice'.

Suzanne Martin

More spending promises every day. What happened to those written on the Battle Bus? Same old Boris, same old lies.

Ian Hare, Truro

Boris Johnson is throwing taxpayers' money into leafleting every household in the country in an attempt to convince the public that a no-deal Brexit is nothing to panic about.

It's likely to be as reassuring as the government leaflet Protect and Survive sent to every home in the 1980s advising families that they could survive a nuclear attack by creating a fall-out room and inner refuge using bricks, boxes or bags of earth, pieces of furniture and even books and clothing.

Roger Hinds, Surrey

Have just seen James Cleverly lying through his teeth on BBC news about freeports in the EU. He claims the UK cannot establish them while we are a member.

There are currently 82 freeports in the EU across 21 member states, and there is nothing to prevent any member state establishing them. However, they have been subject to EU scrutiny recently due to the evidence of money-laundering through, for example, Luxembourg's freeport and of their use to 'hide' valuable items such as artworks for tax evasion purposes.

In other words, while they can be very beneficial for their surrounding communities, they are also a haven for illegal activity - something which Cleverly and his mates clearly have no concerns about.

Phil Green

In answer to the Today programme's question "what export markets exist for selling tariff-free lamb outside the EU which will be available on 1st November?", Welsh secretary Alun Cairns claimed there are already arrangements in place exploiting the opportunity of exporting tariff free to Japan "on the basis of an agreement made within the last year".

Can a minister be so economically illiterate or is he just knowingly telling an untruth? The tariff agreement he refers to (and presumably the planned export contract) is between the EU and Japan. So not available to a UK outside the EU.

It seems that the government policy of clutching at straws has been extended to inventing the existence of straws.

Paul Stein, Pickering

Such is my concern about Brexit and utter horror at the thought of a no-deal, I have written and emailed my MP, Suella Braverman. She has always been reluctant to answer specific questions. Her strategy is to ignore them and trot out ideology from the latest Tory hymn sheet.

In my most recent letter I described my fears about Ireland and the backstop. The issue was completely avoided and she has brushed me off with the curt statement:

Thank you for your comments, which are noted. I know we have corresponded on Brexit many times where I have outlined my reasons for supporting leaving the EU, and my position remains as outlined previously.

And to think these people lecture us about the principles of democracy. As John Major famously said, "they will never be forgotten nor forgiven".

William D Taylor, Fareham

