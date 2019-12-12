Labour 'manifesto' website was actually created by Tories

A new website showing Labour's manifesto for the general election was actually created by the Conservative party. Archant

A new website claiming to explain Labour's manifesto for the general election was actually created by the Conservative Party.

It comes days after the Tories rebranded their Twitter as a fact-checking service during the ITV leaders' debate in an effort to spread disinformation about Labour.

The party was warned that there would be "decisive corrective action" if they repeated efforts to mislead voters.

Now, a site registered on Thursday at the domain labourmanifesto.co.uk attempts to take apart the party's manifesto ahead of its release.

It has led to fresh accusations of disinformation from the Tories.

The homepage of the website does state that the website was created by the Conservatives, and on shared thumbnail links a message saying 'Vote Conservative' is visible.

One person tweeted: "The more I see Tory propaganda like this, the more I'm incentivised to #VoteLabour on 12/12/19....

"Your smear tactics are self-inflicting and your lies about the NHS, corporation tax and public services are transparent."

Another person said: "You know when a party has nothing to give when: a) repeatedly make the same false claims even when proven b) create misleading websites such as labourmanifesto.co.uk c) fail to provide a manifesto or any details surrounding it d) pretend to be independent fact check service"

The website has already been shared widely by pro-Conservative accounts, with one called MoggMentum dressing up the site as if it were legitimate, claiming "Labour have released their manifesto at labourmanifesto.co.uk"