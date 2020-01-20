Video

Lib Dem MP says she is preparing a leadership pitch

Wera Hobhouse MP appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse says she is seriously considering running for leader of the party.

German-born MP Hobhouse, who started her political career as a Conservative councillor, was first elected as a Lib Dem MP in 2017.

While the Lib Dem leadership competition is yet to kick off, Hobhouse confirmed she is preparing a pitch to run to replace Jo Swinson.

Speaking on Sky News, the MP said that the 2019 election result was "disappointing" but also the party had "made a lot of progress".

"We were definitely in the game compared to the previous four elections".

"Where do we go next? We obviously have to think about our future stance on the European Union and potential future of membership , if all, now that the fight to stop Brexit is over.

"And the other thing is where do we fight our battles in the broader political spectrum".

Asked if she was considering standing, she said: "I am considering to stand simply because I want to be also part of that big debate we are going to have and I'm preparing a pitch. I'm gathering my team together, and I'm looking forward to a good mature debate.

"Liberal Democrats actually fight good internal debates, selections and elections, because we actually believe in that discussion and that open transparent debate about our future."

A new Lib Dem leader is not expected to be announced until July but acting leader Ed Davey is the current bookies' favourite.

Ladbrokes gives 4/6 odds on him becoming the permanent leader, with Layla Moran on 7/4, Daisy Cooper on 8/1, Wera Hobhouse on 16/1 and Christine Jardine on 25/1.