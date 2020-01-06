Video

Jess Phillips is the Labour candidate 'to keep Boris Johnson awake at night'

Labour MPs Sir Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips appearing on The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire .

Labour leadership candidate Jess Phillips is the one to keep Boris Johnson 'lying awake at night' according to one MP.

According to polling Phillips is currently third favourite to become the next Labour leader - but has an uphill struggle against Sir Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long Bailey.

But one Labour MP said that she has what it takes to put the prime minister's job at risk.

Wes Streeting was asked by Radio 4's Today programme about the possibility of another Brexit referendum under her leadership.

He replied: "As ever with Jess honesty is the best policy.

"I think she has been very clear that she doesn't want to rule anything out in the longer term.

"But Jess doesn't have a crystal ball like any other candidate.

"She's set out in the Independent today a really clear pitch on where she stands on Europe including being honest about the fact that if people want to join the rejoin campaign, they shouldn't expect her to be launching it any time soon.

"In all likelihood the next Labour manifesto won't contain a commitment to rejoin."

He continued to explain why he backs Phillips as the next party leader.

"I think people can expect three things from Jess Phillips if she's elected leader of the Labour Party.

"She will hold Boris Johnson to every promise he has made because he hasn't got any excuses now.

"I think if Jess is leader of the Labour Party Boris Johnson will be lying awake knowing his job is at risk if he messes up because she will be chomping at his heels."