Latest The New European

The price of fear: The economic ripple of the coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:30 27 February 2020

Passengers wear protective face masks as they arrive from Shenzhen to Hong Kong. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Passengers wear protective face masks as they arrive from Shenzhen to Hong Kong. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Archant

Coronavirus is a health emergency - and so much more. From travel to commerce, CHRIS NEWELL and PETER HOSKIN investigate the ripple effect on the global economy.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A woman wears a protective mask as she walks by Chinese flags in a street during the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival holiday. Picture: Kevin Frayer/ Getty ImagesA woman wears a protective mask as she walks by Chinese flags in a street during the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival holiday. Picture: Kevin Frayer/ Getty Images

COVID-19, the coronavirus that's spreading around the world, has infected almost 80,000 people and killed around 2,500. But its effects are even more drastic than those grim tolls suggest. Global conferences have been cancelled. Offices and factories shuttered. Travel routes suspended. The virus has already done a lot to dampen the economic prospects of individuals, businesses, regions and even countries. These financial effects will be felt throughout 2020, maybe even beyond.

But if you want to start grappling with these costs now - in real-time - look to any of China's main airports. They are normally among the busiest in the world: by itself, Beijing Capital International Airport receives about 100 million passengers a year, dispatching them to almost 150 international destinations and just as many domestic ones. But now they are places of terrible inactivity. In the month to February 13, the number of departures from Chinese airports fell by 87%, from about 14,250 to 1,900.

This has had some weird, temporary consequences. According to the Official Aviation Guide, one of China's middling airlines, Spring Airlines, technically became the country's largest airline simply because it hadn't cut its capacity by as much as the others.

But, mostly, the consequences are momentous. The suspension of China's airline industry is a break in one of the biggest recent trends in global travel. Over the past decade, as the country's middle class has grown in both size and wealth, the number of outbound trips people have made from China has almost tripled.

No other country made more trips than the 150 million made by Chinese tourists in 2018. And none spent more than the Chinese tourists' collective $265 billion.

It's not just sheer quantity that makes China's tourists such an imposing economic force. It's their temperament, too: they just seem to want to spend more than other tourists. In 2018, significantly fewer Chinese people visited Britain than American people, but they each spent almost twice as much. By curtailing travel to and from China, the coronavirus is also diminishing the amount of money that flows into economies around the world.

Shopkeepers will, quite literally, be left counting the costs. In 2017, the upmarket London department store Harrods revealed that Chinese people had overtaken Brits as their biggest customers, spending more than £200 million in that year alone - or more than 10% of Harrods' annual revenue. The globetrotting classes are in the market for designer items that either aren't available back home or, given the pervasiveness of China's counterfeit economy, could be fakes. But now, the globetrotters are being forced to stay put. Bicester Village, a luxury shopping outlet outside of Oxford, has revealed that the number of Chinese visitors fell by 85% in the first two weeks of February.

You may also want to watch:

Others are reliant on Chinese movement in different ways. The Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, wants 40 million people to visit his country this year, the year of the Tokyo Olympics - a target that seems ever more distant after the number of fliers from China to Japan dropped by almost 250,000, or 75%, in the first month of the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, what about the half a million international students who study in China? Or the million Chinese students who study internationally? Much like China's tourists, its migratory students are now the biggest cohort in the world.

China doesn't just export people, in the form of tourists and students. It also exports goods. Although the "Made in China" tag has been familiar to Western consumers for decades, it has become far more ubiquitous in recent years. In the five years encompassing 2003 to 2007, the country accounted for 15% of all global exports of "computer, electronic, and optical products". A decade later, that proportion had risen to 28%.

This trend has made China a crucial part of other countries' economies. Since 2004, it has more than doubled its exports of goods to the United States - and surpassed Canada as America's most significant trading partner. This relationship was already under threat from Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports; now it also has a virus to contend with.

Again, the effects won't just be seen on spreadsheets, but also felt on high streets. Major American retailers such as Walmart and Target import anywhere between a quarter and a third of their wares from China. Others, such as Apple, have outsourced large parts of their supply chain to Chinese factories - and then wait for the goods to arrive at US ports. The tech giant is already warning that "worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained" because of the disruption caused by coronavirus, with the result that it doesn't expect to meet its previous revenue forecasts for the start of this year.

Apple aren't the only ones with warnings. In its latest twice-yearly Monetary Policy Report, published at the beginning of February, the US Federal Reserve said that the coronavirus "presented a new risk to the [economic] outlook". The London-based analysts Capital Economics have predicted that $280 billion will be wiped from the global economy in just the first quarter of 2020.

There are some, however, who are more optimistic. They point to the SARS outbreak that began in China in 2003 and to its more limited financial effects. Indeed, in the quarter that outbreak really took hold, China's growth was still higher (at 9.1%) than it was in the same quarter the year before (8.8%), and it was soon back up to 10%.

But now is not then. China's economy is far more interwoven with the rest of the world than it was in 2003 - and it's also in a more vulnerable condition. The days of 10% growth are past, even according to the state's rather hopeful official statistics. Last year, before coronavirus struck, the economy grew by 6.1% overall, the slowest pace for almost 30 years. And it doesn't help that Hong Kong, in all-round defiance of Beijing, has already entered recession.

Of course, we are still waiting for the growth figures for the first quarter of this year, but there are some proxies in the meantime. The Australian dollar is traditionally regarded as one of them because of Australia's proximity to the Chinese economy, and it has fallen to its lowest levels since the financial crisis of 2008.

Or there's always the emptied-out departure lounges and flight schedules of China's airports. No-one knows how swiftly or thoroughly coronavirus will spread around the world, nor how many lives it will claim in the process. But we can see the fear that precedes it, and the material effects of that fear. Your flight is no longer ready for departure.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Labour challenge Tory aide who claims rough sleeping is a choice

People in London walking past John, a homeless man who has been living on the streets for three years.Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

The price of fear: The economic ripple of the coronavirus

Passengers wear protective face masks as they arrive from Shenzhen to Hong Kong. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Presenter challenges minister on why Boris Johnson still hasn't visited flood victims

Robert Jenrick is questioned by Kay Burley over the government's response to the floods. Photograph: Sky News.

Britain starts self-isolating as Priti Patel's new immigration system is unveiled

Home Secretary Priti Patel delivers a speech during the National Police Chiefs' Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners joint summit, in London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Trump and Modi bromance that is bad news for Boris Johnson

US President Donald Trump (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave at the crowd during 'Namaste Trump' rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera. Photo: MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Gove sparks cringe moment as he echoes Dad's Army in response to SNP

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

What Labour must do to get back into the Brexit debate

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

The avatar minister: Priti Patel's role in the Tory party

Priti Patel making her keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

Brexit's threat to the music industry

Orquestra Akokan performing on the Siam Stage at Womad 2019. Photo: David Corio/Redferns

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Boris Johnson failed to show empathy to flood victims

Fire and Rescue officers use an inflatable raft to rescue a woman in Bewdley, Worcestershire. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The government's privatisation agenda means UK will 'never take back control'

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

New blue passport will take Britain back in time

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

MANDRAKE: Rupert Murdoch's man at the BBC

Rupert Murdoch listens to a gathering of reporters immediately following a shareholder meeting. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Labour MP calls for Harvey Weinstein to be stripped of honour

Disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein. (Photograph: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

Government department destroyed reviews into cases where benefit claimants killed themselves

Signage for the Department for Work & Pensions in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

How the penny has finally dropped for Iain Duncan Smith

Iain Duncan Smith. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Smirky Spice: How Priti Patel is little more than a wannabe Spice Girl

(Left to right) Michael Gove, Chris Grayling, Priti Patel, Iain Duncan Smith and John Whittingdale attend the launch of the Vote Leave campaign at the group's headquarters in central London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Jeremy Corbyn has already 'given up so many things' he won't be participating in Lent

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson accused of being a 'part-time' PM over floods response

Boris Johnson with Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

BBC defends reporter who described Brexit celebrations as 'very white'

BBC coverage from Parliament Square on Brexit day. Photograph: BBC.

Politician calls on BBC chiefs to review Question Time programme

Fiona Bruce introduces Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Tony Blair backs Ian Murray as deputy leader to 'win in every corner' of UK

(left to right) Labour deputy leadership candidates Ian Murray, Angela Rayner, Richard Burton, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan and Dawn Butler during the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Now Tory Brexiteer wants the police force to go blue too

Police officers without their hi-vis jacket. Photograph: Norfolk Constabulary.

Tory MP apologises after video emerges of him flashing his genitals in a pub

Tory MP James Grundy. Photograph: House of Commons.

What should be the next Labour leader's Brexit message?

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer, speaking during the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Civil service recruits new HR chief after Number 10 treatment of special advisers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings leaving his north London home. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

France warns UK that it will not be 'blackmailed' in Brexit talks

French president Emmanuel Macron speaks to British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA.

Ballot opens in competition to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The UK is rushing to leave the EU as others queue up to join

A boy makes his way to back to home through the ruins of a collapsed buildings in Thumane, northwest of the capital Tirana. Picture: Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP via Getty Images

Blue passports to be issued from next month to mark Brexit

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

Immigrant says he feels targeted by the government despite 'making country richer'

Anxo called into Shelagh Fogarty at LBC to talk about how he feels over looked by the British government in it’s new points based immigration system. Picture: LBC

Rapper Dave hits back after Priti Patel denies that Boris Johnson is a 'real racist'

Dave with his Mastercard Album of the Year award on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena, London. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

Brexiteer tries to blame EU for recent floods

A Question Time audience member tried to blame the EU for recent floods. Photograph: BBC.

Question Time audience member praised for this point about the tabloids

This Question Time audience member was praised for her point about the tabloids. Photograph: BBC.

It's not Remain 'cakeism' to want associate EU citizenship

Guy Verhofstadt, European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator, poses for a selfie as he joins a group of pro-EU supporters protesting against Brexit. (Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Irreversible climate damage started when we woke up to the problem

City skyline from Castel Sant'Elmo. (Photo by Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Great European Lives: Andreas Hofer

Tyrolean militia 1809. In the center Andreas Hofer, leader of the Tyrolean resistance to Napoleon, painted 1819. Picture: Getty Images

A bizarre sex scandal rocks the French elections

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo walk with police forces evacuating migrants early morning in Paris. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Iain Duncan Smith says it’s time for experts to handle Brexit as ‘there are problems ahead’

Iain Duncan-Smith on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Brexit Party founder forms new group with Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson with Katie Hopkins as he arrives for court. Photograph: Henry Vaughan/PA.

Steve Baker resigns as ERG chairman - and deletes series of Brexit tweets

(left to right) ERG members Owen Paterson, Iain Duncan Smith, David Davis, Mark Francois and Steve Baker in Whitehall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

How the penny has finally dropped for Iain Duncan Smith

Iain Duncan Smith. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

‘She was wrong in everything she said’ - Presenter fact checks Question Time bigot over immigration claims

Shelagh Fogarty takes down a bigoted Question Time audience member. Photograph: LBC/BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.