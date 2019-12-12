Revealed: the voters that could change Labour's fortunes in the election

A polling station is set-up for voters in Heysham Hall in Lydd, Kent, as voters go to the polls. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

A political academic has named the group that he thinks holds the key to stopping Boris Johnson getting a majority - and it's not just the youth vote.

Dr Stuart Fox, who lectures in British politics at Brunel University, said the recent surge in youth voter registrations reflected in the latest MRP polling isn't necessarily enough to guarantee solid Labour gains.

The academic, who specialises in young people's political engagement, says Corbyn must now look to galvanise apathetics voters over 40.

"Labour supporters and voters against Brexit can take comfort that Labour are expected to hold all their gains from 2017 - this was looking far less likely at the beginning of the campaign," he said.

"Supporters of a second referendum can be encouraged that Labour and the Liberal Democrats are likely to win three seats from the Conservatives thanks to their support among the younger electorate.

"That said, for Boris Johnson to be removed, the Conservatives will have to lose far more than three seats, and there is little evidence Labour have managed to broaden their support beyond the under-40s to anything like the extent needed.

"If the Conservatives remain, at least part of the blame is likely to lie with Labour's inability to move beyond its 2017 youth vote."