Latest The New European

Chernobyl: The ghost town tourist trail

PUBLISHED: 09:08 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 12 December 2019

Garth Cartwright

A woman walks past a building in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour in the Chernobyl exclusion zone on June 7, 2019. - HBOs hugely popular television series Chernobyl has renewed interest around the world on Ukraines 1986 nuclear disaster with authorities reporting a 30% increase of tourist demands to visit the affected area and tourist operators forecasting that number of tourists visiting the site may double this year up to 150.000 persons (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman walks past a building in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour in the Chernobyl exclusion zone on June 7, 2019. - HBOs hugely popular television series Chernobyl has renewed interest around the world on Ukraines 1986 nuclear disaster with authorities reporting a 30% increase of tourist demands to visit the affected area and tourist operators forecasting that number of tourists visiting the site may double this year up to 150.000 persons (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Archant

The area around the Chernobyl nuclear plant is enjoying a tourism boom in the wake of the hit TV series on the disaster. Garth Cartwright went along to join the visitors.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A picture taken on June 7, 2019, shows the wreckage of a car in the ghost city of Pripyat in the Chernobyl exclusion zone on June 7, 2019 - HBOs hugely popular television series Chernobyl has renewed interest around the world on Ukraines 1986 nuclear disaster with authorities reporting a 30% increase of tourist demands to visit the affected area and tourist operators forecasting that number of tourists visiting the site may double this year up to 150.000 persons. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)A picture taken on June 7, 2019, shows the wreckage of a car in the ghost city of Pripyat in the Chernobyl exclusion zone on June 7, 2019 - HBOs hugely popular television series Chernobyl has renewed interest around the world on Ukraines 1986 nuclear disaster with authorities reporting a 30% increase of tourist demands to visit the affected area and tourist operators forecasting that number of tourists visiting the site may double this year up to 150.000 persons. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Standing outside a decaying amusement park in the ghost town of Pripyat, the settlement built in 1970 to house the 50,000-strong community who serviced the Chernobyl nuclear reactors, is an eerie experience. Our guide's Geiger counter beeps with increasing excitement as she swings it over toxic soil while explaining how attempts to "wash" radiation residue from the buildings has made the surrounding earth ever more contaminated. "So don't ever consider picking the apples or mushrooms you see growing wild."

Taking a day trip to Chernobyl has been possible since 2000. Initially, it appealed largely to those attracted to 'disaster tourism' - and the ongoing separatist conflict in east Ukraine and often violent uprisings against different presidents have ensured Ukraine is not yet an East European hotspot for visitors - but increased interest in environmental issues and the Emmy-winning HBO series Chernobyl have steadily increased numbers. "Last year 7,000 people visited Chernobyl," says our guide, Irena. "We reached 7,500 by the end of August this year and then the first Saturday this September saw 1,300 tourists visiting. Which is too much."

I visited on a Wednesday, mid-September, noting only a handful of other mini-buses and perhaps three or four cars carrying those who prefer to pay considerably more for a private tour. I'm guessing less than one hundred visitors on this dry, mild day. Our mini-bus of 17 tourists was largely drawn from US and UK visitors - plus an Indian, a Japanese, an East German (he recalled being in the army at the time and hearing nothing but rumours of the disaster) and possibly a few other nationalities. Brits and Poles make up the biggest visitor numbers, noted Irena, who then admitted to being completely unaware that Chernobyl tourism existed until she, having finished university, was directed towards the job three years ago.

A day trip in a group costs $100 US - now almost £100 thanks to those buccaneering Brexiteers - and includes transport from and to Kiev, a guide, Geiger counters and a device worn around the neck that supposedly measures your radioactivity status. And lunch (pork, of course). Book your Chernobyl trip online at least ten days before the chosen date and, while doing so, provide passport info (and carry your passport with you for the trip - it will be checked several times).

TOPSHOT - Tourists take pictures at New Safe Confinement (NSC), new metal dome encasing the destroyed reactor, at Chernobyl plant, Ukraine, on August 15, 2019. - The hit US drama TOPSHOT - Tourists take pictures at New Safe Confinement (NSC), new metal dome encasing the destroyed reactor, at Chernobyl plant, Ukraine, on August 15, 2019. - The hit US drama "Chernobyl" brought a new generation of tourists to the nuclear disaster zone, but guides say many visitors are more interested in taking selfies or even stealing artefacts than learning about the accident. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Quite why the Ukrainian government demands each visitor's passport information I'm unsure, but entering and exiting the exclusion zone is akin to visiting a conflict region: Passports are checked at different military posts, no photography / filming is allowed at these check-points, forms must be filled in (ensuring the visitor will not find the government liable for anything "detrimental" that occurs) and, just before exiting, you get a screening to see if you are actively radioactive. I doubt whether this elemental test is anything more than designed to add a frisson of "I survived!" to us thrill-seekers but it ensures that being in the zone - and Irena's constant reference to "the zone" adds a certain sci-fi lustre to proceedings - is certainly not dull. At one check-point Irena returns to the mini-bus and nonchalantly tells us that the soldiers, "have caught three illegals." I felt like I'd stepped into the Hunger Games.

Here the "illegals" are those who determine to enter the zone without having any authorisation to do so. Irena states that, where once they were looters coming to strip properties, today's illegals are most commonly youths who want to film themselves "doing Chernobyl" for YouTube "exclusives". She also observes how, on occasion, a tour group member will duck into the foliage for a couple of minutes so as to film themselves in an attempt to make it appear they're exploring Chernobyl solo. Finally, she notes that, as it's a long, long trek from the zone to the outer-lying village where a public bus service to Kiev exists, many of these wannabe social media stars are happy to get caught so to ensure they receive a military escort out. Although the fine they then find levied may deflate exactly how enthusiastic they remain about such shenanigans.

Those who see breaking into the zone as one big adventure represent the extreme end of disaster tourism - once called "thrill-seekers", they visit locations simply because they carry a certain wow factor amongst their friends and associates and can now command vast followings via social media as they vie for attention with Red Bull-sponsored extreme sports.

Visiting Chernobyl isn't high on the risk factor - the more hardcore will attempt to enter Afghanistan and other conflict zones and thus sometimes end up joining journalists and photographers amongst the casualties. But, are we who register and enter legally, really any different? We're still here to view the site of a historic disaster and take a few photos to post on Facebook or show the folks back home: A retired American couple who were part of our tour played out an unintentionally comic scenario with the husband having to stand in front of every site we visited (arm often pointed at whatever he stood near) while his wife avidly snapped away.

File images of Pripyat, near the Chernobyl nuclear plant taked on August 23, 2019. Pripyat, Ukraine. (Photo by Miquel Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images)File images of Pripyat, near the Chernobyl nuclear plant taked on August 23, 2019. Pripyat, Ukraine. (Photo by Miquel Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Noting their enthusiasm, Irena mentioned how they were preferable to another American couple who, at the first stop on the tour, when the Geiger counter began to beep, panicked and demanded to be returned to Kiev. So, no, obviously we're just slightly less adrenaline-fuelled participants. But the tour is well thought out and executed: There's no 'scare factor' or anti-Russian propaganda and lots of background on what happened and what followed over the decades.

You may also want to watch:

The destinations we stopped at are chosen for a mix of photogenic locations - most potent is Pripyat, now a ghost town with a decaying fun fair and ruined Olympic-sized swimming pool alongside apartment blocks that have been left to crumble - and historic markers.

I certainly learnt a lot: The fact that staggered me was how Chernobyl's three other nuclear reactors continued to produce electricity after the disaster. Ukraine was so dependent on the power the stations produced that it could not afford to shut them down. Reactors 1,2 and 3 were eventually decommissioned in 1991 (after a fire damaged reactor 2), 1996 and 2000. Which means that those who worked at those three plants must have been exposed to dangerous amounts of radiation.

Abandoned amusement park in the city center of Prypiat in Chornobyl exclusion zone. Radioactive zone in Pripyat city - abandoned ghost town. Chernobyl history of catastrophe. April 2019 (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)Abandoned amusement park in the city center of Prypiat in Chornobyl exclusion zone. Radioactive zone in Pripyat city - abandoned ghost town. Chernobyl history of catastrophe. April 2019 (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Exactly how dangerous is for the scientists to discuss: Irena mentioned going for a test after two years as a guide and was found to be healthy. Yet we were still instructed not to eat or drink when outside the minibus - even food we had brought with us from Kiev - so giving a sense that even the air might contain dangerous toxins.

What did I, as a legal with no YouTube following, take from my trip to the site of the world's worst nuclear accident? Many things. Having watched the television series (excellent) only days before I left for Kiev and read up, I knew the historic background to the disaster. But travelling through and walking amongst this cursed land truly puts things in perspective: Upon getting close up to Reactor 4 I was stung by the realisation of just how close the three other nuclear reactors at Chernobyl were - only a thick concrete wall isolated Reactor 3 from 4. Standing in the autumn sunshine and looking at the site emphasised how things could have been so much worse.

The original Soviet 'sarcophagus' built to encompass Reactor 4 had deteriorated so badly by 1996 that a new replacement was needed to cover the 200 tons of radioactive corium lava, 30 tons of highly contaminated dust and 16 tons of uranium and plutonium. In its place was built the New Safe Confinement (NSC), a giant steel shed, financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and largely designed and built by a combined French and British effort.

The NSC was slid into position in November 2016 and is both a remarkable feat of engineering and a symbol of how Europe can come together to resolve crisis situations - one of lessons I drew from my visit. Another was that the disaster was made possible by the Soviet government's failure to develop a civil society where people could legitimately and without fear of punishment voice concerns and make complaints. The men held responsible for this nuclear disaster were bureaucrats interested with advancing their careers through pleasing those in command. When challenged by the workers at the nuclear power plant they used threats to override any concerns. And once the explosion had taken place they tried to employ a mix of intimidation and lies to covers for their terrible mismanagement.

Chernobyl came about not simply because a safety test was terribly mismanaged; no, it came about because a culture of lies, corruption, ignorance, cost-cutting, unchallenged propaganda and total disregard for the welfare of ordinary people existed.

A culture of fear had also created a society where truth was often passed over in preference for the more acceptable lie. This meant a man-made disaster of the kind never seen before could - for at least the first few days in the case of Chernobyl (concerning the poisoning of the Aral Sea in Central Asia, the lies and ecological destruction went on for decades) - be passed off as a minor incident: Those who knew what had happened at Chernobyl were reluctant to report as much, so that even the Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev was, initially, mislead. The residents of Pripyat and the surrounding villages were lied to throughout (initially told they only had to leave their homes for two days).

The resulting climate of mistrust that stemmed from all this fed into Soviet, and specifically Ukrainian, society. Gorbachev himself noted that the collapse of the USSR was initiated by the disaster and Moscow's lies about the radioactive explosion fuelled Ukraine's independence movement. The toxic consequences have outlasted the end of the Soviet Union and the birth of an independent Ukraine and the country remains extremely dysfunctional some 33 years on from the disaster.

Back in Kiev, after my visit to Chernobyl, I discovered that another Ukrainian explosion had occurred while I was in the zone. This new one appeared very toxic but at least it was non-nuclear: That afternoon the White House had unleashed the transcript of the phone conversation between presidents' Trump and Zelensky, the resulting furore fuelling the Democrats impeachment action against the US president.

Ukrainians appeared largely bemused by the 'crisis' and Trump's initial threat to withhold military aid to Ukraine - they're aware of both how much their nation relies on the largesse of the US and EU and Trump's enthusiasm for the nation's arch enemy: Vladimir Putin. It was a reminder, though, that events in this country have the potential for profound and lasting consequences felt around the rest of the world.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Chernobyl: The ghost town tourist trail

A woman walks past a building in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour in the Chernobyl exclusion zone on June 7, 2019. - HBOs hugely popular television series Chernobyl has renewed interest around the world on Ukraines 1986 nuclear disaster with authorities reporting a 30% increase of tourist demands to visit the affected area and tourist operators forecasting that number of tourists visiting the site may double this year up to 150.000 persons (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of students could be denied vote after application errors

A polling station on election day (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

Concerns raised as BBC reporter reveals insight into how postal votes are stacking up

There has been criticism of the BBC's politics editor Laura Kuenssberg after she revealed information about how postal voters may have cast their vote prior to the results being revealed tomorrow. Photo: BBC

Amazon NHS data gift is a breach of EU state aid rules, says campaigner

Jolyon Maugham has claimed that the government's gift of NHS data to Amazon as part of a partnership with Alexa devices breaches EU state aid rules. Pictures: PA

Brexit Party founder booted for Islamophobia backs Boris Johnson's Tories

Catherine Blaiklock - founder of the Brexit Party. Photograph: Archant.

'Stong' and stable - Michael Gove makes embarrassing spelling mistake in leaflet

'Stong and stable' - Michal Gove has made an embarrasing blunder on his campaign literature. Photo: Twitter

I'm still waiting for a real leader to take charge

Get Brexit Done? Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A warning to voters in the 2019 general election

Prime minister Boris Johnson on the campaign trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

'I've not come here to hide in a fridge' - Jeremy Corbyn mocks Boris Johnson at rally

Jeremy Corbyn said: ‘I’ve not come here to deliver milk or to hide in a fridge’. Photo: Guardian

Does Labour's election pitch offers more 'liberalism' than the Lib Dems?

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

'I'll skinny dip in Loch Ness if SNP wins 50 seats', says ex-Tory Ruth Davidson

The former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has pledged to go skinny dipping in Loch Ness if the SNP win 50 seats at the General Election. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Boris Johnson ducks out of another BBC interview that every other leader did

The prime minister has ducked out of yet another interview on the BBc at the last minute, even though every other party leader made an appearance. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Nearly 90% of Tory adverts misleading, compared to none for Labour

An independent and non-partisan campaign group has found that nearly 90% of all adverts by the Conservative are misleading, while not a single advert produced by Labour has caused concern. Photo: Facebook

Make your own Boris Johnson meme on this brilliant new website

Matthew Kennedy and Georgia Horrocks made a website to help people make their own anti-Tory memes.

Could Boris Johnson lose his seat? If Lib Dems and Greens pull together, definitely

With YouGov’s most comprehensive poll of the election placing Boris Johnson barely ahead, how much should the prime minister be worried about his own seat instead of getting new Tory voters across the country? Photo: PA

Billie Piper launches stinging attack on Boris Johnson and urges people to vote tactically

Billie Piper encourages people to vote tactically. Photograph: Twitter.

'Don't let it be the Tories' Pete Doherty tells Libertines fans

Pete Doherty, seen here at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, told a Manchester audience

Which party political leader has had the best election campaign?

(left to right) Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price and Green Party Co-Leader Sian Berry, stand next to ice sculptures representing the Brexit Party and Conservative Party at a Channel 4 climate debate. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Want 'none of the above'? Send a clear message by voting tactically

Boris Johnson and chancellor Sajid Javid with other members of the cabinet at Conservative Campaign Headquarters Call Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

'I didn't expect so many of you!' - Boris Johnson caught staging door-knock with voter

Boris Johnson and his team have been accused of staging a door-knock interview in which the prime minister, taking on the role of a milkman, spoke to a seemingly unknown voter at their home. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

'Get out of the way': Third-placed candidates face calls to prevent Tory Brexit landslide

Campaigners at the People's Vote march this autumn. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

BREX FACTOR: Horse fan Matt Hancock is taking us all for a ride

Matt Hancock is pictured with a horse. Photograph: JustGiving.

The challenges of penning a play about the rise (and possible fall) of Boris Johnson

Will Barton as Boris Johnson in The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson. Photograph: Pamela Raith/Contributed.

New 'Love Actually' parody mocks Boris Johnson as Donald Trump knocks on door

Boris Johnson has been mocked in a parody video of his #BorisActually campaign video with Donald Trump knocking at the door. Photos: Avaaz

Is Britain sliding into a pathocracy under Boris Johnson?

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

Whatever happens, this election will not bring Europe certainty

French president Emmanuel Macron speaks to British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA.

Could this election end in tragedy?

Boris Johnson in 'get Brexit done' gloves. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Ex-Sunderland manager warns Tory vote 'not just an own goal, but self-relegation'

The former Sunderland manager Peter Reid has warned voters against supporting the Brexit Party or Conservatives in the General Election. Photo: Owen Humphreys / PA

This election is not Remain's last chance... we don't give up

Steve Bray. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

'Hypocrite' Lord Sugar endorses Boris Johnson after repeatedly calling for his imprisonment

The billionaire TV mogul Lord Sugar has unsurprisingly endorsed Boris Johnson to be the next prime minister, despite calling the prime minister a ‘criminal’ just a couple of months ago. Photos: PA / The Sun

Tory candidate left his campaign vehicle across TWO disabled parking spots

Conservative candidate for South Dorset Richard Drax as, pictured here in 2015, was caught parking across two disabled spaces. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Labour's campaign: A serious election pitch or a battle for the next leader?

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts during the launch of the Labour party election manifesto in Birmingham. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Lib Dems launch final election campaign poster urging Remainers to stop Boris Johnson

The Liberal Democrats have unveiled their final poster of the election campaign just a few days before millions of voters head to the polls. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Watch as Dominic Raab's constituents react to his worst quotes

Dominic Raab's constituents were told quotes that the foreign secretary had said. Photo: Scram News

Damn them all for bringing this election from hell

Boris Johnson, Jo Swinson and Jeremy Corbyn on the campaign trail. Photograph: TNE/PA.

DUP shouldn't have backed Brexit if they were so concerned about customs checks: Sinn Fein leader

Sinn Feinleader Mary Lou McDonald (left) has told DUP leader Arlene Foster (right) that she shouldn't have backed Brexit if she didn't want a customs border in the Irish Sea. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

MANDRAKE: Jeremy Corbyn risks handing Dominic Raab an early Christmas gift

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

'Unprecedented' campaign urges Labour and Lib Dem candidates to swap endorsements in 10 key seats

Activist Femi Oluwole (left) has called for Labour and Lib Dem candidates with a minimal vote share in key marginal seats ro endorse the candidate for the other party. Photo: Aaron Chown / PA

Why I can't vote for the Conservatives in this election

Conservative Party campaign advert which features Boris Johnson emulating a scene from the 2003 Christmas film Love Actually. Photograph: PA.

Tory candidate says increase in food bank use is because they 'give stuff away'

A Conservative candidate has come under fire after suggesting the increase in food bank usage over the last nine years is because ‘they give stuff away’.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concerns raised as BBC reporter reveals insight into how postal votes are stacking up

There has been criticism of the BBC's politics editor Laura Kuenssberg after she revealed information about how postal voters may have cast their vote prior to the results being revealed tomorrow. Photo: BBC

Yet another poll predicts hung parliament as Labour close in on Tory lead

An opinion poll by ICM for Reuters has placed Labour within six points of the Conservative Party, as Jeremy Corbyn’s party looks set to receive 36% of the vote. Photo: PA

Tory election candidate says food bank users ‘struggle to manage their budget’

Conservative candidate Darren Henry told a Broxtowe hustings that food bank users should consider using payday loans. Picture: Darren Henry/Conservatives

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Emma Barnett. Photograph: BBC.

Polling expert says support for tactical voting could surge in coming days

Professor John Curtice, a polling expert. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.