Latest The New European

Investigating what the Mandela Effect really is

PUBLISHED: 09:41 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 12 December 2019

Famous quotes from films are often remembered wrongly - or are they? Photo: 20th Century Fox/OutNow

Famous quotes from films are often remembered wrongly - or are they? Photo: 20th Century Fox/OutNow

20th Century Fox/OutNow

How misremembered film lines have led to an odd internet phenomena, conspiracy theories and a new way of looking at the past. Academic AARON FRENCH reports.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Mandela Effect - What if our memories were altered by someone else? Picture: Periscope EntertainmentThe Mandela Effect - What if our memories were altered by someone else? Picture: Periscope Entertainment

You've likely used the internet to help you remember something, like a quote from a movie, only to discover the answer differed from what you had anticipated. Maybe you shrugged, telling yourself your memory was faulty, and went on with your life.

But what if you found thousands of people online had this same experience about this same movie quote - and misremembered it in exactly the same way?

Could all these people be wrong? What if their memories were actually correct, and someone - or something - had slightly altered the past?

That's the theme of the new film The Mandela Effect. The movie's title refers to a real internet phenomenon - some might call it a conspiracy theory - that has become increasingly popular over the past few years.

Famous quotes from films are often remembered wrongly - or are they? Photo: 20th Century Fox/OutNowFamous quotes from films are often remembered wrongly - or are they? Photo: 20th Century Fox/OutNow

Those who believe in the Mandela Effect are convinced that small details from the past are being altered.

As a scholar of religion, I see the growing interest in the Mandela Effect as one offshoot of a larger trend in conspiratorial and alternative thinking. But it also signals a change in the way people are experiencing history and a general distrust of the collective historical narrative.

The phrase appears to have been coined around 2009 by a paranormal researcher named Fiona Broome. On her website, she explained how, during a science fiction and fantasy convention, someone mentioned to her that former South African president Nelson Mandela was still alive. And yet Broome was convinced that he had died in prison in the 1990s. She even remembered watching his funeral on television. Of course, Nelson Mandela was very much alive at the time.

During the convention, she probed others about commonly misremembered historical details. The phrase 'the Mandela Effect' was born.

It caught my attention in 2012 after I read a blog post about one of the better-known examples of it: The spelling of the popular American children's book series The Berenstain Bears.

The blogger, Reece, was convinced it had always been spelled 'Berenstein'. To explain the change, the post floated the idea that our reality had been altered. According to Reece, in the past, the name actually had ended with -ein. But in this new reality, it had always been -ain. The blog concluded by proposing that we are living in a parallel universe.

Before Reece wrote this post, the spellings were already being discussed on the online message board 4chan, and many others also remembered it as 'Berenstein'. As the idea migrated to YouTube, it took off, with one video garnering almost 10 million views.

Since then, hundreds of examples of the Mandela Effect have been documented. People are convinced that Darth Vader's quote from The Empire Strikes Back - "No, I am your father" - was originally "Luke, I am your father".

Some claim that in the Kevin Costner baseball drama Field of Dreams, the line "If you build it, he will come" was changed from "If you build it, they will come". And they're certain that the Queen's famous quote from Snow White - "Magic mirror on the wall" - was, at one point, "Mirror, mirror on the wall".

You may also want to watch:

It isn't just movie quotes. Proponents of the Mandela Effect are convinced that Sex and the City was once actually titled Sex in the City. They also claim logos and product names, from Ford to Froot Loops, have changed, and that the Monopoly Man, or Rich Uncle Pennybags, from the board game, once wore a monocle but now no longer does.

Among adherents, several explanations for this phenomenon have emerged. Some theorize that the Large Hadron Collider at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research has been distorting the fabric of reality with its experiments, launching us into an alternative dimension. Others have interpreted it through a religious lens; to them, it's a sign that the end times are imminent.

Cognitive scientists tend to give a more straightforward, psychological explanation: they're examples of 'schema driven errors', which refer to distortions in the way memories are packaged and then recalled.

Still, the forces behind the widespread interest in this phenomenon are not fully understood. Perhaps it's due to the fact that, over the past several years, more people seem to have embraced alternative and conspiratorial ways of thinking.

The internet has saturated the world with information, and it's also radically democratised content to an extent we haven't seen since the invention of the printing press. For this reason, people are more likely to question conventional ways of thinking - as Goethe once wrote, "We know accurately only when we know little; with knowledge doubt increases."

But this has also created an environment for conspiracy theories to thrive.

Not everything about the Mandela Effect can simply be discounted as conspiracies or false collective memories.

For example, some proponents claim that historical events continue to crop up that no one has heard of, for example, the explosion on Black Tom Island, when German agents blew up a munitions facility in New York Harbor in 1916. They allege that details from famous historical events, such as the JFK assassination and the Tiananmen Square protests, have changed. There are even claims that new animals have emerged out of thin air, like the dumbo octopus and coconut crab.

In such cases, people are actually confronting something that historians have long grappled with - namely, an understanding that the historical narrative is, in part, a human construct, not an objective reality. There tend to be gaping holes and inconsistencies in the way history and science are formed, taught, learned, and understood.

The expression 'history is written by the winners' highlights this issue, as does French writer Bernard Le Bovier de Fontenelle's 1758 description of history as "une fable convenue", "a fable agreed upon".

Accounts of the past - just like memories - are recreated, usually from a sparse number of available facts and often with politically or intellectually biased motives.

Most people typically don't concern themselves with the question of whether history is real. Yet they go through life with assumptions narrated by the powers that be, whether it's a cultural trope like the American dream or the idea that capitalism arose through a natural progression of mercantile economics, rationalisation and human nature.

Such metanarratives are manifest; all contain an element of truth. But all are human creations, and because they have been created, they can be changed.

In the movie The Mandela Effect, the main character descends into a world where nothing can be trusted and reality is constantly in flux.

As we plunge toward an unknown future that feels increasingly unstable, it's a fitting parable for our time. Questioning the shared understanding of reality and history might provoke instability. But it may also induce answers to questions we never thought to ask.

Aaron French is a PhD candidate in the study of religion at the University of California; this article also appears at theconversation.com

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

The author haunted by his country's and family's past

Author and academic professor WG 'Max' Sebald. Picture: Archant

Kingston: The capital city that gave the globe ska, reggae and rocksteady

Bob Marley brought together the Jamaican prime minister Michael Manley (far left) and his political opponent Edward Seaga (third from left), together for a show of unity on stage at the 1978 One Love Peace concert in Kingston, Jamaica. Photograph: Echoes/Redferns

The artistic spirit that could not be silenced by the Nazis

Charlotte Salomon painting in France, circa 1939. Picture: Collection Jewish Historical Museum Amsterdam/Charlotte Salomon Foundation Charlotta Saloman

Investigating what the Mandela Effect really is

Famous quotes from films are often remembered wrongly - or are they? Photo: 20th Century Fox/OutNow

Chernobyl: The ghost town tourist trail

A woman walks past a building in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour in the Chernobyl exclusion zone on June 7, 2019. - HBOs hugely popular television series Chernobyl has renewed interest around the world on Ukraines 1986 nuclear disaster with authorities reporting a 30% increase of tourist demands to visit the affected area and tourist operators forecasting that number of tourists visiting the site may double this year up to 150.000 persons (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of students could be denied vote after application errors

A polling station on election day (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

Concerns raised as BBC reporter reveals insight into how postal votes are stacking up

There has been criticism of the BBC's politics editor Laura Kuenssberg after she revealed information about how postal voters may have cast their vote prior to the results being revealed tomorrow. Photo: BBC

Amazon NHS data gift is a breach of EU state aid rules, says campaigner

Jolyon Maugham has claimed that the government's gift of NHS data to Amazon as part of a partnership with Alexa devices breaches EU state aid rules. Pictures: PA

Brexit Party founder booted for Islamophobia backs Boris Johnson's Tories

Catherine Blaiklock - founder of the Brexit Party. Photograph: Archant.

'Stong' and stable - Michael Gove makes embarrassing spelling mistake in leaflet

'Stong and stable' - Michal Gove has made an embarrasing blunder on his campaign literature. Photo: Twitter

I'm still waiting for a real leader to take charge

Get Brexit Done? Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A warning to voters in the 2019 general election

Prime minister Boris Johnson on the campaign trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

'I've not come here to hide in a fridge' - Jeremy Corbyn mocks Boris Johnson at rally

Jeremy Corbyn said: ‘I’ve not come here to deliver milk or to hide in a fridge’. Photo: Guardian

Does Labour's election pitch offers more 'liberalism' than the Lib Dems?

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

'I'll skinny dip in Loch Ness if SNP wins 50 seats', says ex-Tory Ruth Davidson

The former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has pledged to go skinny dipping in Loch Ness if the SNP win 50 seats at the General Election. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Boris Johnson ducks out of another BBC interview that every other leader did

The prime minister has ducked out of yet another interview on the BBc at the last minute, even though every other party leader made an appearance. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Nearly 90% of Tory adverts misleading, compared to none for Labour

An independent and non-partisan campaign group has found that nearly 90% of all adverts by the Conservative are misleading, while not a single advert produced by Labour has caused concern. Photo: Facebook

Make your own Boris Johnson meme on this brilliant new website

Matthew Kennedy and Georgia Horrocks made a website to help people make their own anti-Tory memes.

Could Boris Johnson lose his seat? If Lib Dems and Greens pull together, definitely

With YouGov’s most comprehensive poll of the election placing Boris Johnson barely ahead, how much should the prime minister be worried about his own seat instead of getting new Tory voters across the country? Photo: PA

Billie Piper launches stinging attack on Boris Johnson and urges people to vote tactically

Billie Piper encourages people to vote tactically. Photograph: Twitter.

'Don't let it be the Tories' Pete Doherty tells Libertines fans

Pete Doherty, seen here at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, told a Manchester audience

Which party political leader has had the best election campaign?

(left to right) Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price and Green Party Co-Leader Sian Berry, stand next to ice sculptures representing the Brexit Party and Conservative Party at a Channel 4 climate debate. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Want 'none of the above'? Send a clear message by voting tactically

Boris Johnson and chancellor Sajid Javid with other members of the cabinet at Conservative Campaign Headquarters Call Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

'I didn't expect so many of you!' - Boris Johnson caught staging door-knock with voter

Boris Johnson and his team have been accused of staging a door-knock interview in which the prime minister, taking on the role of a milkman, spoke to a seemingly unknown voter at their home. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

'Get out of the way': Third-placed candidates face calls to prevent Tory Brexit landslide

Campaigners at the People's Vote march this autumn. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

BREX FACTOR: Horse fan Matt Hancock is taking us all for a ride

Matt Hancock is pictured with a horse. Photograph: JustGiving.

The challenges of penning a play about the rise (and possible fall) of Boris Johnson

Will Barton as Boris Johnson in The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson. Photograph: Pamela Raith/Contributed.

New 'Love Actually' parody mocks Boris Johnson as Donald Trump knocks on door

Boris Johnson has been mocked in a parody video of his #BorisActually campaign video with Donald Trump knocking at the door. Photos: Avaaz

Is Britain sliding into a pathocracy under Boris Johnson?

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

Whatever happens, this election will not bring Europe certainty

French president Emmanuel Macron speaks to British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA.

Could this election end in tragedy?

Boris Johnson in 'get Brexit done' gloves. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Ex-Sunderland manager warns Tory vote 'not just an own goal, but self-relegation'

The former Sunderland manager Peter Reid has warned voters against supporting the Brexit Party or Conservatives in the General Election. Photo: Owen Humphreys / PA

This election is not Remain's last chance... we don't give up

Steve Bray. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

'Hypocrite' Lord Sugar endorses Boris Johnson after repeatedly calling for his imprisonment

The billionaire TV mogul Lord Sugar has unsurprisingly endorsed Boris Johnson to be the next prime minister, despite calling the prime minister a ‘criminal’ just a couple of months ago. Photos: PA / The Sun

Tory candidate left his campaign vehicle across TWO disabled parking spots

Conservative candidate for South Dorset Richard Drax as, pictured here in 2015, was caught parking across two disabled spaces. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Labour's campaign: A serious election pitch or a battle for the next leader?

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts during the launch of the Labour party election manifesto in Birmingham. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Lib Dems launch final election campaign poster urging Remainers to stop Boris Johnson

The Liberal Democrats have unveiled their final poster of the election campaign just a few days before millions of voters head to the polls. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Watch as Dominic Raab's constituents react to his worst quotes

Dominic Raab's constituents were told quotes that the foreign secretary had said. Photo: Scram News

Damn them all for bringing this election from hell

Boris Johnson, Jo Swinson and Jeremy Corbyn on the campaign trail. Photograph: TNE/PA.

DUP shouldn't have backed Brexit if they were so concerned about customs checks: Sinn Fein leader

Sinn Feinleader Mary Lou McDonald (left) has told DUP leader Arlene Foster (right) that she shouldn't have backed Brexit if she didn't want a customs border in the Irish Sea. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concerns raised as BBC reporter reveals insight into how postal votes are stacking up

There has been criticism of the BBC's politics editor Laura Kuenssberg after she revealed information about how postal voters may have cast their vote prior to the results being revealed tomorrow. Photo: BBC

Yet another poll predicts hung parliament as Labour close in on Tory lead

An opinion poll by ICM for Reuters has placed Labour within six points of the Conservative Party, as Jeremy Corbyn’s party looks set to receive 36% of the vote. Photo: PA

Tory election candidate says food bank users ‘struggle to manage their budget’

Conservative candidate Darren Henry told a Broxtowe hustings that food bank users should consider using payday loans. Picture: Darren Henry/Conservatives

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Emma Barnett. Photograph: BBC.

Polling expert says support for tactical voting could surge in coming days

Professor John Curtice, a polling expert. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.