Remainers must now expose every broken promise over Brexit

Pro-Brexit supporters gather to celebrate as the UK prepares to leave the European Union. Photograph: United Kingdom/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Readers are split over what action Remainers should take next on Brexit.

I couldn't disagree more with Matt Kelly's injunction to avoid "I told you so" ("Remain must become something bigger").

We now live in a post-truth nightmare. To not throw every single example of the predictions of "Project Fear" coming true back in the faces of the now-minority that forced this farce through would be an acceptance that those in power can say and do anything they please to achieve their ends without being held to account.

To try and build the Remainers into some soft, gentle progressive movement will not work - Corbyn proved that all too well. We do not have the luxury of ten years of BoJo while we whittle a solution out of navel fluff.

We need to be loading the rotting corpse of every Brexit fallacy, broken promise and economic catastrophe in the catapults, and hurling them high over the armed guards on Whitehall to land squarely where they belong, on the doorstep of Number 10.

Steve McEvoy

Matt Kelly very worthily wants the UK to flourish, so favours action to make Brexit work, leaving rejoining as a vague hope for the future. I contend that Remainers must continually press for close action with the EU to preserve current standards, maintain trade links and keep pointing out how our influence and effect would be greater within the EU.

Doubtless many Remainers will now feel inclined to devote their energies to climate change, but in the EU/UK context the proposition that climate change action is most successful within a larger bloc reinforces the EU angle. Remainer action can stress this point while seeking close cooperation between the 'third country' UK and the EU.

I am glad The New European will continue - it has kept us sane over the last few years and we shall doubtless still need it!

Daniel Beck, Huntingdon

Many pro-EU commentators now say that we should hope Brexit is a success. I hope that global warming will stop but there's no chance of that either.

Matt Kelly's prospectus is that we as a tribe concentrate on what are mainstream policy issues. However, our relationship with the EU will impact directly on any chance of improvement in the policy areas he identifies. A Norway solution and we can mitigate much of the economic damage; a hard Brexit yields austerity double plus.

Matt argues that the Leavers should not be made to own the disaster of their making. The government and most of the media will find a scapegoat for the country's decline. We have a responsibility at that time to remind the public of promises made.

Telling it like it is is not treachery or whingeing. I may not say anything as vulgar as "I told you so" but be sure I'll be saying "what did you expect?"

Bob Nicholson, Frodsham

Instead of "I told you so", should we say instead "You won. Get over it"?

John Gaskell, SW Surrey

