Latest The New European

What post lockdown Britain might look like

PUBLISHED: 14:14 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 30 April 2020

Hannah Jane Parkinson

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with Sadio Mane after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with Sadio Mane after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2020 Getty Images

We have lived through so much cultural change so quickly, it is hard to project forward more than a day or two. Where will we be by the end of the year - reverting to type, or changed utterly? HANNAH JANE PARKINSON has been scanning the horizon.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno, Wales. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty ImagesMountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno, Wales. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Twenty-eight days later? Try 28 weeks later. I don’t know if any of you had plans pencilled in for October 5 – birthday parties if you are Imran Khan or Kate Winslet – but I wouldn’t bet on them being relevant. You see, it could go either way.

As scientists have repeatedly levelled with us; this new way of living doesn’t fully end until a proven vaccination has been found. Most estimates are around 18 months (78 weeks later…) for one to be developed successfully. A team at the University of Oxford, however, gives an estimate of September at the earliest. Whether that vaccine or the tens of others in development come off, in what would be an extremely rapid timeframe, will alter entirely the end of 2020.

Come the autumn, then, will we still be in full lockdown? Or will we have been let out in stages? The young, unleashed like puppies bolting from an opened car door. Licking each other a lot, no doubt. Will some of us be walking around with the “immunity passports”, mooted by Matt Hancock? Certificates which seem both to make sense and be uncomfortably reminiscent of authoritarian states.

Remember, the UK is a nation which rejected ID cards and has an intolerance for the types of surveillance measures that bolstered China and South Korea’s coronavirus response. If the youth are let out early, will this open up further generational tensions, after a sort of armistice in quarantine?

If lockdown has ended in October, will people without gardens come blinking back into the light with the pallor of Elizabeth I? Will those with gardens have transformed into horticultural masters via YouTube tutorials and plenty of practice, now looking to enter the 2021 Chelsea Flower Show. And will medals be awarded for Skills Learned During Lockdown?

There will be three new corona-inspired types of physique: those who bought home-gym equipment and weights before every online retailer sold out of them, emerging with triangular shaped upper bodies; those who ate chocolate for two-thirds of meals (perfectly understandable) and didn’t give a toss; and those who were hit badly by Covid-19 and are still recuperating after the brutal ravaging of their insides.

Wait, four physiques: those who have been ill for reasons unrelated to coronavirus, whose treatment has been delayed for weeks and weeks, despite government assertions that the NHS has been “open for business as usual”. Because it isn’t, and it won’t have been.

What, in particular, of the bodies that used to entertain us? No, not those ones. Although, shout out to all my fellow single quarantiners; it’s been a while. I mean the feet that kick balls; the arms that throw javelins; the hands that grip rackets. In one of the most extreme examples of hero to zero, I went from cocky Liverpool FC fan just waiting, filing nails, for an inevitable league win, to staring down the barrel of a scrapped season.

You may also want to watch:

It won’t be scrapped, for numerous reasons. I am confident it will be finished. But how will a socially-distanced open-top bus parade work? Will games be played behind closed doors? What if an unassailable lead dissolves in the face of such upheaval? And will the sports sections of newspapers have survived to the end of the year to tell the tale? Some news outlets, after pleading in vain for subscribers and purchases of print copies, or donations, will fold. And then afterwards, people will talk of what a great loss they are.

Will the news just consist of reporters asking the home secretary Priti Patel questions she can’t answer, via an internet connection dodgier than a man selling watches from the inside of a coat? Will our health system now be funded solely by people texting in to give fivers and 99-year-old army veterans walking around their gardens? Will a lapel badge have proved to be just as effective as PPE? More as we get it.

Maybe we enter a dystopia, in which Patel becomes prime minister, and plasters The Smirk across billboards nationwide. The smirk will follow us like the eyes of the Mona Lisa. No, but really: will Johnson still be PM in October? After thousands of deaths, even with the unprecedented nature of the virus factored in, how will the government’s strategy look? Has parliament become fully digital and, if so, will Rees-Mogg have to artfully position his laptop atop a pile of thick history books so that his rude, performative reclining is in shot?

Will Keir Starmer’s stockpile of sculpting gel have run out after issues with supply lines? By October, I fully expect the rats to have taken over the sulphuric detritus of the Houses of Parliament; a situation a mere whisker away before all of this. Stanley Johnson, father of the prime minister, will walk, uninvited, into every home in the land to assert his opinion on… literally anything. This whether or not the lockdown is lifted.

Buried grief and layered cakes of delayed celebration may finally be allowed an outlet. Quasi-funerals take place, real ceremonies having been denied to the thousands of dead. Goodbyes, not permitted for families of dying loved ones, including 13-year-olds, will be said in emotional gatherings.

Weddings will take place again; at least for couples that haven’t split up in the meantime. Divorce lawyers will crack their knuckles and lick their lips at the prospect of so much work (“until lockdown do us part”). Vice will have run at least three “I had sex with my step-sister during lockdown and here’s what happened” pieces.

NHS staff, traumatised from the frontline, will need a lot of therapy, and not just the banging of pans, as genuinely moving as that was (and I say that as a cynic). Hairdressers will account for 60% of economic growth. We will have to readjust to the feel of denim on the skin. Some of us will organise fire-pits to burn all sweatpants; others will never wear anything but sweatpants again. Mobile phone signal and data connections continually drop out as the telecom towers, vandalised by conspiracy theorists, are slowly rebuilt. But we will, fingers crossed, be meeting face to face. Touch will be back in town (I cannot wait).

Emotions will remain a vortex. The ostensible great coronavirus equalling will be exposed as a lie, obvious to anyone who looked closely enough. Furloughed staff return to work. Those made unemployed emerge after months of hardship, choosing daily between food and fuel. Others, more fortunate, list the books they have read. Teenage boys talk of Don DeLillo and nothing else. Something called Animal Crossing is named Oxford Dictionary’s word of the year, even though it is two words. We let it slide. Perhaps, I hope, humanity triumphs over ideology. Perhaps immigrants, frontline workers, those in insecure jobs who have proved invaluable; who have fed us; looked after us; saved our lives; cared for us; kept our spirits up, will be given their due. Perhaps the escaped goats of Llandudno will lead the way.

After the courts reopen, the nation follows the legal appeal of Charles and Diana Ingram, whose story was at the heart of Quiz, the show we all binged early on in the New Era. Which seems so long ago. Twenty-eight weeks on we might – just might – be nearer to knowing the answers to many, many questions.

• This story was first published by Tortoise, a different type of newsroom dedicated to a slower, wiser news. Try Tortoise for a month for free at www.tortoisemedia.com/activate/tne-guest and use the code TNEGUEST.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

UK government says it will ‘never accept’ EU’s Brexit proposals for fisheries

EU Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier (centre) in Downing Street ahead of a meeting with Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

What post lockdown Britain might look like

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with Sadio Mane after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

This is not the media’s finest hour... but journalists are key workers

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

The suffering of poorer nations will be felt by us all

Children playfully run away from a fumigation machine mounted on the back of a pick up used in a displaced camp in Maiduguri. Picture: AUDU MARTE/AFP via Getty Images

Where Brexit and Covid-19 collide

Workers in the assembly area of an aircraft factory in the Midlands, building spitfires. (Photo by Hudson/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The global heroes and villains of the coronavirus battle

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave at the end of a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BONNIE GREER: In praise of the hidden workers who keep society ticking

Nurses working during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Jacob King

The two totems of Tokyo

People dance Yellow Magic Orchestra's (YMO)

Boris Johnson to do first coronavirus briefing since becoming ill

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

Do we need a canned laughter comeback?

Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, Jason Alexander as George Costanza (Photo by Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The decision that will define the PM’s fate as well as the country’s

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in Downing Street as he returns to work following his recovery from Covid-19. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The art of sin and how it has shaped our history

An Allegory with Venus and Cupid Bronzino about 1545

Prepare for dawn of the ‘new normal’

Volunteers from 'Children with Voices' community food hub prepare food parcels for vulnerable residents of Hackney at Wilton estate community Hall. Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: Will Boris Johnson become a convert to the gospel of the NHS?

Boris Johnson recording a video message at Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

How Europe helped to inspire Shakespeare

An aerial image of Kronborg Castle, Helsingør (Photo by Blom UK via Getty Images)

Why now is the time for universal basic income

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak clapping outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers initiative to recognise and support NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA

Government refuses EU request for customs office in Belfast and asks officials to fly in regularly instead

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA.

Michael Gove admits UK was not prepared for the coronavirus

Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove in front of a Commons' public administration committee

Boris Johnson will take paternity leave ‘later in the year’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Tories under fire after urging supporters to apply for coronavirus tests to help hit target

Matt Hancock's e-mail about coronavirus tests to party supporters. Photograph: Twitter.

Right-wing Tories launch China Research Group over coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson speaks with Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi during a UK-China Strategic Dialogue at Lancaster House. Photograph: Ben Stansall/PA.

How restarting the Premier League has become a political football for the Tories

Boris Johnson (right) speaks to media with ex-footballer Ian Wright ahead of a bid for the World Cup 2018 while mayor of London. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA.

Matt Hancock mocked for praising Daily Mail initiative to fundraise for PPE for NHS workers

Daily Mail front page (left) and Matt Hancock during a coronavirus briefing (right)

Dominic Cummings swayed SAGE coronavirus debate in his favour, report claims

Top government advisor Dominic Cummings allegedly pressued SAGE advisors to introduce a government lockdown; Stefan Rousseau PA Wire

UK government is eligible to claim from EU solidarity fund to help tackle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Cabinet minister downplays concerns thousands of businesses could fold following a hard Brexit

Lord True (left) aswering a question from Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town (right) concerning Brexit negotiations

Mobile app to assist with easing lockdown ‘should be ready in three weeks’

Australia already uses a CovidSafe app to help with contact tracing during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Alexander Britton/PA Wire.

A hard Brexit during coronavirus ‘unforgivable’ SNP leader tells Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson on the general election trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Hancock concedes NHS was not prepared for coronavirus after questions about workers wearing bin bags

Health minister Matt Hancock was admitted the NHS was not well prepared for the coronavirus epidemic. PA Photo. Pippa Fowles./10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Veteran Labour MP to step down from Keir Starmer’s frontbench to recover from coronavirus

Veteran Labour MP Tony Lloyd. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Matt Hancock says numbers will be ‘broadly where they are expected to be’ over testing target

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Plaid Cymru joins calls for government to block tax-dodging companies from coronavirus bailout support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Put Michael Gove in charge of coronavirus economic recovery, claims former minister

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove previously blamed China for the government's slow response to coronavirus. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire .

Boris Johnson’s coronavirus response has been ‘anything but a success’, says Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Downing Street says it will ‘partially reveal’ experts on SAGE group ‘shortly’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right) during a press briefing on coronavirus. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA.

Don’t expect change after coronavirus while Boris Johnson is in charge

Boris Johnson on the general election trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

WILL SELF: Science doesn’t provide all the answers; ministers need solutions too

Members of the public pass Coronavirus related graffiti in Edinburgh as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham shares proposals to return to ‘normality’ after coronavirus

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester. Photo: Sky News.

President Trump claims coronavirus press briefings ‘not worth the time and effort’

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave at the end of a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Lib Dems criticise Dominic Raab for rejecting public inquiry over coronavirus

Dominic Raab on Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Photo: Sky News.

Most Read

Downing Street bars Sunday Times journalists from posing questions during coronavirus briefing

The front door of 10 Downing Street in Westminster. (Rick Findler/PA)

Just 112 out of 50,000 UK applicants turn up to replace Eastern Europeans fruit picking

Worker picks raspberries in a fruit field at Boxford Suffolk Farms, in Suffolk, England. (AP Photo/Leonora Beck)

Nigel Farage claims he is a ‘key worker’ as he flouts coronavirus rules to film migrant rant

Nigel Farage appears to flout coronavirus rules to film a video rant on a beach. Photograph: Twitter.

Priti Patel ridiculed after announcing ‘shoplifting is down’ compared to year before

Home Secretary Priti Patel during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Campaigners file case that argues EU citizenship is permanent regardless of Brexit

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave European Union and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.