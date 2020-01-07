Remainers reveal what they will be doing at 11pm on 31st January

Anti-Brexit demonstrators fill Parliament Square in central London. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment. Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment

With Leavers making plans for the big Brexit day on January 31st, we asked Remainers what they plan to do at 11pm on 31st January when the UK is expected to leave the EU.

Sitting in Parliament Square draped in the EU flag and singing Ode to Joy as loudly as possible. Paola Thomas

In France, but mourning the loss of freedoms. And screaming at the tv if anyone says Brexit is over... Elaine Langford

Drinking/eating European wine/food to 'celebrate' the fact that Brexit will be remembered as one of the greatest failures in history. Chris, Liverpool

Drinking EU wine and eating Greek food in Dimitris Manchester and toasting all my EU friends. I hope. Mike Harding

We're having a wake. Tig James

I hope to be travelling to Cambridge a strong remain town to visit my son and family. Ruth E Womack

Playing Ode to Joy (with the German lyrics) as loudly as possible on a boombox wherever Mark Francois is? Paul Sayers

Hiding in a fridge... Julia Houghton

Listening to Ode to Joy. Chris Shaw

Applying for my Irish passport. Mark Gordon

I'll be parked outside Nigel Evan's house in Pendleton, Lancashire. Windows rolled down. Blasting Alastair Campbell's rendition of Ode to Joy on the pipes. Rob Munro

Sleeping. But sad for the millions who will lose the right to freely live, work and travel throughout the EU. Richard Carvill

Waiting for the list of benefits this is supposed to bring us. Jon

Coordinated gatherings and visible calm protests across UK- EU flags flying everywhere, Ode to Joy to ringing out. We must have a visible, calm opposition. Victoria Lee

Ill be out with my well-being photography group ignoring it. I'll need some wellbeing after this fiasco. Simon Kett

Spending the day in France. Can't face being in the UK that day. Roxana

Planning how best to get us back in. Or maybe part or a Pro EU flash mob down there. Adam Frankenberg

Watching them fight each other. Arguing who is the most British. Stephen Parker

Flying a European Flag. Gavin Steven

I'll be at a Bollocks to Brexit Party. At 11pm we'll be playing ode to joy. Doris Bonson

Booking an appointment for estate agents to value our home in Yorkshire so we can move to Scotland. Ad H

Eating evil EU bendy Bananas with evil EU wine , measured in evil EU millimetres and listening to evil EU Ode to Joy anthem on an evil EU safety standard sound system. Proud Remoaner

Drinking a large glass of French wine whilst eating German sausage...! Adrian Wlyczko

Mourning in black!!! UK going back to dark ages!!! Frederick Sandall

Packing for a weekend away in Brussels. Staying in the European quarter. Robin Meltzer

Drinking red wine with my wife and watching Naked Attraction. Another way of seeing dicks being talked about on the TV. Barry Pearce

- How will you be spend January 31st? If you're planning an anti-Brexit event let us know about it by emailing theneweuropean@archant.co.uk