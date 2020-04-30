Latest The New European

Where Brexit and Covid-19 collide

PUBLISHED: 12:46 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 30 April 2020

David Edgerton

Workers in the assembly area of an aircraft factory in the Midlands, building spitfires. (Photo by Hudson/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Workers in the assembly area of an aircraft factory in the Midlands, building spitfires. (Photo by Hudson/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Archant

Historian DAVID EDGERTON on the cynical fantasies about innovation and exceptionalism providing a common strand.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The government’s response to Covid-19 and Brexit are intimately connected. Recognising this is vital to understanding the politics of both. Indeed as the trade expert David Henig has noted, we will know that the UK is really serious about Covid-19 at the moment in which is prepared to say that a Brexit extension is needed. That moment has not yet come, indeed it has been ruled out.

On the face of it there is a very great difference between the two policies. In the case of Brexit the government has consistently rejected the advice of economists, including its own.

In the case of Covid-19 it constantly reiterates that it is “following the science”. But there is an underlying connection which is important. Brexiteer arguments are centred on fantasies about British scientific and inventive genius. The government has sought to address Covid-19 at least in part on this deluded basis.

At the beginning, Boris Johnson stood behind “the science” to justify a UK-only policy of ‘delay’ of the Covid-19 virus. This involved minimal intervention in what Johnson took to reminding us are the “freedom-loving” proclivities of the “British people”. Too late, what looked like a cunning plan to exemplify the virtues of the British way collapsed utterly.

The UK is now, broadly-speaking, following Europe and much of the rest of the world. “Following the science” now sounds like a way of not answering legitimate questions.

But when it comes to ventilators, a Brexiteer innovation-fixated logic applies. The current crisis has been an opportunity to illustrate the argument that the UK was a powerful innovation nation that could do very well without the EU.

The government launched a programme, the details of which are still murky, to create new emergency ventilators. First off the blocks in the PR blitz was the Brexiteer Sir James Dyson, who was teaming up with another Brexiteer capitalist, Lord Bamford of JCB, to make many thousands of the devices.

This, it turned out was just one of many projects to design new ventilators, and to modify others for mass production. There were lots of allusions to the Second World War, as if Spitfires had been conjured out of thin air in the heat generated by patriotic enthusiasm.

It is telling too that the government decided not to take part in the EU ventilator procurement programme. This had to be a British programme for PR purposes, even though many of the companies making the components in the UK are European, like Siemens, Airbus, Thales…

That wartime analogy was deeply misleading – the UK was a world leader in aircraft before the Battle of Britain. It had been making Spitfires since the late 1930s, and had huge long-planned specialist factories making them.

You may also want to watch:

What is clear is that we are not in 1940. The UK is not a world leader in ventilator manufacture, far from it. Furthermore, the NHS (and this is a scandal) has been under-supplied with them. The high-end ventilators the NHS now needs will and are coming from abroad.

It looks as if the British emergency ventilators will generally be low-end ones, and one at least has already been rejected. The ones that seem to be going into production are based on simple machines long in production in the UK.

Indeed, there may be a wartime analogy which could become pertinent. Churchill did attempt to conjure up new weapons in a hurry in the face of expert advice. They included anti-aircraft rockets, spigot mortars, and indeed a trench-cutting machine. They were universally late, did not work well or at all, and represented a huge waste of resources.

We should not be fooled into believing that there is a coherent industrial strategy emerging out of the epidemic, a determined move to national self-supply.

For if there were the government would not be throwing manufacturing in Britain to the winds, as its Brexit plans certainly would. For they involve the breaking up of the regulatory and customs market in which they exist, and furthermore, would open the British market not only to European producers, but those from all over the world. That is what being a global champion of free trade means.

What we need to understand is the centrality of a mythical picture of British innovation to Brexit. Brexiteer arguments for a hard Brexit hinge on the UK’s supposed leadership in creativity and innovation, which was just waiting to be unleashed.

Dominic Cummings got his £800 million in the budget for a UK version of the US Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA). The wonderful thing about invoking ‘science’ is that it suggests action, drive, modernity.

Yet what Johnson and other Brexiteers have rediscovered was a great British liberal tradition of making a lot of noise about science in order to cover up deliberate inaction, in the face of demands for a national and imperial strategy for agriculture and industry.

Before the Great War, faced with calls from the Tories for tariffs on imports, not least food, which he vehemently opposed, David Lloyd George funded agricultural research to help farmers instead.

Of course any help they might receive would be years in the future and trivial by comparison with tariffs. Similarly, in the 1920s, the government resisted protection and imperial preference by creating an Empire Marketing Board, one of whose major functions was research. It had minor impact, as intended, and was wound up the moment tariffs came in the 1930s.

The strategy has been in action for a while. After 2008 there was much talk about the ‘march of the makers’, and the ‘northern powerhouse’. One of the very few initiatives was the support, with £50m, of the Graphene Institute. Graphene, made by two Manchester University scientists, was seen as a wonder material, which would transform the fortunes of the university, its region and the whole country. It was trumpeted the key to a vibrant new future. It has not arrived. Sums like £50m can buy a lot of media coverage; they cannot buy you a real industrial strategy. Innovation capacity in batteries has been a favourite for some years. Yet there is no significant British battery industry, nor the prospect of one. Electric cars, and batteries for them, are very much more advanced in Europe, in China and in Japan. One cannot magic an industry out of thin air, whether high-end ventilators or batteries, but by referencing innovation one can pretend, for a while.

And that is where the politics of Covid-19, and Brexit, are stuck, in cynical fantasies about innovation.

David Edgerton teaches at King’s College London, where he is Hans Rausing professor of the history of science and technology and professor of modern British history; this article also appears at his blog, www.davidedgerton.org

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

This is not the media’s finest hour... but journalists are key workers

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

The suffering of poorer nations will be felt by us all

Children playfully run away from a fumigation machine mounted on the back of a pick up used in a displaced camp in Maiduguri. Picture: AUDU MARTE/AFP via Getty Images

Where Brexit and Covid-19 collide

Workers in the assembly area of an aircraft factory in the Midlands, building spitfires. (Photo by Hudson/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The global heroes and villains of the coronavirus battle

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave at the end of a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BONNIE GREER: In praise of the hidden workers who keep society ticking

Nurses working during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Jacob King

Boris Johnson to do first coronavirus briefing since becoming ill

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

The decision that will define the PM’s fate as well as the country’s

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in Downing Street as he returns to work following his recovery from Covid-19. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: Will Boris Johnson become a convert to the gospel of the NHS?

Boris Johnson recording a video message at Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

How Europe helped to inspire Shakespeare

An aerial image of Kronborg Castle, Helsingør (Photo by Blom UK via Getty Images)

Why now is the time for universal basic income

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak clapping outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers initiative to recognise and support NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA

Government refuses EU request for customs office in Belfast and asks officials to fly in regularly instead

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA.

Michael Gove admits UK was not prepared for the coronavirus

Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove in front of a Commons' public administration committee

Boris Johnson will take paternity leave ‘later in the year’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Tories under fire after urging supporters to apply for coronavirus tests to help hit target

Matt Hancock's e-mail about coronavirus tests to party supporters. Photograph: Twitter.

Right-wing Tories launch China Research Group over coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson speaks with Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi during a UK-China Strategic Dialogue at Lancaster House. Photograph: Ben Stansall/PA.

How restarting the Premier League has become a political football for the Tories

Boris Johnson (right) speaks to media with ex-footballer Ian Wright ahead of a bid for the World Cup 2018 while mayor of London. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA.

Matt Hancock mocked for praising Daily Mail initiative to fundraise for PPE for NHS workers

Daily Mail front page (left) and Matt Hancock during a coronavirus briefing (right)

Dominic Cummings swayed SAGE coronavirus debate in his favour, report claims

Top government advisor Dominic Cummings allegedly pressued SAGE advisors to introduce a government lockdown; Stefan Rousseau PA Wire

UK government is eligible to claim from EU solidarity fund to help tackle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Cabinet minister downplays concerns thousands of businesses could fold following a hard Brexit

Lord True (left) aswering a question from Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town (right) concerning Brexit negotiations

Mobile app to assist with easing lockdown ‘should be ready in three weeks’

Australia already uses a CovidSafe app to help with contact tracing during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Alexander Britton/PA Wire.

A hard Brexit during coronavirus ‘unforgivable’ SNP leader tells Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson on the general election trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Hancock concedes NHS was not prepared for coronavirus after questions about workers wearing bin bags

Health minister Matt Hancock was admitted the NHS was not well prepared for the coronavirus epidemic. PA Photo. Pippa Fowles./10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Veteran Labour MP to step down from Keir Starmer’s frontbench to recover from coronavirus

Veteran Labour MP Tony Lloyd. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Matt Hancock says numbers will be ‘broadly where they are expected to be’ over testing target

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Plaid Cymru joins calls for government to block tax-dodging companies from coronavirus bailout support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Put Michael Gove in charge of coronavirus economic recovery, claims former minister

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove previously blamed China for the government's slow response to coronavirus. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire .

Boris Johnson’s coronavirus response has been ‘anything but a success’, says Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Downing Street says it will ‘partially reveal’ experts on SAGE group ‘shortly’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right) during a press briefing on coronavirus. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA.

Don’t expect change after coronavirus while Boris Johnson is in charge

Boris Johnson on the general election trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

WILL SELF: Science doesn’t provide all the answers; ministers need solutions too

Members of the public pass Coronavirus related graffiti in Edinburgh as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham shares proposals to return to ‘normality’ after coronavirus

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester. Photo: Sky News.

President Trump claims coronavirus press briefings ‘not worth the time and effort’

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave at the end of a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Lib Dems criticise Dominic Raab for rejecting public inquiry over coronavirus

Dominic Raab on Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Photo: Sky News.

Senior Labour MP urges the government to ramp up coronavirus testing

Rachel Reeves, Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet minister. Photo: BBC One.

Great European Lives: Marie Tussaud

A waxwork of Swiss wax modeller Marie Tussaud (1761 - 1850). In 1835 she set up a permanent exhibition in Baker Street, which was burned down in 1925 and re-opened in Marylebone Road in 1928 as Madame Tussaud's. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Uncommon Language: How the Welsh and English language differ

The Bridge at Betws-Y-Coed, Snowdonia, Wales

How surrealism baffled Britain

Ithell Colquhoun 1906, Shillong, Assam, India - 1988, Penzance, Great Britain The Pine Family 1940 Oil on canvas 46 x 54 cm The Vera and Arturo Schwarz Collection of Dada and Surrealist Art in the Israel Museum B98.0425

The restive region taking teetering steps to statehood

Men wash their motorbikes in a water hole near the border of Anglophone region in Cameroon.Picture: Giles Clarke/UNOCHA via Getty Images

Fossil Fuelled: The forgotten dinosaur discovery which transformed science

Iguanadon (herbivorous dinosaur) fossils discovered by Jules Creteur in a coal mine, Bernissart, Belgium 1878. captured in a wood engraving. Photo: Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Most Read

Downing Street bars Sunday Times journalists from posing questions during coronavirus briefing

The front door of 10 Downing Street in Westminster. (Rick Findler/PA)

Just 112 out of 50,000 UK applicants turn up to replace Eastern Europeans fruit picking

Worker picks raspberries in a fruit field at Boxford Suffolk Farms, in Suffolk, England. (AP Photo/Leonora Beck)

Priti Patel ridiculed after announcing ‘shoplifting is down’ compared to year before

Home Secretary Priti Patel during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Nigel Farage claims he is a ‘key worker’ as he flouts coronavirus rules to film migrant rant

Nigel Farage appears to flout coronavirus rules to film a video rant on a beach. Photograph: Twitter.

Campaigners file case that argues EU citizenship is permanent regardless of Brexit

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave European Union and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.