Who is on the BBC Any Questions panel tonight?

PUBLISHED: 11:48 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 12 July 2019

Any Questions presenter Ritula Shah (Pic: BBC)

Any Questions presenter Ritula Shah (Pic: BBC)

BBC

Who is on Any Questions tonight and where do they stand on Brexit? Here's your guide...

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

BBC Radio 4's flagship politics panel tonight comes from Keighley, the West Yorkshire town about which John Cooper Clarke wrote in his poem Burnley: "I'll tell you now and I'll tell you briefly, I don't ever want to go to Keighley." But who will be forced to spend their Friday night there? Here's your guide to the panel and where they stand on Brexit...

Jake Berry

Who? Well, quite. Junior minister in the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Where is he on Brexit? Remain backer ahead of the 2016 referendum. Now claims he got it wrong

Parliamentary under-secretary of state for the Northern Powerhouse (remember that?) and local growth, Berry backed Remain in 2016 but has since publicly recanted, insisting straight-facedly the UK was making "great progress" in its Brexit negotiations and that he would now vote to quit the EU. Told the Lancashire Telegraph last year that he "was a reluctant Remain voter but now describe myself as a 're-leaver' and having seen what has happened since the referendum would now vote for Brexit. We are making great progress in our negotiations with the EU. I am convinced Theresa May will secure a good deal for trade with the EU and the wider world." A fiercely ambitious backer of Boris Johnson for the Tory leadership, the Yorkshire Post last month reported that he had "demanded a Cabinet role in the next government and said he will use his seat at the top table to take on the Treasury over investment in the north". Good luck with that, Jake. Made headlines last year when he described opponents of arms dealer BAE Systems sponsoring an arms festival as "subsidy-addicted artists" and "snowflakes". Once grew a moustache, saying "having a moustache changes your life".

Dan Jarvis

Who? Mayor of the Sheffield city region and Labour MP for Barnsley Central

Where is he on Brexit? A Remain backer who now says the referendum verdict should be respected. Coincidentally his constituency is the 11th most Eurosceptic in Britain

You may also want to watch:

A classic example of the modern-day gig economy, being forced to be both a mayor and an MP to make ends meet, Jarvis is a Corbyn-sceptic who has largely kept his head down apart from voting for Owen Smith in the botched 2016 leadership challenge. Said ahead of the Brexit referendum that "what is required is a hard-headed judgement about what is in our national interest and for me that's staying in the EU", but Barnsley voted a whopping 68% to leave, with Jarvis saying "the EU referendum produced a clear result and I will vote to ensure that the will of the people is enacted". Was one of the 26 MPs representing Leave areas who wrote to Corbyn last month pleading with him not to tack towards Remain. A decorated paratrooper before entering politics, he was briefly mentioned as a candidate for leader after Ed Miliband (remember him?) stood down but decided not to stand. Has defended his decision to remain an MP while serving as mayor, saying his "unique position has been invaluable in enabling me to press the government and cajole ministers on a raft of matters - I simply would not have had the same clout if I'd walked away from Parliament". Hmmmm.

Tim Farron

Who? Liberal Democrat spokesman for communities and local government

Where is he on Brexit? The Lib Dems' campaign slogan for May's European election campaign was the ambiguous "Bollocks to Brexit"

Lib Dem leader from 2015 to 2017, stepping down after a dismal general election campaign he allowed to be dominated by him getting tied up in knots over whether he thought gay sex was a sin or not, along with being caught on camera asking a voter to "smell my spaniel". Vehemently anti-Brexit, he has said fellow Remainers in Labour and the Tories should "grow a flipping backbone and leave", although admits: "I am no EU flag-waving federalist and nor am I an apologist for all that emanates from Brussels. I do not have Ode to Joy as my ring tone and I do not know a single word of Esperanto." But is "convinced that Britain's future must lie in Europe and that to leave would be a tragic, tragic mistake". Was the former frontman of the Preston-based group Tim Farron and the Voyeurs, described by one of its own members as "a fourth-rate New Order". Announcing the publication of his autobiography earlier this month, he said it "will include archive photos of me in my band - it may be worth buying it for that alone". Has a tendency of speaking like a Whizzer and Chips character ("Cripes! Blimey! Yowzers!").

Alex Phillips

Who? Brexit Party MEP for South East England

Where is she on Brexit? Quite keen

Elected to the European Parliament for the Brexit Party earlier this year, Phillips was previously head of media for UKIP, defecting to the Conservatives way back in 2016 and announcing she was "extremely impressed" with Theresa May. She trumpeted that move in a post for the Conservative Home website weirdly beginning with an anecdote about how when she was 24 she had a Cameroonian-Algerian boyfriend who left cigarette ends around their house and scraped her Vauxhall Corsa. Now said to be very close to Nigel Farage, who she has described as "the sole voice that represents the 17.4m people who voted to leave", "the person who is prepared to stand up and deliver on Brexit" and "a larger-than-life character with magnetism almost impossible to ignore". A favourite of the Brexit Party's in-house journal, the Daily Express, she has demanded a seat for the party in any further negotiations with the EU saying it was "absurd" that a party with no Westminster representation was not involved in the talks. Says "17.4m people" a lot.

Any Questions is on BBC Radio 4 at 8pm tonight (repeated 1.10pm tomorrow)

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Theresa May said she didn't want to 'cry wolf' over Brexit

Theresa May. Photograph: Carl Court/PA Wire.

what now for the life and soul of the party?

A holiday rep diving into a crowd of people, at a pool party, Club 18-30 Ibiza, 2001. (Photo by: PYMCA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

MITCH BENN: After forty years of lies about Europe it's time to stop

The Truth Exposed: Stellan Skarsgard and Jared Harris in HBO's Chernobyl

Boris Johnson says his favourite wine costs £180 - days after complaining of financial sacrifices

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire.

The Chappaquiddick incident and the woman in the water

A tow truck pulls Senator Edward Kennedy's car out of Poucha Pond after the Senator's infamous accident on Chappaquiddick Island.

Why chaotic Argentina's golden era may never come

Supporters of presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez and his running-mate, former President Cristina Fernandez, no relation, attend a campaign rally in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, May 25, 2019. After her surprise announcement last week that she will run for vice president in Octobers general elections, Cristina Fernandez along with her running mate presidential candidate contender Alberto Fernandez, kicked off their campaign with a political rally on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Saturday. (Photo by Gabriel Sotelo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

'It isn't straight forward' - Amber Rudd now accepts possibility of no-deal Brexit

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday July 9, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Tories. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Trailer released for Netflix documentary exposing Cambridge Analytica

The Great Hack on Netflix. Photograph: Netflix.

Vote Leave ordered to pay more than triple after failed Electoral Commission legal challenge

Supporters of the Vote Leave campaign cheer as they wait for Boris Johnson, during the referendum campaign. Picture: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Poll suggests the Brexit Party is losing momentum as support drops

Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Nominee for EU commission chief would back last minute revocation of Article 50

Ursula von der Leyen, tipped to be the next chief of the EU Commission, talking about Brexit. Picture: EU

MANDRAKE: Christopher Booker savages Telegraph owners from beyond the grave

Christopher Booker's old slot in the Telegraph was given to Daniel Hannan, for whom he had utter contempt. Photograph: Bruno Fahy/PA.

Why I'm battling Boris in his own back yard

Elizabeth Evenden-Kenyon on the campaign trail. Picture: contributed

We need to reboot the anti-Brexit cause

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Thousands of anti-Brexit supporters take part in the Unite for Europe march on March 25, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. The British people voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016. (Photo by Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Please, please, for the sake of the UK, don't pick HIM

BOMBAST: Boris Johnson blusters at a recent hustings. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP)

JAMES BALL: Trump's reaction to leaked memos has proved Darroch's point

US president Donald Trump. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

MICHAEL WHITE: The Tory endgame is in sight and there's no stopping Boris now

Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson with supporters. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Tommy Robinson sentenced to nine months in jail for contempt of court

Tommy Robinson with Katy Hopkins as he arrives for his sentencing at the Old Bailey in London. Henry Vaughan/PA Wire

ANDREW ADONIS: If Jeremy Corbyn had to write 'for' and 'against' Brexit articles...

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at a 'Labour In' event during the EU referendum campaign. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

NICK COHEN: When the right goes mad, UK goes with it

Boris Johnson (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Heidi Allen: Philip Hammond rumoured to be interested in Remain unity initiative

Heidi Allen has suggested that chancellor Philip Hammond is interested in her 'Unite to Remain' initiative which aims to support anti-Brexit candidates in a general election. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

CHARLIE CONNELLY: The tail of Europe's greatest legends

Julius Schnorr von Carolsfield's Siegfried's Death, 1847, tells the legend of the Nibelungen, the ancient tale that inspired Nicolas Jubber's Epic Continent. Picture: Getty Images

Car manufacturing giants bring new no-deal Brexit warnings for UK

Ford's chief has insisted that the planned closure of its Bridgend plant was unrelated to Brexit but has brought warnings if we leave without a deal. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

PETER TRUDGILL: The riddle of the foxglove

Foxgloves growing in a field in Rosedale, north Yorkshire. Picture: Clara Molden/PA Archive/PA Images

Dominic Grieve calls no-deal prorogation 'end of democracy'

Dominic Grieve has said prorogation of parliament to push through a no-deal Brexit would be the 'end of democracy'. Picture: SHAUN CURRY/AFP/Getty Images

Musical beginnings in Ancient Greece

Sculptures in the Ancient Greek Art exhibition at the British Museum including 'Discobolus' (Discus Thrower). Sophia Deboick explores how music as we know it began in 440 BC. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

Tom Watson says union Brexit agreement a 'step in the right direction'

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson launched a fresh push for the party to fully commit to a second referendum in an effort to stay in the European Union. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Labour to shore up People's Vote support - but would go into snap general election backing Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at a rally in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Tour de France: The year of yellow

Geraint Thomas is set to defend his title in this year's Tour de France. 2019 marks 100 years of the yellow jersey. Picture: Chris Wallis/PA Wire/PA Images

Dominic Grieve launches new bid to block no-deal Brexit

Dominic Grieve speaks out against no-deal Brexit. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

A no-deal Brexit would be 'catastrophic' for farmers, says NFU president

NFU president Minette Batters on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Why does Nigel Farage's Brexit Party have a women problem?

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage visits a vape shop during a walkabout in Wales. (Ben Birchall/PA)

BREX FACTOR: A newspaper all about Brexit? Are they mad?

The first edition of the Brexiteer newspaper. Photograph: Twitter.

JACK STRAW: Iran - a country at war with itself

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Archive/PA Images

STAGE REVIEW: Coward out and proud

A scene from the comic play Present Laughter. Picture: Manuel Harlan

MITCH BENN: Twisted logic traps Labour

Leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

JAMES BALL: Our part in an environmental catastrophe

Evidence of deforestation outside Freetown in Sierra Leone. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Archive/PA Images

JAMES BALL: Corbyn counts cost of failure to go boldly

Jeremy Corby faces a no-win situation when deciding what position he should take in Brexit. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson said he made 'financial sacrifices' to be MP - despite pocketing £275,000 from Telegraph

Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Most Read

The Brexit Party advertises job vacancy for IT technician and it all goes wrong

Supporters at a Brexit Party rally. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

This 16-year-old just took apart Boris Johnson’s Brexit strategy

Alex McGovern on LBC Radio. Photograph: Global/LBC.

John Bercow: ‘There is no reason Brexit cannot be reversed by a second referendum’

John Bercow speaks to France 24. Photograph: France 24.

BBC host tells panelist not to make ‘any remoaning speeches’ on-air

Isabel Hilton was told not to make any 'Remoaning speeches'. Photograph: BBC.

Nigel Farage wants any Remainers in the civil service and military removed

Nigel Farage on his LBC programme. Photograph: LBC/Twitter.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy