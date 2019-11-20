Latest The New European

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

PUBLISHED: 00:00 21 November 2019

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

BBC

Who is on Question Time tonight and where do they stand on Brexit? Here's your guide...

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The BBC's flagship current affairs programme tonight comes from Bolton, hometown of former Crackerjack presenter Stu Francis - but which of the panel could crush a grape once punishing WTO tariffs in the event of a no-deal Brexit make the import of European wines unviable? Here's your full guide to the panel and where they stand on Brexit...

Robert Jenrick

Who? Housing, communities and local government secretary

Where is he on Brexit? Opposed it prior to the referendum before executing a remarkable pivot and backing a no-deal exit

Barely a household name in his own household, Jenrick was a Remain backer during the referendum before changing his mind upon noting the remarkable effect being a committed Brexiteer can have on one's career. Went as far as voting against an EU extension in March, preferring a no-deal exit. A Johnson loyalist, he insisted in October that the PM would not push Brexit beyond October 31, saying: "The prime minister has been very clear that he is not going to extend Article 50." The prime minister extended Article 50. Can be relied upon to parrot the Tories' main soundbites tonight, so expect plenty of "get Brexit done", "dither and delay" and "two referendums next year with Jeremy Corbyn". When appointed this year, NottinghamshireLive reported "Being born in January 1982 means the 37-year-old is the is the first 'millenial' to serve in the Cabinet". OK, boomer.

Richard Burgon

Who? Shadow justice secretary

Where is he on Brexit? Broadly anti, as much as he understands what it is

Thomas Becket. Thomas Wolsey. Sir Francis Bacon. All these people have served as Lord Chancellor. And, if Labour take power in three weeks' time, they will be joined by Richard Burgon, a man of whom one could most charitably say you wouldn't want on your Only Connect team. The Simpsons' Ralph Wiggum made flesh and the only MP whose mother almost certainly still sews his name into his shirts, the uber-loyal Corbynista tends to struggle with issues beyond his immediate brief and, to be fair, those within it as well. But highly tribal and prized by Team Absolute Boy for being pugnaciously anti-Tory, even if Seumas Milne has to teach him what Labour's position on access to the single market is phonetically. A vocal supporter of the regimes of Venezuela and Cuba, Burgon was tipped as a potential next deputy leader of the party this week by Len McCluskey.

Chuka Umunna

You may also want to watch:

Who? Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman

Where is he on Brexit? The Lib Dems don't like it one bit

Labour shadow cabinet member turned Independent Group founder turned independent MP, Umunna has now found home in the Liberal Democrats, of whom he had been a member in his rock 'n' roll teenage years. Now fighting the Cities of London and Westminster seat for the party, where his opponent, Nickie Aiken, is focusing her firepower on him being "parachuted in" - unsurprisingly, since she's a Brexiteer in a constituency where Brexit is about as popular as the shops selling Mr Bean masks which clog up every corner. Admitting earlier this year that he "definitely got a bit drunk on all the hype around me when I was first elected", he now says "It is ironic, but one of the things Brexit has done is show people what the Lib Dems are for". Which is ironic, but in an Alanis Morissette rain-on-your-wedding-day way.

Philippa Whitford

Who? SNP spokeswoman on health at Westminster

Where is she on Brexit? Like the overwhelming majority of her party, anti. Has described it as "absolutely disastrous" for Scotland

Confusingly an SNP spokeswoman at Westminster on a topic entirely devolved to Holyrood, Whitford's appearance tonight is, if anything, an annoyance to nationalists with their tweets already scheduled about the continued lack of SNP representation on QT. Considered a particularly smart cookie - she's a breast surgeon as well as politician - she is married to a German national and has delivered some good lines on Brexit, saying a Scotland remaining in the UK is "stuck in the boot of Boris' car with duct tape over our mouths". Has said on a second independence referendum: "This time, there are not multiple choices, there are only two choices: the upheaval and chaos of Brexit, or the upheaval of independence." Standing again for the SNP in Central Ayrshire, a Tory who played 44 times in goal for Wigan Athletic from 1999 to 2002. Obviously.

Sherelle Jacobs

Who? Columnist and assistant comment editor for the Daily Telegraph

Where is she on Brexit? Brexiteer. Describes the EU as "imperialism with an inferiority complex"

A columnist for the former serious newspaper turned Boris Johnson fanzine the Daily Telegraph, Jacobs has herself demonstrated an admirable flexibility in recent weeks and months. On September 12 she wrote how "with Boris Johnson snookered by Remainers, the Tory Party is almost certainly finished", then on October 24 how "fatuous Remainer MPs have just become the useful idiots of the Leave cause". On November 7 she wrote that "the Tories' botched game plan in the Labour heartlands could cost Boris Johnson this election" and then, exactly a week later that "Labour is on the brink of the most seismic wipeout in British election history". In short: "I don't know what's going on." Went viral on Twitter following a live BBC interview in which she displayed a series of facial expressions described as looking like someone "on the way to the 24-hour garage for some Rizlas and two tins of Lilt".

Question Time is on BBC One at 10.45pm tonight (11.25pm in Northern Ireland)

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Topic Tags:
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Minister left squirming at another Boris Johnson false campaign claim

Tory minister Brandon Lewis was grilled on Boris Johnson's National Insurance policy by Andrew Neil. Picture: BBC

Twice as many young people to vote since last election

More than double the number of young people are registering to vote in the upcoming election compared to 2017. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor / PA

NHS overtakes Brexit as top issue in voters' minds

Pro-EU protesters taking part in a 2018 march to protect the NHS. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Brexit Party hopeful says 'I sure as hell am antisemitic'

A candidate for the Brexit Party has apologised for horrific comments made about Jewish people, Muslims and women after old posts resurfaced. Photo: Supplied

UKIP candidate claims illegal immigrants are coming in by paraglider

David Moreland, the UKIP candidate for North Norfolk, said that he's seen illegal immigrants arriving in the UK by paraglider. Picture: Archant

Labour hopeful 'inadvertently' reveals how Corbyn would vote in second referendum

BBC Radio 5's Emma Barnett said Lloyd Russell-Moyle's comments imply Jeremy Corbyn would campaign for leave after securing a deal - so long as it meets certain criteria. Photos: PA

EU law expert brands Boris Johnson's Brexit claims the 'biggest con trick'

Professor Michael Dougan from the University of Liverpool explained how Boris Johnson's deal is

'Stop your lying': Protesters heckle Boris Johnson in Teesside

Boris Johnson was greeted by protesters outside a factory in Teesside. Picture: BBC

Ralf Little locked out of Twitter after spoofing Tory press office

Actor Ralf Little spoofed the Conservative Party's attempts to impersonate an independent fact-checking service on Twitter. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Gallagher brother who said we 'have to leave' applied for Irish passport after vote

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he applied for an Irish passport ‘immediately’ after the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016. Photos: PA

Tories and Vote Leave are primary recipients of donations from climate science deniers

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson are the two biggest recipients of political cash from donors who support a climate science denying organisation. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Lorraine Kelly brands Johnson and Corbyn handshake 'ghastly' after ITV debate

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Kelly said: “Shame on them [MPs not coming on TV], and good for you. That is terrible that they’re not coming on, it’s outrageous.” Photo: ITV

More than six million people watch ITV debate between Johnson and Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson. Photograph: ITV/PA Wire .

Archbishops call for politicians to 'honour the truth' in general election campaigns

ITV newscaster Julie Etchingham, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn after the election head-to-head debate. Photograph: ITV/PA Wire.

Nigel Farage is still lying about his 'breaking point' more than three years later

Nigel Farage is criticised for his 'breaking point' posters on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Jeremy Corbyn says monarchy needs 'improvement' as party leaders debate Prince Andrew

Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson. Photograph: ITV/PA Wire .

Snap YouGov poll finds public split nearly 50/50 on who won ITV debate

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn argue in the ITV debate. Photograph: ITV/PA.

Jeremy Corbyn demolishes Boris Johnson's pledge to get Brexit done by January 31st

Jeremy Corbyn at the ITV debate. Photograph: ITV/PA.

Audience laughs after PM claims truth is important to him in ITV debate

The prime minister was laughed at by an audience after claiming the truth was important to him during ITV’s party leaders election debate. Photo: ITV

DUP rules out supporting Jeremy Corbyn in the event of a hung parliament

DUP's leader Arlene Foster with Nigel Dodds. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Police launch investigation after Arron Banks says Twitter account hacked

The police are investigating claims that Arron Banks - a former UKIP donor and ally of Nigel Farage - had his Twitter account hacked. Photo: Victoria Jones / PA

BBC to air new Brexit documentary looking at the rise (and possible fall) of Boris Johnson

Laura Kuenssberg is interviewed by Boris Johnson. Photograph: BBC.

Study demonstrates newspapers' bias in favour of Tories during the election campaign

Researchers found it was the Labour party who were most overwhelmingly targeted with negative coverage, while particular publications almost exclusively reserved positive stories for the Conservatives. Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA

Brexit Party under investigation for slow response on data requests

The Brexit Party bus. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Former Tory minister says Corbyn is more sincere than 'childlike' PM

The former Conservative minister for women, Anne Milton, has said Jeremy Corbyn is more sincere than Boris Johnson - who she compared to a child.

As the EU increases investment in Erasmus+, our future in the scheme looks less than certain

Judith Bunting MEP with young apprentices. Photograph: Judith Bunting.

Jo Swinson warns of 'fake news' after viral squirrel abuse story

Leader of the Lib Dems, Jo Swinson, on LBC Radio. Photograph: Global.

Commentator claims BBC executives think 'it's wrong to expose PM's lies'

A former Brexiteer and Conservative political commentator has claimed the media is to blame for letting Boris Johnson get away with deceit with such ease. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Boris Johnson set to dodge title of shortest-serving prime minister

Boris Johnson. Photograph: PA.

Tory candidate says he will force 'nuisance tenants' into tents and make them work

Tory candidate Lee Anderson said:

Leavers three times more likely to believe Prince Andrew on Epstein accusation

Just 6% of the country believes Prince Andrew's explanation in response to allegations that he slept with a 17-year-old girl at the home of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Robert Perry/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit Party candidate says he had milkshake thrown at him in election campaign

A Brexit Party candidate has had a milkshake thrown at him. Photograph: Twitter.

'A lie every day' - Radio caller slams ex-minister over PM's lies

A furious caller proved the Conservative's Damian Green wrong on Boris Johnson's

All the moments of Boris Johnson being booed, edited into one showreel

Boris Johnson is heckled in Morley, Yorkshire. Photograph: BBC.

Brexit Party founder predicts it will win ZERO seats in the election

Catherine Blaiklock - founder of the Brexit Party. Photograph: Archant.

When are the election TV debates and who will be appearing on them?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA.

High court rules ITV leaders' debate can go ahead without Lib Dems or SNP

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson with Lib Dem candidate for St Albans Daisy Cooper in St Albans whilst on the General Election campaign trail. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Tory peer backs Lib Dem in London after slamming 'a posh boy's Brexit'

Liberal Democrat politicians (from left to right) Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Ed Davey, Siobhan Benita, Tom Brake, Sam Gyimah, after Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson. Photograph: Liberal Democrats/PA Wire.

Ex-Tory minister makes 'substantial' donation to Lib Dem candidate

A former Conservative minister has made a “substantial”, undiscolsed donation to the Liberal Democrats - supporting Sam Gyimah in Kensington. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA

More than half of public believe there should be no billionaires in the UK, polling finds

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Dominc Lipinski/PA Wire.

Most Read

‘You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh’: Katie Hopkins forced out of £1m home for losing libel case

Katie Hopkins was forced to sell off her £1million Devon home and now rents after a humiliating libel court casefrom the writer Jack Monroe wiped out her finances. Photo: PA / Philip Toscano

Gallagher brother who said we ‘have to leave’ applied for Irish passport after vote

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he applied for an Irish passport ‘immediately’ after the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016. Photos: PA

Question Time audience member pulls apart Nigel Farage’s ‘man of the people’ persona

Nigel Farage's claims he is a man of the people is pulled apart by this young audience member on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson could be replaced in scheduled televised leaders’ debate

The prime minister is likely to be replaced by a member of his cabinet in a highly-anticipated television debate. Photo: BBC

Expert pollster says Brexit provides a ‘binary choice’ at this election

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Curtice said Labour has made “a bit of ground at the expense of the Liberal Democrats amongst Remain voters”. Photo: BBC

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.