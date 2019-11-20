Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time BBC

Who is on Question Time tonight and where do they stand on Brexit? Here's your guide...

The BBC's flagship current affairs programme tonight comes from Bolton, hometown of former Crackerjack presenter Stu Francis - but which of the panel could crush a grape once punishing WTO tariffs in the event of a no-deal Brexit make the import of European wines unviable? Here's your full guide to the panel and where they stand on Brexit...

Robert Jenrick

Who? Housing, communities and local government secretary

Where is he on Brexit? Opposed it prior to the referendum before executing a remarkable pivot and backing a no-deal exit

Barely a household name in his own household, Jenrick was a Remain backer during the referendum before changing his mind upon noting the remarkable effect being a committed Brexiteer can have on one's career. Went as far as voting against an EU extension in March, preferring a no-deal exit. A Johnson loyalist, he insisted in October that the PM would not push Brexit beyond October 31, saying: "The prime minister has been very clear that he is not going to extend Article 50." The prime minister extended Article 50. Can be relied upon to parrot the Tories' main soundbites tonight, so expect plenty of "get Brexit done", "dither and delay" and "two referendums next year with Jeremy Corbyn". When appointed this year, NottinghamshireLive reported "Being born in January 1982 means the 37-year-old is the is the first 'millenial' to serve in the Cabinet". OK, boomer.

Richard Burgon

Who? Shadow justice secretary

Where is he on Brexit? Broadly anti, as much as he understands what it is

Thomas Becket. Thomas Wolsey. Sir Francis Bacon. All these people have served as Lord Chancellor. And, if Labour take power in three weeks' time, they will be joined by Richard Burgon, a man of whom one could most charitably say you wouldn't want on your Only Connect team. The Simpsons' Ralph Wiggum made flesh and the only MP whose mother almost certainly still sews his name into his shirts, the uber-loyal Corbynista tends to struggle with issues beyond his immediate brief and, to be fair, those within it as well. But highly tribal and prized by Team Absolute Boy for being pugnaciously anti-Tory, even if Seumas Milne has to teach him what Labour's position on access to the single market is phonetically. A vocal supporter of the regimes of Venezuela and Cuba, Burgon was tipped as a potential next deputy leader of the party this week by Len McCluskey.

Chuka Umunna

Who? Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman

Where is he on Brexit? The Lib Dems don't like it one bit

Labour shadow cabinet member turned Independent Group founder turned independent MP, Umunna has now found home in the Liberal Democrats, of whom he had been a member in his rock 'n' roll teenage years. Now fighting the Cities of London and Westminster seat for the party, where his opponent, Nickie Aiken, is focusing her firepower on him being "parachuted in" - unsurprisingly, since she's a Brexiteer in a constituency where Brexit is about as popular as the shops selling Mr Bean masks which clog up every corner. Admitting earlier this year that he "definitely got a bit drunk on all the hype around me when I was first elected", he now says "It is ironic, but one of the things Brexit has done is show people what the Lib Dems are for". Which is ironic, but in an Alanis Morissette rain-on-your-wedding-day way.

Philippa Whitford

Who? SNP spokeswoman on health at Westminster

Where is she on Brexit? Like the overwhelming majority of her party, anti. Has described it as "absolutely disastrous" for Scotland

Confusingly an SNP spokeswoman at Westminster on a topic entirely devolved to Holyrood, Whitford's appearance tonight is, if anything, an annoyance to nationalists with their tweets already scheduled about the continued lack of SNP representation on QT. Considered a particularly smart cookie - she's a breast surgeon as well as politician - she is married to a German national and has delivered some good lines on Brexit, saying a Scotland remaining in the UK is "stuck in the boot of Boris' car with duct tape over our mouths". Has said on a second independence referendum: "This time, there are not multiple choices, there are only two choices: the upheaval and chaos of Brexit, or the upheaval of independence." Standing again for the SNP in Central Ayrshire, a Tory who played 44 times in goal for Wigan Athletic from 1999 to 2002. Obviously.

Sherelle Jacobs

Who? Columnist and assistant comment editor for the Daily Telegraph

Where is she on Brexit? Brexiteer. Describes the EU as "imperialism with an inferiority complex"

A columnist for the former serious newspaper turned Boris Johnson fanzine the Daily Telegraph, Jacobs has herself demonstrated an admirable flexibility in recent weeks and months. On September 12 she wrote how "with Boris Johnson snookered by Remainers, the Tory Party is almost certainly finished", then on October 24 how "fatuous Remainer MPs have just become the useful idiots of the Leave cause". On November 7 she wrote that "the Tories' botched game plan in the Labour heartlands could cost Boris Johnson this election" and then, exactly a week later that "Labour is on the brink of the most seismic wipeout in British election history". In short: "I don't know what's going on." Went viral on Twitter following a live BBC interview in which she displayed a series of facial expressions described as looking like someone "on the way to the 24-hour garage for some Rizlas and two tins of Lilt".

Question Time is on BBC One at 10.45pm tonight (11.25pm in Northern Ireland)