Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time BBC

Who is on Question Time tonight and where do they stand on Brexit? Here's your guide...

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The BBC's flagship current affairs programme tonight comes from Brecon in Powys, the country with the lowest population density in Wales. But who'll be the populist - and who will just be dense? Here's who's on the panel and where they stand on Brexit...

Theresa Villiers

Who? Conservative MP for Chipping Barnet

Where is she on Brexit? European Research Group hardliner who backs a no-deal exit

Dead-eyed former Northern Ireland secretary who showed how much she learned during her four (!) years in office when she dismissed fears over the border in a no-deal Brexit by saying: "There is no reason why we have to change our border arrangements in the event of a Brexit, because they've been broadly consistent in the 100 years since the creation of Ireland as a separate state." Showed her mastery of the complex nature of unpicking 40 years of legislation on the government's central economic policy in February this year, saying: "I hear again and again from people, regardless of which side they voted that they just want [Theresa May] to get on with it and get this sorted." Villiers was also an MEP for six years. A foe of "an elite establishment who doesn't like the answer they were given the first time", Villiers is a direct descendant of Edward II.

Stephen Kinnock

Who? Labour MP for Aberavon

Where is he on Brexit? Remain campaigner who now opposes a second referendum and supports something called Common Market 2.0

Famously the husband of former Danish prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Kinnock ploughs a lonely furrow between a Labour membership that wants a People's Vote and leadership that wants a good hard Brexit so they can nationalise the railways. An initial champion of Britain remaining in the European Economic Area with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, he now says it is "crystal clear that Common Market 2.0 is still the only way in which we can respect the result of the referendum without destroying the economy or compromising the Good Friday Agreement". Disliked by Corbynistas for being the son of Neil Kinnock - a man who, in their rewriting of Labour history, was an ardent Thatcherite who shucked oysters on Rupert Murdoch's yacht every weekend.

Adam Price

You may also want to watch:

Who? Leader of Plaid Cymru

Where is he on Brexit? Firm Remainer calling for a People's Vote

A former MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, he was elected to Wales' National Assembly in 2016 and last year successfully challenged Leanne Wood for the leadership of Plaid. Has called "clearly and unequivocally" for a referendum on the final Brexit terms, saying "there's an emergency cord on this train and we have to pull it... because the British political establishment have proven themselves so singularly unable to deliver anything, Brexit or otherwise". Has said that Wales should hold a referendum on independence if a series of demands are not met after Brexit, including cuts in VAT for tourism and construction and for the devolution of powers over air passenger duty. Possessor of the most booming Welsh oratory since Tom Jones last told the tale of how he jammed with Elvis, his appearance should hopefully give us the delight of Theresa Villiers attempting to pronounce Plaid Cymru.

Mark Reckless

Who? Leader of the Brexit Party in Wales' National Assembly

Where is he on Brexit? He's the leader of the Brexit Party in Wales' National Assembly (see previous answer)

Attendee of more parties than Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, Reckless has been - deep breath - a Conservative MP for four years before defecting to UKIP, a UKIP member of the National Assembly, a defector to the Conservative group (although not the Conservative Party) in the Assembly and, since May, a member of the Brexit Party. He was appointed leader of said party, which rails against "unelected Brussels eurocrats", by Nigel Farage last month. Despite such ideological peripateticism is still best known for two things: (1) missing a vote on the Budget in 2010 because he "did not feel it was appropriate to take part in the vote because of the amount he had drunk" and (2) being dubbed by David Cameron a "fat arse" following his defection to UKIP. Despite being a member of the Assembly, is as English as a sexually-repressed Morris dancer.

Francesca Martinez

Who? Comedian, writer and actor

Where is she on Brexit? Remainer who thinks the issue is secondary to getting a Corbyn government

A committed Corbynista and supporter of the man of unique virtue unparalleled in human history, Martinez uses her Twitter account - and its 26,000+ followers - to rail against those who despair at his Brexit stance. Has said to Remainers: "What about his pledges to end austerity, stop disabled people dying, fund public services and shift to a greener economy to avoid climate chaos and mass human extinction?". After Labour's shambolic European election performance, tweeted: "To Remainers calling for #CorbynOut: Lib-Dem-enabled austerity was a huge driver of Brexit. Corbyn's anti-austerity politics are the best guard against future 'Brexits'." Born in London to a Spanish father and half-Swedish, half-English mother, she has cerebral palsy but prefers to describe herself as "wobbly". Signed a letter to the Guardian last year complaining about media reporting of antisemitism in Corbyn's party, but was also ace in Extras. Swings and roundabouts, innit?

Question Time is on BBC One at 10.35pm tonight (11.15pm in Northern Ireland)