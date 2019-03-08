Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time BBC

Who is on Question Time tonight and where do they stand on Brexit? Here's your guide...

The BBC's flagship current affairs programme tonight comes from Glasgow for its biannual trip north of the border specifically designed to enrage the natives with at least one panellist with no idea of which issues are devolved. Here's your full guide to the panel and where they stand on Brexit...

Kirstene Hair

Who? Well, quite. Conservative MP for Angus

Where is she on Brexit? Didn't vote in the referendum but has since loyally backed both Theresa May's and Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreements

Little-known backbencher elected only two years ago and whose Wikipedia entry is, at 368 words, a full 1,777 fewer than that of dimly-remembered 1980s TV show Super Gran. The 30-year-old, unusually, didn't vote in the EU referendum, explaining that: "It was very difficult because you get two arguments very strong on both sides. I just ultimately couldn't make that decision and I thought I would therefore go with the will of the UK which if I'm honest I thought we would remain. But I left that to everyone else." #StrongPrinciples. A farmer's daughter and former executive PA at Beano publisher DC Thomson & Co, she has described herself as "one of the top female politicians in Scotland on the 'abuse scale'" and has called out "the language of all political parties, including that of our prime minister", saying "with high office comes great responsibility". Called yesterday for voters to back her party to prevent a "Corbyn-Sturgeon double act wrecking Scotland and the UK", so you can be pretty sure she'll be on-message tonight.

Barry Gardiner

Who? Shadow international trade secretary

Where is he on Brexit? Proud Blairite turned Brownite turned Milifan to now fully paid-up Corbynista, Gardiner is thought to personally back Brexit but is now officially on board with Labour's policy of securing a "jobs-first" deal and putting it to a referendum

One of a handful of shadow ministers trusted by Team Corbyn to do big media appearances, hence the chameleon-like Gardiner's almost UN Security Council-like permanent seat on the Question Time panel - this will be his eighth appearance in two years. Said earlier this year "I have been somebody who has really resisted going to a public vote… but I am more concerned about a no-deal Brexit". Was recorded at a private Brussels meeting last year saying one of Labour's six Brexit tests - to leave the single market while retaining all its benefits - "always has been bollocks and it remains it". A party man to his fingertips who toyed with training as an Episcopal priest as a younger man, he retains Corbyn's support while not being one of his inner circle (he voted for the Iraq War) as he's publicly ultra-loyal, saw the way the wind was blowing in 2016 and backed the Absolute Boy against the hapless coup against him and hates the media. Expect plenty of "Trump-deal Brexit" talk from him tonight. Oh, also looks like Timothy Claypole from Rentaghost.

Humza Yousaf

Who? Scottish Government cabinet secretary for justice

Where is he on Brexit? Like the overwhelming majority of the SNP, against

The first ethnic minority candidate to win a constituency seat in the Scottish Parliament and the first Muslim member of the Scottish Government when he was appointed as a minister in 2012, Yousaf has welcomed the election as "Scotland's chance to escape Brexit". Has said that "any form of Brexit would be devastating for Scotland, costing jobs, slashing economic growth, reducing our working-age population and driving down living standards" and that it "opens the way to Scotland being flooded with the likes of chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef from the US". A keen tweeter fond of a gif and a meme, he said earlier this year that he struggled with the name of the Scottish National Party and its associations and that he would have chosen a different name at its foundation "because of the connotations of nationalism". Formerly minister for Europe and international development and transport and the islands, he gave up Irn Bru for Lent in 2018, which many people would find as difficult as giving up drinking washing-up liquid. This should be safe home territory for the Glaswegian.

Angela Haggerty

Who? Journalist and broadcaster

Where is she on Brexit? Pro-independence and sees it through that prism, saying "the Scottish independence referendum and then Brexit… highlighted the different directions which different nations in the UK are going"

Well-known talking head north of the border, the former news editor of the Sunday Herald last year revealed the "shocking levels of abuse" she routinely received after trolls attacked her when she revealed her columns in the paper and its weekday stablemate had been cut. She had also been the target of abuse after editing a book about the collapse of Rangers Football Club. Founding editor of website Common Space and a woman who quotes the Observer's statement that "Haggerty takes no shit" on her Twitter bio, she tweeted this week "I don't know why but having a bath in the afternoon feels like an act of rebellion and defiance", which is coincidental, as that's what Jeremy Corbyn did every day of the EU referendum campaign. Also tweeted this week that "so in conclusion, if you had to sum me up in a single word I think 'brilliant' would probably do it," which is coincidental, as that's what Barry Gardiner has printed on all his local election leaflets. Should be entertaining, if nothing else.

Iain Anderson

Who? Executive chairman of communications and market research agency Cicero Group

Where is he on Brexit? Broadly anti, reflecting the views of the City

An expert in communications and public policy, the Conservative lobbyist also worked on Ken Clarke's multiple bids for the party leadership, suggesting he is a glutton for punishment. A regular in lists of the City's most influential financial PRs, he acts as a voice for the Square Mile, causing a few ripples when he wrote in The Times last year that his clients were exasperated with government inaction on Brexit, saying: "From the 2016 referendum to the endless EU summitry to those high-drama UK parliamentary votes I think we are all tiring of the political psychodrama. Certainly, I know business is heartily sick of it." Published a book this year called 'F**K Business: The Business of Brexit' - the absolute pottymouth - described by BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg as "readable, relatable and relevant", showing off her mastery of the 3 Rs, and "definitive and balanced" by the permanently surprised-looking former cabinet minister Nicky Morgan. An ambassador for the LGBT charity Stonewall, he is not the lead singer of Jethro Tull, the first Iain Anderson to come up when you Google him.

Question Time is on BBC One at 10.45pm tonight (11.25pm in Northern Ireland)