Latest The New European

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

PUBLISHED: 00:01 07 November 2019

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

BBC

Who is on Question Time tonight and where do they stand on Brexit? Here's your guide...

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The BBC's flagship current affairs programme tonight comes from Glasgow for its biannual trip north of the border specifically designed to enrage the natives with at least one panellist with no idea of which issues are devolved. Here's your full guide to the panel and where they stand on Brexit...

Kirstene Hair

Who? Well, quite. Conservative MP for Angus

Where is she on Brexit? Didn't vote in the referendum but has since loyally backed both Theresa May's and Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreements

Little-known backbencher elected only two years ago and whose Wikipedia entry is, at 368 words, a full 1,777 fewer than that of dimly-remembered 1980s TV show Super Gran. The 30-year-old, unusually, didn't vote in the EU referendum, explaining that: "It was very difficult because you get two arguments very strong on both sides. I just ultimately couldn't make that decision and I thought I would therefore go with the will of the UK which if I'm honest I thought we would remain. But I left that to everyone else." #StrongPrinciples. A farmer's daughter and former executive PA at Beano publisher DC Thomson & Co, she has described herself as "one of the top female politicians in Scotland on the 'abuse scale'" and has called out "the language of all political parties, including that of our prime minister", saying "with high office comes great responsibility". Called yesterday for voters to back her party to prevent a "Corbyn-Sturgeon double act wrecking Scotland and the UK", so you can be pretty sure she'll be on-message tonight.

Barry Gardiner

Who? Shadow international trade secretary

Where is he on Brexit? Proud Blairite turned Brownite turned Milifan to now fully paid-up Corbynista, Gardiner is thought to personally back Brexit but is now officially on board with Labour's policy of securing a "jobs-first" deal and putting it to a referendum

One of a handful of shadow ministers trusted by Team Corbyn to do big media appearances, hence the chameleon-like Gardiner's almost UN Security Council-like permanent seat on the Question Time panel - this will be his eighth appearance in two years. Said earlier this year "I have been somebody who has really resisted going to a public vote… but I am more concerned about a no-deal Brexit". Was recorded at a private Brussels meeting last year saying one of Labour's six Brexit tests - to leave the single market while retaining all its benefits - "always has been bollocks and it remains it". A party man to his fingertips who toyed with training as an Episcopal priest as a younger man, he retains Corbyn's support while not being one of his inner circle (he voted for the Iraq War) as he's publicly ultra-loyal, saw the way the wind was blowing in 2016 and backed the Absolute Boy against the hapless coup against him and hates the media. Expect plenty of "Trump-deal Brexit" talk from him tonight. Oh, also looks like Timothy Claypole from Rentaghost.

Humza Yousaf

You may also want to watch:

Who? Scottish Government cabinet secretary for justice

Where is he on Brexit? Like the overwhelming majority of the SNP, against

The first ethnic minority candidate to win a constituency seat in the Scottish Parliament and the first Muslim member of the Scottish Government when he was appointed as a minister in 2012, Yousaf has welcomed the election as "Scotland's chance to escape Brexit". Has said that "any form of Brexit would be devastating for Scotland, costing jobs, slashing economic growth, reducing our working-age population and driving down living standards" and that it "opens the way to Scotland being flooded with the likes of chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef from the US". A keen tweeter fond of a gif and a meme, he said earlier this year that he struggled with the name of the Scottish National Party and its associations and that he would have chosen a different name at its foundation "because of the connotations of nationalism". Formerly minister for Europe and international development and transport and the islands, he gave up Irn Bru for Lent in 2018, which many people would find as difficult as giving up drinking washing-up liquid. This should be safe home territory for the Glaswegian.

Angela Haggerty

Who? Journalist and broadcaster

Where is she on Brexit? Pro-independence and sees it through that prism, saying "the Scottish independence referendum and then Brexit… highlighted the different directions which different nations in the UK are going"

Well-known talking head north of the border, the former news editor of the Sunday Herald last year revealed the "shocking levels of abuse" she routinely received after trolls attacked her when she revealed her columns in the paper and its weekday stablemate had been cut. She had also been the target of abuse after editing a book about the collapse of Rangers Football Club. Founding editor of website Common Space and a woman who quotes the Observer's statement that "Haggerty takes no shit" on her Twitter bio, she tweeted this week "I don't know why but having a bath in the afternoon feels like an act of rebellion and defiance", which is coincidental, as that's what Jeremy Corbyn did every day of the EU referendum campaign. Also tweeted this week that "so in conclusion, if you had to sum me up in a single word I think 'brilliant' would probably do it," which is coincidental, as that's what Barry Gardiner has printed on all his local election leaflets. Should be entertaining, if nothing else.

Iain Anderson

Who? Executive chairman of communications and market research agency Cicero Group

Where is he on Brexit? Broadly anti, reflecting the views of the City

An expert in communications and public policy, the Conservative lobbyist also worked on Ken Clarke's multiple bids for the party leadership, suggesting he is a glutton for punishment. A regular in lists of the City's most influential financial PRs, he acts as a voice for the Square Mile, causing a few ripples when he wrote in The Times last year that his clients were exasperated with government inaction on Brexit, saying: "From the 2016 referendum to the endless EU summitry to those high-drama UK parliamentary votes I think we are all tiring of the political psychodrama. Certainly, I know business is heartily sick of it." Published a book this year called 'F**K Business: The Business of Brexit' - the absolute pottymouth - described by BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg as "readable, relatable and relevant", showing off her mastery of the 3 Rs, and "definitive and balanced" by the permanently surprised-looking former cabinet minister Nicky Morgan. An ambassador for the LGBT charity Stonewall, he is not the lead singer of Jethro Tull, the first Iain Anderson to come up when you Google him.

Question Time is on BBC One at 10.45pm tonight (11.25pm in Northern Ireland)

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Topic Tags:
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Tom Watson quits as deputy leader of Labour and steps down as MP

The Labour party have announced Tom Watson will be stepping down as both the deputy leader and as an MP. Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA

Dictionary releases its most Brexity words of the year

Collins dictionary has released its 'Brexicon'. Picture: Svitlana Unuchko/Getty Images/iStockphoto

'This is absurd': Neil drills Tory MP who 'doesn't know' if Corbyn wants to shoot wealthy

Andrew Neil told Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi:

Barnier: Not even Farage can tell me the real benefits of Brexit

Michel Barnier speaks at the Web Summit. Photograph: YouTube.

Northen Ireland's only unionist Remainer MP stands down

Lady Sylvia Hermon has stepped down. Photo: Liam McBurney / PA

EU insists it didn't change May's deal for Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Tories threaten deselections amid fears of secret Brexit Party deals

Boris Johnson appears to be losing his grip on party discipline as his MPs meet with Nigel Farage for potential electoral pacts. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Spain warns rights of expats uncertain if UK doesn't protect Spanish migrants

Tthe Rock of Gibraltar as seen from the sea. Photo: Ben Birchall / PA

Tory hopeful botches campaign website with image from 350 miles away

Prospective Tory MP for Reading East Craig Morley has been criticised for a blunder on his website. Picture: Craig Morley

PM stars in viral mock trailer for UK sequel to Succession - 'Recession'

'Edited by Ruper Murdoch': PM Boris Johnson stars in comedy trailer for 'Recession'. Photo: Twitter

Kay Burley empty chairs James Cleverly as he fails to turn up for interview

Kay Burley and her empty chair on her breakfast television show. Photograph: Sky News.

'It exhausted the fact checkers': PM's election launch speech reviewed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives speech in London's Downing Street after an audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, which marked the formal start of the General Election. Photo : Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

'What's to stop you?': Advertising watchdog asked to support regulation of political ads

The now-notorious Vote Leave bus pictured ahead of its journey across Britain. Vote Leave has since been fined £61,000 for breaking electoral law over spending limits. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive

'This is a climate election' - Green Party sets out its election priorities

Green Party Co-Leader Sian Berry (centre), Deputy Leader and Parliamentary Candidate for Newport West Amelia Womack (left), and Bristol West Candidate Carla Denyer (right). Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

'An absolute disaster and not funny' - Tory MP criticised for laughing at campaign question

Nigel Evans laughed as Victoria Debryshire quizzed hmi on his party's poor start to the election campaign. Photo: BBC

'Brexit rollercoaster' paraded through streets on Bonfire night

An effigy of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg during the parade through the town of Lewes in East Sussex during an annual bonfire night procession held by the Lewes Bonfire Societies. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Grenfell survivor says Bridgen's 'cleverer' comments worse than Rees-Mogg's

tory MPS Jacob Rees-Mogg and Andrew Bridgen have caused outrage with comments about Grenfell this week. Photo: LBC/PA

Government refuses to reveal cost of minting a million Brexit 50p coins

The original design for the special 50p coin marking Brexit. Photograph: HM Treasury/Twitter.

Boris Johnson compares Jeremy Corbyn to Stalin as he launches election campaign

Boris Johnson holds a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire.

'Myth-busting' government ads on Universal Credit banned for misleading the public

Undated handout photo issued by the ASA of a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) ad aiming to dispel myths about Universal Credit, which have been banned for misleading the public. Picture: PA Photo.

Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru hit out at exclusion from TV debates

The Liberal Democrats, SNP and Plaid Cymru are all vieing to be included in general election TV debates.

Dominic Grieve says government's refusal to publish Russia report is 'bogus'

Dominc Grieve called the Government's reason for delay in publishing the report 'bogus'. Photo: LBC

Website trolls Boris Johnson's stint as London mayor in tube advert

The Monday.com tube advert that has trolled Boris Johnson over his wasted efforts on the Garden Bridge. Picture: Pranay Manocha

Philip Hammond will not stand at the next general election

Philip Hammond appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky News.

Lib Dem MP fears losing £22k 'golden goodbye' if voted out

The Liberal Democrat MP Angela Smith has said she is being discriminated against. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Financial experts urge British expats to register to vote over threat of no-deal Brexit

British expats who live in Italy protesting against Brexit in Florence. Picture: Arj Singh/PA Archive/PA Images

Government confirms 'festival of Brexit' despite fears it will alienate Remainers

Festival of Brexit Britain. Image: TNE/Martin Rowson.

Jo Swinson pledges Lib Dems will stop Brexit 'wrecking the UK' at campaign launch

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson speaking at the launch the Liberal Democrat General Election campaign at the Institute of Civil Engineers in London. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday November 5, 2019. The Liberal Democrats have vowed to put a £50 billion ÒRemain bonusÓ into public services if they win the General Election. See PA story POLITICS Election LibDems. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Four times Boris Johnson misled cabinet with his election pitch

Boris Johnson holds a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/PA.

Brexit Party candidate refers to immigrants as 'gimme-grunts' in incendiary tweet

Brexit Party general election candidate for Stoke-on-Trent north Daniel Rudd referred to immigrants as 'gimme-grunts' in a tweet. Picture: The Brexit Party

Grenfell survivor 'infuriated' by Jacob Rees-Mogg's comments

Grenfell survivor Natasha Elcock said: “I am speechless - you don’t understand the level of infuriation.”. Photo: Wikicommons/LBC

Poll puts Lib Dems ahead in key marginal seat for Labour

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and fellow MPs take a walk on Bournemouth beach as part of conference. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Rees-Mogg says Grenfell victims lacked 'common sense'

MPs have demanded Jacob Rees-Mogg apologised after he said 'common sense' would tell you to flee a fire. Photo: LBC

Sky News invites Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson to new TV debate

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, speaks to the media outside the Houses of Parliament. (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Brexit Party candidate reveals 'bizarre EU conspiracy theories' in 'car-crash' interview

Timothy Vince claimed the EU was founded on the exploitation of women in the interview. Photo: BBC

No. 10 refuses to release 'Russian interference' report until after the election

Dominic Grieve has called on Boris Johnson to release a report about alleged Russian interference into British democracy. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Finding a home in the Arctic

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY CELINE SERRAT A picture taken on July 23, 2015 shows a view of the Kronebreen Glacier, on the Spitsbergen island, Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, northern Norway. AFP PHOTO / DOMINIQUE FAGET (Photo credit should read DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP/Getty Images)

'You are NEVER there!': MEP Verhofstadt trolls Farage for not standing in election

Guy Verhofstadt and Nigel Farage in the EU Parliament (Screen capture from EU Parliament)

Conservative candidates' scripted answers to awkward questions leaked

James Cleverly preparing for a media appearance. The Conservative party's suggested Q&A answers have been leaked ahead of the general election. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexiteers' anger after EU settled status banners mistaken for 'remain flyers'

The banners erected in Hammersmith and Fulham - a Labour borough council where 70pc of voters backed remain. Photo: Twitter

Most Read

Brexit Party general election candidate dropped after claiming she’s from a distant star

Jill Hughes was selected by the Brexit Party as its general election candidate for Batley and Spen. Picture: The Brexit Party

Ken Clarke warns he will not vote for ‘crazy right-wing nationalist’ Tories

Ken Clarke and Iain Duncan-Smith appears on Channel 4 News. Photograph: Channel 4.

Andrew Bridgen says ‘clever’ Jacob Rees-Mogg would have escaped Grenfell Tower fire

Tory Brexiteer MP Andrew Bridgen. Photograph: Channel 4 News.

Brexit Party candidate reveals ‘bizarre EU conspiracy theories’ in ‘car-crash’ interview

Timothy Vince claimed the EU was founded on the exploitation of women in the interview. Photo: BBC

Speaker John Bercow honoured in Belgian dance single ‘ORDER’

Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow walks over Westminster Bridge from a session in the gym this morning on his last day as speaker. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy